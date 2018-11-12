Game Preview: Warriors vs. Hawks - 11/13/18

The Warriors play the back end of a back-to-back at home on Tuesday as the Atlanta Hawks make their final appearance at Oracle Arena.



Tuesday, November 13

7:30 p.m.

Oracle Arena FIND TICKETS



WATCH: NBCSBA, NBA TV

Warriors vs. Hawks
Tuesday, November 13
7:30 p.m.
Oracle Arena
WATCH: NBCSBA, NBA TV
RADIO: 95.7 The Game, Warriors Mobile App and Warriors Radio Network

BACK TO BACK

Fresh off of Monday’s overtime loss in L.A., the Dubs come back home to host the Hawks on Tuesday night. The Warriors have had their way with Atlanta in recent seasons, winning the last seven head-to-head matchups and 12 of the last 13 overall. The matchup with the Hawks’ completes the Dubs third back-to-back set of the season, and the Dubs won the back end of the prior two by 20 (Oct. 22 vs. Phoenix) and 25 points (Oct. 29 at Chicago), respectively.

HOOPS FOR TROOPS

With Veterans Day occurring earlier in the week, the Warriors will honor current and former military members at Tuesday’s game in a number of ways. The Dubs are teaming up with Operation: Care and Comfort for a care package drive, and fans are encouraged to participate. For a list of most needed items or to make a monetary donation, click here.

LAST TIME OUT

The Warriors overcame a 14-point deficit in the fourth quarter but couldn’t make enough plays down the stretch of Monday’s 121-116 overtime loss to the Clippers in Los Angeles. Full Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW ATL 11-3 3-10 1st in West 14th in East PTS: 121.5 (2nd) PTS: 109.3 (19th) REB: 45.5 (14th) REB: 44.3 (18th) AST: 30.1 (1st) AST: 24.6 (9th)

LAST GAME'S STARTERS

GSW: Quinn Cook, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant, Jonas Jerebko and Damian Jones

ATL: Trae Young, Kent Bazemore, Taurean Prince, Omari Spellman and Alex Len INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: DeMarcus Cousins (left Achilles rehab) and Stephen Curry (left groin strain) are out. Team Notes

ATL: Justin Anderson (rehab from tibial stress syndrome, left leg) and John Collins (left ankle soreness) are out. Team Notes

KD DOING IT ALL

With Stephen Curry out with a strained left groin, Kevin Durant has taken on the role of playmaker for the Dubs. On Monday he tallied the first triple-double by a Warrior this season, tallying 33 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists. That’s two straight games with double-digit assists for Durant, who was one of the only reasons the Dubs even had a chance to come back in Monday’s overtime loss in Los Angeles. The triple-double was the 11th of his career and his fourth as a Warrior. Durant is one of the league’s most elite scorers, and his ability to create for others adds another dimension to his game, a dangerous one for Warriors opponents.

TEAM LEADERS GSW ATL PTS: Curry (29.5) PTS: Young (18.5) REB: Green (7.8) REB: Dedmon (6.2) AST: Green (7.4) AST: Young (8.2)

ATLANTA SCOUTING REPORT

As the Warriors played in Los Angeles on Monday, the Hawks were already in the Bay Area after losing a close one to the Lakers on Sunday in L.A. With that defeat, the Hawks have lost eight of their last nine games and have just three wins on the season. Former Warriors Assistant General Manager Travis Schlenk is now the GM in Atlanta, and he has hoping he has landed the next Stephen Curry in rookie Trae Young. The 6-foot-2 guard is second among NBA rookies in scoring (18.5 ppg) and first with 8.2 assists. Young leads the team in scoring and assists, and Taurean Prince (15.3 ppg) and former Warrior Kent Bazemore (14.6 ppg) add scoring depth on a team that plays at the fastest pace in the league.