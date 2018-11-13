Dubs Denied in L.A.

The Warriors overcame a 14-point deficit in the fourth quarter but couldn’t make enough plays down the stretch of Monday’s 121-116 overtime loss to the Clippers in Los Angeles.



TEAM LEADERS GSW LAC Points Points Durant - 33 Williams - 25 Thompson - 31 Harrell - 23 Iguodala - 14 Gilgeous-Alexander - 18



Rebounds Rebounds Green - 14 Harrell / Harris - 8 Durant - 11 Gallinari / Scott - 7 Iguodala - 5 Gortat - 6



Assists Assists Durant - 10 Williams - 6 Iguodala - 4 Harris / Beverley - 5 Jones - 3 Gilgeous-Alexander - 3

The Warriors overcame a 14-point deficit in the fourth quarter but couldn’t make enough plays down the stretch of Monday’s 121-116 overtime loss to the Clippers in Los Angeles. Kevin Durant had a triple-double, Klay Thompson hit some clutch shots and Andre Iguodala put in one of his best performances of the season, but it wasn’t enough to get the job done on the road.

Down 103-90 with 6:08 left in the fourth quarter, the Dubs didn’t yield another basket for the rest of regulation, and Thompson caught fire when the team needed him most, making eight-straight points to tie the game at 106-106, including a game-tying 3-pointer with 1:27 left in the quarter.

Thompson would go on to score seven of the team’s 10 points in overtime to finish with 31 for the game, and Kevin Durant tallied a triple-double with a game-high 33 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists before fouling out in the opening minutes of regulation. Iguodala had a season-high 14 points and gave the Dubs their first lead of the game with a 3-pointer in overtime, but Lou Williams had 10 points in the final two minutes of the game to lift the Clippers to their second straight overtime victory.

Stephen Curry missed his second straight game with a strained left groin, but Draymond Green returned to action after missing two games with a sprained toe. Green tallied 14 rebounds in his return, and Shaun Livingston also came back from an extended layoff in the defeat.

The Warriors sported their new ‘City Edition’ uniforms for the first time this season. Honoring the strong Chinese culture in the Bay Area, the Dubs will wear the new-look jerseys on six occasions this season.

More notables from the game:

The Warriors fall to 11-3 (.786) and 4-2 on the road (.667)… Golden State holds a record of 6-2 (.750) this season versus the Western Conference.

Tonight’s loss snapped the Warriors’ seven-game road winning streak at the Clippers.

Golden State still owns the best record in the Western Conference.

Tonight was the Warriors’ first overtime game of the season… The Warriors’ last three overtime games have been at Staples Center… The Warriors were 2-0 last season in overtime games, both at the Lakers.

Kevin Durant (33) and Klay Thompson (31), both scored 30-plus points in the same game for the first time… The last time the Warriors had two 30-point scorers was on October 28, 2018 at Brooklyn (Curry, 35; Durant, 34).

Tonight marked the first game of the Warriors’ third back-to-back set this season… Warriors are now 1-2 in the first game of back-to-backs this season.

Kevin Durant scored a game-high 33 points (11-of-13 from the free throw line, both season highs), his sixth game scoring 30-or-more points this season (tying Stephen Curry for the team lead)… He added 11 rebounds and a game-high 11 assists in 39 minutes of play… Durant recorded his 11th career triple-double, his fourth with the Warriors (first of the season by a Warriors player).

Klay Thompson tallied 31 points, his second 30-point game of the season… Thompson made five 3-pointers, his second-most in a game this season, trailing only his NBA-record 14 on October 29, 2018 at Chicago.

Draymond Green scored six points, with a game and season-high-tying 14 rebounds.

Andre Iguodala posted a season-high 14 points (5-8 FG; 2-3 3FG), his first time this season in double figures… He added six rebounds and four assists, leading all reserves in scoring, rebounds and assists.

Shaun Livingston scored a season-high-tying eight points (3-5 FG) in 19 minutes.

DeMarcus Cousins (left Achilles rehab) and Stephen Curry (left groin strain) were out.

UP NEXT:

With the loss, the Dubs fall to 11-3 on the season and will be back in action on Tuesday when they host the Hawks on the back end of a back-to-back.