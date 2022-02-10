Shooting Woes Thwart Warriors in Loss to Utah Jazz

The Warriors were defeated by the Utah Jazz 111-85 at Vivint Arena on Wednesday night.

Golden State scored 85 points on 35.9 percent shooting, both the second worst outputs the Warriors have had this season. Jordan Poole scored a team-high 18 points in the loss. Jonathan Kuminga added 12 points off of the bench.

TEAM LEADERS GSW Points Rebounds Assists Poole - 18 Curry - 7 Wiggins - 4 Curry - 16 Looney - 7 Looney - 3 Wiggins - 13 Payton II - 4 Poole - 3



UTA Points Rebounds Assists Bogdanovic - 23 Whiteside - 17 Mitchell - 8 Mitchell - 14 Mitchell - 10 Forrest - 5 Clarkson / Conley - 13 Conley / Bogdanovic - 6 O’Neale - 5 More Stats | Highlights

SHOOTING GOES COLD

The Dubs scored 31 points in the first quarter, making 10-of-19 (52.6%) field goal attempts and 6-of-12 (50%) 3-point attempts as the team held a one-point lead after the first frame. Over the final three quarters, the Dubs shot 18-of-59 (30.5%) from the field and 10-of-31 (32.3%) from 3-point range, as the team was outscored 81-54.

POOLE AT THE CHARITY STRIPE

Jordan Poole went 5-for-5 from the free throw line on Wednesday night, extending his free throw streak to 37 consecutive makes, the longest streak of his career. Poole leads the league in free throw percentage (.923) and has made 58 of 59 free throws since Jan. 5.

TOSCANO-ANDERSON FROM DEEP

Juan Toscano-Anderson, who was recently named to the Dunk Contest, showed off a different part of his game on Wednesday night. Toscano-Anderson made three 3-pointers in the contest, tying his career-high. The forward scored 11 points on the night, with nine coming in the final frame.

reverse

BROADCAST HISTORY

Wednesday night was historic, as it was the first NBA game on a national scale led by all women. The team was comprised of play-by-play announcer Beth Mowins, analyst Doris Burke, reporter Lisa Salters and 33 additional women handling behind-the-scenes production roles.

“I think it’s great,” Steve Kerr said pregame. “I know some of the people involved and just to be part of it, it is exciting. To understand what’s happening is exciting. I think it’s important and I am really excited for the league and all the women involved.”

UP NEXT

The Warriors close out their back-to-back set on Thursday night at home against the New York Knicks. The Knicks have lost four consecutive games and 10 of their last 12. The Knicks lost to the Denver Nuggets 132-115 on Tuesday. Julius Randle led the team with 28 points and 10 rebounds, while also recording six assists and three steals. Randle, who was named to the All-NBA Second Team last season, has seen numbers go down across the board this year, but is averaging 27 points per game so far in February. On the season, Randle is averaging a team-high 19.1 points, 9.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game this season. RJ Barrett ranks second in the team in scoring, averaging 18 points per game.

