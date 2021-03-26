Quick Facts | Ignas Brazdeikis

Lithuanian-born Ignas Brazdeikis joins the 76ers midway through his second NBA season, and his second with the New York Knicks.

The 22-year-old has NBA, NCAA, and FIBA experience under his belt.

Get to know the newest 76er…

Brazdeikis was born in Kaunas, Lithuania on Jan. 8, 1999.

Brazdeikis’ family settled in Oakville, Ontario, and Brazdeikis played high school basketball at both Holy Trinity CSS in Oakville, and Orangeville Prep in Mono, Ontario.

Orangeville boasts NBA alumni including Denver’s Jamal Murray, and Cleveland’s Thon Maker, among others.

Brazdeikis played in the 2018 Nike Hoop Summit with the World Team. He also represented Team Canada in the 2016 U17 FIBA World Championships.

Joining the Michigan Wolverines for the 2018-19 season, Brazdeikis averaged 14.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 0.8 assists per game as a freshman, starting in all 37 of his appearances.

Brazdeikis was named Big Ten Freshman of the Year, the first Michigan Big Ten Freshman of the Year since Trey Burke won the award in 2012.



Brazdeikis was also named an honorable mention All-American, and earned All-Big Ten second team honors.

The Kings selected Brazdeikis in the 2019 NBA Draft in Round 2 with Pick 17.

The Knicks acquired Brazdeikis’ draft rights in exchange for Kyle Guy.

Brazdeikis impressed at Summer League in 2019, averaging 18.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game.

With the Knicks, Brazdeikis appeared in 13 games, averaging 4.6 minutes per appearance.

He played with the Westchester Knicks (G League affiliate) in the 2021 G League bubble, where he averaged 20.8 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game in his 12 appearances.

Brazdeikis joins the Sixers alongside George Hill as part of a three-team deal with the Knicks and Thunder.