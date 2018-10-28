Curry Stays Hot In Brooklyn

Stephen Curry stayed hot on Sunday as the Warriors beat the Brooklyn Nets 120-114.



TEAM LEADERS GSW BKN Points Points Curry - 35 Russell - 25 Durant - 34 LeVert - 23 Thompson - 18 Crabbe - 14



Rebounds Rebounds Durant - 8 Davis - 7 Curry - 7 Russell/Dudley - 6 Jerebko - 6 Crabbe - 5



Assists Assists Green - 13 LeVert - 7 Durant - 6 Russell - 6 Curry - 3 Allen - 4 More Stats | Highlights | Game Photos

Though it started close, and ended closer, the Warriors were able to pull out the victory in Brooklyn on Sunday afternoon. Stephen Curry recored 35 points, a team-high for the night, and Kevin Durant added 34 points to go with eight rebounds and six assists.

Similar to Friday’s matchup in Manhattan, Golden State seemed to come out of the gates a little slow. After a few short bursts on the floor from both teams though, Curry began to emerge. Seemingly still on some momentum from a matchup with the Wizards last week, Curry dropped what felt like a quick 16 points in the first quarter. Though the Nets came out with some good energy to go on a few short runs, but never held more than a seven-point lead.

Klay Thompson looked like he started to get back into his groove, throwing up a couple of jump shots to help get the Warriors rolling a little faster on offense. Durant, Green and Thompson all made steady contributions, but Curry stayed hot. Between knocking down threes, he had the Warriors bench on their feet with a smooth left-handed layup. By halftime, in 18 minutes on the floor, he put up 24 points on 8-14 shooting and 5-8 from three. Golden State went into the locker room holding a 63-49 lead over Brooklyn.

Curry set a new NBA record with a splash early in the third quarter, hitting at least five three-pointers for the seventh-straight game. While it’s always fun to watch the two-time MVP break records, there’s another member of the Warriors who stood out tonight; Alfonzo McKinnie. While we haven’t seen much of McKinnie so far this season, he quietly made a positive impact on floor. Through the first three quarters of the game he was +13 with nine points and three rebounds in just 12 minutes. He wouldn’t score again, but finished the contest +12, the highest on the team.

Going into the final minutes of the game it looked as though the Warriors would run away with it, but they started to cool off and the Nets weren’t ready to throw in the towel. With their offense rolling, Brooklyn’s Caris LeVert came in for a dunk that cut Golden State’s lead to four, and bring a new energy into the Barclays Center. That energy tensed up as the clock wound down, but a three from Curry with just a minute left to play took the edge off for Golden State, and they pulled away with a 120-114 victory.

It’s wheels up to Chicago as the Warriors face the Bulls for the first time this season on a back-to-back. It will be the only matchup between the two teams to take place in the Windy City this year.