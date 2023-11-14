Timberwolves at Warriors for NBA In-Season Tournament 2023: TV channel, radio, injury report

The Minnesota Timberwolves will look to pick up their seventh straight win when they face the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday.

The Wolves just played the Warriors on Sunday, beating Golden State 116-110. Tuesday's matchup however, is a 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament game.

Your In-Season Tournament Primer

Here's everything you need to know about Tuesday's In-Season Tournament game featuring the Wolves vs. Warriors, including how to watch the game on TV and listen on the radio.

How to watch and listen to Wolves vs. Warriors

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 14

Tuesday, Nov. 14 Time: 9 PM CT

9 PM CT TV channel: Bally Sports North

Bally Sports North Radio: iHeartRadio | Timberwolves app

iHeartRadio | Timberwolves app Where: Chase Center | San Francisco, CA

Taking place at the Chase Center, Wolves vs. Warriors will air on Bally Sports North at 9 PM on Tuesday, Nov. 14. Play-by-play announcer Michael Grady, color analyst Jim Peterson and sideline reporter Marney Gellner will be calling the game for Bally Sports North.

You can also listen to Alan Horton, the radio voice of the Timberwolves, call the game on iHeartRadio's Timberwolves channel and the Timberwolves app.

2023 NBA In-Season Tournament

The Wolves are 1-0 in the 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament (IST). They picked up their first IST win on Friday, beating the Spurs 117-110 in San Antonio.

Tuesday's matchup against Golden State will be Minnesota's second IST away game. The Wolves have two IST home games left to play.

If the Wolves finish first in their group or have a top 8 IST record, they'll advance to the single-elimination Knockout Rounds in Las Vegas.

Learn more about the IST by clicking here.

Injury report

Wolves

Out: Jordan McLaughlin, Wendell Moore Jr., Leonard Miller & Jaylen Clark

Jordan McLaughlin (Right Knee MCL Sprain), Wendell Moore Jr. (G-League Assignment), Leonard Miller (G-League Assignment) and Jaylen Clark (Right Achilles Tendon Rupture Rehab) are out.

Warriors

Out: Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry (Right Knee Soreness) is out.

Jerseys

Wolves: Association Edition

Association Edition Warriors: City Edition

The Wolves will be wearing their white Association Edition uniforms against the Warriors. Golden State will be playing in their black City Edition uniforms.

What to know about the Warriors

Golden State is 6-5 this season and are 1-3 at home. The Warriors have lost their last three games.

Golden State leads the league in 2nd chance points per game (18.5), are 9th in offensive rating (113.4) and 12th in defensive rating (111.1).