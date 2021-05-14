Quick Facts | Gary Clark

Clayton, North Carolina native Gary Clark joins the 76ers in his third year of professional experience.

Get to know the Sixers’ newest two-way player…

Born on Nov. 16, 1994, Clark played high school basketball at Clayton High School, where he became the school’s all-time leading scorer, rebounder, and blocker.

Clark played his college career at Cincinnati, where he earned American Athletic Conference All-Rookie team honors in 2015.

In his freshman season, he started all 34 games, averaging 7.8 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 1.3 blocks.

Improving steadily throughout his college career, Clark averaged 12.9 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.4 steals, and 1.2 blocks per game in his 2017-18 senior season.

Clark’s standout season was rewarded with AAC Player of the Year honors in 2018. He also made First-Team All-AAC as a senior, and was named the 2018 AAC Tournament MCP.

A two-way presence, Clark also became a two-time AAC Defensive Player of the year in college (2016, 2018).

Clark went undrafted in 2018, but signed with the Rockets that July.

During his time with Houston, Clark played with both the Rockets and Rio Grande Valley Vipers (G League affiliate).

Waived by Houston in January 2020, Clark joined the Orlando Magic shortly thereafter, where he remained until November of that year, at which point he was acquired by the Denver Nuggets. Clark remained in Denver for much of the 2020-21 season, until April 2021.

Clark has already appeared in 37 NBA games this season, averaging 3.2 points and 3.1 rebounds in 17.3 minutes per game.