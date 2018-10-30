Klay Makes History

Klay Thompson set a new NBA record with 14 3-pointers and had 52 points in 27 minutes of the Dubs' 149-124 win in Chicago.



So much for Klay Thompson’s shooting slump. The Warriors guard did more than just snap out of a 5-for-36 funk from 3-point range to start the season in Monday’s 149-124 victory in Chicago. He did so in historical fashion, sinking an NBA record 14 3-pointers.

Thompson started off hot and pretty much stayed that way the whole time he was on the court. Thompson made his first four shots of the game and would hit six treys in the first quarter. Turns out he was just getting started because he hit four more 3-pointers in the second quarter. And with 4:53 left in the third quarter, Thompson, sporting a yellow headband after suffering a gash to his forehead moments prior, knocked down his 14th trey of the game.

That record breaker was part of a 52-point night, the highest scoring performance in the NBA this season, beating out Curry’s 51-point night last Wednesday against the Wizards. Curry, by the way, previously held the single-game 3-pointers record of 13 treys, and he had a solid game in his own right with 23 points, eight rebounds, five assists and three steals. And in a bit of poetic justice, Curry actually assisted Thompson’s record-tying trey.

Thompson’s 3-point blitz wasn’t the only record breaking performance. The Dubs scored 92 points in the first half, the most in franchise history and second most ever in the first half of an NBA game. Of course Thompson aided that with 10 threes over the first two quarters, an NBA record.

While the game will be remembered for Thompson’s record, the Dubs also saw the best NBA performance of Alfonzo McKinnie’s career. Playing in his hometown, McKinnie drilled his first four 3-point attempts and had career highs of 19 points and 10 rebounds.

Now winners of five in a row, including a perfect 3-0 on this Eastern Conference road trip, the Dubs will now head home for their longest homestand of the season, a five-game stretch that opens on Wednesday night against New Orleans.