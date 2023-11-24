Here's how the Timberwolves' NBA In-Season Tournament court was designed

History will be made when the Minnesota Timberwolves host their first-ever NBA In-Season Tournament games this season.

And it will all be happening on a brand-new court.

Designed by the NBA, Minnesota’s In-Season Tournament court features a bold color scheme and a distinctive design that makes it instantly clear when a game has tournament implications.

Here’s everything you need to know about Minnesota’s In-Season Tournament court, including design inspiration, when the Wolves will play on the court and what jerseys they will wear.

Timberwolves In-Season Tournament Court Explained

Like all other In-Season Tournament courts, Minnesota’s court was designed by the NBA and features a design based on teams' 2023-24 City Edition uniforms.

Similarities with other teams include prominent NBA Cup graphics, a fully painted court and a contrasting wash of color from lane-to-lane.

City Edition Inspiration

Minnesota’s court is inspired by the team’s lake life-themed City Edition uniforms.

The light blue tone that’s featured throughout the entirety of the court is pulled from within the unique water pattern of the jersey. The color is more tonal in the lane-to-lane stripe, which gives a sense of depth to the court.

“Minnesota” from the chestmark of the jersey is featured on both baselines and a Lake Blue colored Timberwolves logo complements the NBA Cup graphic at center court. White from the uniform is used to create the lines on the court and adds a nice finishing touch.

With everything coming together, the end result is a court that supports the bold look of Minnesota’s City Edition uniform and its lake life story.

What jerseys will the Wolves wear while playing on their In-Season Tournament Court?

For the In-Season Tournament, the NBA is having teams wear their 2023-24 City Edition uniforms.

Learn more about Minnesota’s City Edition uniforms here.

Minnesota's In-Season Tournament schedule, standings, results

Part of the West C Group, the Wolves have a 2-1 record in the group stage of the In-Season Tournament.

Learn more about the In-Season Tournament here.

West C Group In-Season Tournament Standings

Kings: 3-0

Timberwolves: 2-1

Warriors: 2-1

Thunder: 1-2

Spurs: 0-4

Can the Wolves advance to the next round of the NBA In-Season Tournament?

After losing to the Kings on Friday, the Wolves have a slim chance of becoming the West Wildcard team and advancing to the quarterfinals of the In-Season Tournament.

