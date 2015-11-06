612.673.1234
Live Chat
2018-19 Half Season PackageChoose from the green or blue pack.
2018-19 Half Season PackageChoose from the green or blue pack.
Timberwolves Half Season
LEARN MORE LEARN MORE
2018-19 Season MembershipsGain access to exclusive benefits.
2018-19 Season MembershipsGain access to exclusive benefits.
Timberwolves MEMBERSHIPS
LEARN MORE LEARN MORE

Single Game Presale Going on Now! Sign up for early access.

  ALL TICKET OPTIONS. ONE BLENDED MARKETPLACE.The only place to purchase authentic Timberwolves tickets.

Filter By:

  • Ticket Promotions
  • Uniform Editions

PRESEASON

Preseason

Location TBD

Oklahoma CityThunder

Friday,October 57:00 PM

BUY NOW

Location: TBA

MilwaukeeBucks

Sunday,October 7TBD

BUY NOW

College Night

Presented by U.S. Bank

College Night presented by US Bank is back! For select weeknight games throughout the 2017-18 season, college students are able to purchase a 200 level game ticket for just $10 with a valid college ID on game day, or a valid .edu email address for advance online purchases.

    Package Details:

  • $10 200 Level Ticket
  • Available For Select Weeknight Home Games
  • Secure the best seats by purchasing your ticket in advance online using a valid .edu email address
  • Purchase at Target Center beginning at 5:30PM at the College Night entrance by showing your college ID (cash only)

PURCHASE PROMO
Wolves Promotional Offer

Deal of the Game

$10 Wolves Player Tees (TONIGHT ONLY)

Stop by the Pro Shop on the skyway level at Target Center or any in-arena merchandise location to get your gear tonight!

*Deal of the Game items must be purchased in addition to game tickets. GET GAME TICKETS

Renovation Entrance Tips

Use Skyway Level Entrance

During the Target Center Renovation the entrance on skyway level will remain as the recommended arena entrance piont.

Door Times

Doors Open: 6:00pm

Doors for this game open to the public at 6:00 PM, with tipoff at 7:00 PM.

Parking

ABC Ramps

Skyway-connected to the Target Center, ABC Ramps are the recommended parking destination for Timberwolves games. Parking & Directions

Metro Transit

Metro Transit Passes

Getting to the game is easy with Metro Transit. Aquire your passes to weekday Wolves games today. Metro Transit Pass

For More Information Regarding Target Center Renovation visit TargetCenterRenovation.com

Location: Hilton Coliseum, Ames, IA

Regular Season

Home Opener

ClevelandCavaliers

Friday,October 197:00 PM

BUY NOW

Regular Season

IndianaPacers

Monday,October 227:00 PM

PRESALE NOW LIVE

Regular Season

MilwaukeeBucks

Friday,October 267:00 PM

PRESALE NOW LIVE

Regular Season

Los AngelesLakers

Monday,October 297:00 PM

PRESALE NOW LIVE

Regular Season

UtahJazz

Wednesday,October 317:00 PM

PRESALE NOW LIVE

Regular Season

BrooklynNets

Monday,November 127:00 PM

PRESALE NOW LIVE

Regular Season

New OrleansPelicans

Wednesday,November 147:00 PM

PRESALE NOW LIVE

Regular Season

PortlandTrail Blazers

Friday,November 167:00 PM

PRESALE NOW LIVE

Regular Season

MemphisGrizzlies

Sunday,November 182:30 PM

PRESALE NOW LIVE

Regular Season

DenverNuggets

Wednesday,November 217:00 PM

PRESALE NOW LIVE

Regular Season

ChicagoBulls

Saturday,November 247:00 PM

PRESALE NOW LIVE

Regular Season

San AntonioSpurs

Wednesday,November 287:00 PM

PRESALE NOW LIVE

Regular Season

BostonCeltics

Saturday,December 17:00 PM

PRESALE NOW LIVE

Regular Season

HoustonRockets

Monday,December 37:00 PM

PRESALE NOW LIVE

Regular Season

CharlotteHornets

Wednesday,December 57:00 PM

PRESALE NOW LIVE

Regular Season

SacramentoKings

Monday,December 177:00 PM

PRESALE NOW LIVE

Regular Season

DetroitPistons

Wednesday,December 197:00 PM

PRESALE NOW LIVE

Regular Season

AtlantaHawks

Friday,December 287:00 PM

PRESALE NOW LIVE

Regular Season

OrlandoMagic

Friday,January 47:00 PM

PRESALE NOW LIVE

Regular Season

Los AngelesLakers

Sunday,January 62:30 PM

PRESALE NOW LIVE

Regular Season

DallasMavericks

Friday,January 117:00 PM

PRESALE NOW LIVE

Regular Season

New OrleansPelicans

Saturday,January 127:00 PM

PRESALE NOW LIVE

Regular Season

San AntonioSpurs

Friday,January 187:00 PM

PRESALE NOW LIVE

Regular Season

PhoenixSuns

Sunday,January 206:00 PM

PRESALE NOW LIVE

Regular Season

UtahJazz

Sunday,January 276:00 PM

PRESALE NOW LIVE

Regular Season

MemphisGrizzlies

Wednesday,January 307:00 PM

PRESALE NOW LIVE

Regular Season

DenverNuggets

Saturday,February 28:00 PM

PRESALE NOW LIVE

Regular Season

Los AngelesClippers

Monday,February 117:00 PM

PRESALE NOW LIVE

Regular Season

HoustonRockets

Wednesday,February 138:30 PM

PRESALE NOW LIVE

Regular Season

SacramentoKings

Monday,February 257:00 PM

PRESALE NOW LIVE

Regular Season

Oklahoma CityThunder

Tuesday,March 57:00 PM

PRESALE NOW LIVE

Regular Season

WashingtonWizards

Saturday,March 97:00 PM

PRESALE NOW LIVE

Regular Season

New YorkKnicks

Sunday,March 107:00 PM

PRESALE NOW LIVE

Regular Season

Golden StateWarriors

Tuesday,March 197:00 PM

PRESALE NOW LIVE

Regular Season

Los AngelesClippers

Tuesday,March 267:00 PM

PRESALE NOW LIVE

Regular Season

Golden StateWarriors

Friday,March 297:00 PM

PRESALE NOW LIVE

Regular Season

Philadelphia76ers

Saturday,March 307:00 PM

PRESALE NOW LIVE

Regular Season

PortlandTrail Blazers

Monday,April 17:00 PM

PRESALE NOW LIVE

Regular Season

MiamiHeat

Friday,April 57:00 PM

PRESALE NOW LIVE

Regular Season

Oklahoma CityThunder

Sunday,April 72:30 PM

PRESALE NOW LIVE

Regular Season

TorontoRaptors

Tuesday,April 97:00 PM

PRESALE NOW LIVE

Browse Available Packages: