NBA In-Season Tournament 2023 explained: Timberwolves schedule, TV channel, tickets, court, updated results

Despite a 3-1 record in the group stage, the Minnesota Timberwolves' run in the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament is over.

So what exactly is the NBA In-Season Tournament and why aren't the Wolves advancing?

Here's everything you need to know about the Timberwolves in the 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament.

What is the NBA In-Season Tournament?

An all-new annual competition, this is the first year the NBA is holding an In-Season Tournament. All 30 teams are playing in the In-Season Tournament, which started on Nov. 3.

Your In-Season Tournament Primer

NBA In-Season Tournament Format

The In-Season Tournament starts with the group stage, which features designated Tournament games on Tuesdays and Fridays in November.

How do teams advance?

Each team in a group will play each other once. The teams with the best record in their group and two conference wildcard teams will advance to the quarterfinals of the Knockout Rounds.

Wildcard teams will be 1 West team and 1 East team that did not win its group but have the next best record and biggest point differential in their conference.

Are these extra games?

Group stage games and the quarterfinals and semifinals of the Knockout Rounds, count as regular season games.

The championship of the In-Season Tournament is the only game in the entire tournament that is an extra game and won't count as a regular season game.

Where are In-Season games being played?

Each team will host two group stage games on their home court. Quarterfinal games will be held at the higher seed's home court.

The semifinals and championship are the only games that will be held at a neutral site in Las Vegas.

What do teams and players win? Are there In-Season Tournament awards?

The winning In-Season Tournament team will win the NBA Cup, an all-new trophy.

Players could win the In-Season Tournament MVP and could be named to the All-Tournament team.

Players will also win money based on their team's performance in the In-Season Tournament:

Players on a team that loses in the quarterfinals: $50,000

Players on a team that loses in the semifinals: $100,000

Players on a team that loses in the championship: $200,000

Players on a team that wins the championship: $500,000

Key Dates

Group Stage: Nov. 3 - 28

Knockout Round - Quarterfinals: Dec. 4-5

Knockout Round - Semifinals: Dec. 7

Championship: Dec. 9

Are there tiebreakers?

If two teams have the same record in the group stage of the In-Season Tournament, tiebreakers will decide which team will advance to the quarterfinals.

Tiebreakers:

Head-to-head record in the group stage

Point differential in the group stage

Total points in the group stage

Regular season record from the 2022-23 season

Random drawing (last tiebreaker, will happen only if teams are still tied after going through the first four options)

For more information about the IST, click here.

Minnesota's In-Season Tournament schedule, standings, results

Part of the West C Group, the Wolves finished with a 3-1 record in the group stage of the In-Season Tournament. Minnesota finished second overall in their group.

West C Group IST Standings

Kings: 4-0

Timberwolves: 3-1

Warriors: 2-2

Thunder: 1-3

Spurs: 0-4

Can the Wolves advance to the Knockout Rounds?

Minnesota will not advance to the Knockout Rounds of the In-Season Tournament.

The Wolves finished second in their group and didn't have the point differential tiebreaker over the West wildcard team, the Phoenix Suns.

What happens if the Wolves don't advance to the Knockout Rounds?

During the Knockout Rounds on days when In-Season Tournament games are not scheduled (Wednesday, Dec. 6 and Friday, Dec. 8), the 22 teams that do not qualify for the Knockout Rounds will each play two regular season games.

Minnesota's newly scheduled games

Since they didn't advance in the In-Season Tournament, the Wolves will now play two newly scheduled regular season games:

Wolves vs. Spurs on Wednesday, Dec. 6 at Target Center at 6:30 PM

Wolves vs. Grizzlies on Friday, Dec. 8 in Memphis at 7 PM

Timberwolves IST schedule & results

Date Time (CT) Opponent Tickets TV Channel Radio Final Score Fri., Nov. 10 7 PM at Spurs Bally Sports North iHeartRadio Wolves 117 - Spurs 110 Tues., Nov. 14 9 PM at Warriors Bally Sports North iHeartRadio Wolves 104 - Warriors 101 Fri., Nov. 24 7 PM vs. Kings Get Tickets Bally Sports North iHeartRadio Kings 124 - Wolves 111 Tues., Nov. 28 7 PM vs. Thunder Get Tickets Bally Sports North iHeartRadio Wolves 106 - Thunder 103

Minnesota's In-Season Tournament Court

For their two In-Season Tournament home games at Target Center, the Wolves played on an NBA-designed In-Season Tournament court.

The court showcased a bold and distinctive design scheme league-wide, making it instantly clear to fans when a game carries NBA In-Season Tournament implications.

The court featured the following design details:

A fully painted court, edge-to-edge

A larger-than-life NBA Cup at center court, prominently displaying to players and fans the new trophy that will be awarded to the champion

A contrasting wash of color from lane-to-lane, creating a 16-foot-wide "runway" across the court

NBA Cup silhouettes in the lanes

Team logos across the NBA Cup at center court and on the baselines