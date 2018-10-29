Game Preview: Warriors at Bulls - 10/29/18

The Dubs wrap up their first Eastern Conference road trip of the season on Monday in Chicago.



powered by



Monday, October 29

5 p.m.

United Center

Chicago, IL



WATCH: NBCSBA

RADIO: 95.7 The Game, Warriors Mobile App and Warriors at BullsMonday, October 295 p.m.United CenterChicago, ILWATCH: NBCSBARADIO: 95.7 The Game, Warriors Mobile App and Warriors Radio Network

END OF THE ROAD TRIP

After a pair of games in New York, the Warriors will wrap up this season’s first Eastern Conference road trip on Monday in Chicago. The second game of a back-to-back, the Dubs will look to end this road trip on a winning note before heading home for their longest homestand of the season.

CHICAGO TIES

The Warriors and Bulls only play each other twice per season, but they have more in common than you might think. Both franchises have decorated histories that include six championships, tied for the third most in NBA history behind only the Boston Celtics (17) and the Los Angeles Lakers (16). The Warriors are enjoying a golden era with four straight trips to the NBA Finals, three of which resulted in championships. The Bulls, on the other hand, won all six of their NBA titles in a span of eight seasons (1993-98) with Michael Jordan leading the way. One of Jordan’s teammate on the last three of those title teams was none other than Head Coach Steve Kerr.

CHICAGO SCOUTING REPORT

The Bulls stumbled out of the pen to start the 2018-19 season, but a bright spot has certainly been Zach LaVine. The fifth-year guard out of UCLA has gone off for at least 30 points in each of the squad’s first four games, ranking third in the league with 32.3 points per game (entering Friday’s slate of NBA games). The Bulls haven’t been at full strength for any part of this young season, as they’re dealing with injuries to several key players in Kris Dunn, Lauri Markkanen, Bobby Portis and Denzel Valentine. Last season, that foursome combined for for averages of 52.0 points, 23.7 rebounds and 12.1 assists.