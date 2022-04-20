Series Shifts to Toronto as Sixers Seek Third Win

After taking care of business at home, the 76ers are in Toronto, seeking their third win in as many opportunities in their Eastern Conference Quarterfinal matchup with the Raptors.

Games 1 and 2 set a strong tone for the Sixers, winning Game 1, 131-111, on Saturday and Game 2, 112-97, on Monday.

MVP finalist Joel Embiid led the way for the Sixers in Game 2, notching a 31-point, 11-rebound double-double. Embiid shot 9-for-12 from the field and 12-for-14 from the charity stripe.

After his 38-point performance in Game 1, Tyrese Maxey finished just one rebound and two assists shy of his first career triple-double, recording 23 points, nine rebounds, eight assists, a steal, and a block. Maxey shot 8-for-11 from the field, 3-for-6 from deep, and 4-for-4 from the free throw line in Game 2.

Tobias Harris notched a 20-point, 10-rebound double-double plus three blocks, shooting 7-for-11 from the field and 3-for-3 from deep.

Postgame, Doc Rivers applauded Harris for his continued growth in recent weeks (and months).

“This guy has given everything for this team,” Rivers said. “Tobias has had to make more changes than anybody on our team, and he keeps doing it without complaint. It’s such a great example for what a good teammate should be, and he’s doing it every night.”

Harris’ response?

“It’s what this game is about, it’s what life is about - adjusting and adapting.”

James Harden finished with 14 points, six rebounds, six assists, three steals, and two blocks in Game 2, after his 22-point, 14-assist double-double in Game 1.

Rounding out the starting lineup, Danny Green finished with 11 points, three assists, a steal, two blocks, and one extremely memorable moment Monday.

The Sixers will play both Games 3 and 4 in Toronto, with Game 4 set for a Saturday matinee before returning to Philadelphia.

Charles Bassey (right shoulder sprain) and Matisse Thybulle (ineligible to play) are out Wednesday.

Game 3 tips at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Opponent Outlook:

OG Anunoby was the Raptors’ leading scorer in Game 2, finishing with 26 points on 10-for-14 shooting from the field and 4-for-7 shooting from deep.

Pascal Siakam notched a 20-point, 10-rebound double-double, plus five assists and a steal, shooting 7-for-20 from the field. Fred VanVleet added 20 points of his own, plus four rebounds, seven assists, three steals, and two blocks.

Chris Boucher led the Toronto bench Monday, scoring 17 points plus eight rebounds and two blocks, shooting 8-for-13 from the field in 30 minutes of play.

Scottie Barnes (left ankle sprain) is doubtful for Game 3, while Gary Trent Jr. is questionable (non-COVID illness).

Follow Along:

Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia / NBA TV

Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

