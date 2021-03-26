Quick Facts | George Hill

Indiana native George Hill joined the NBA in 2008, selected 26th overall by the San Antonio Spurs, and has garnered an impressive resume and reputation ever since.

The experienced NBA veteran boasts a solid two-way presence. He averaged 11.8 points, 2.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 0.9 steals in 26.3 minutes per game this season during his stint with the Thunder.

Consistently productive, Hill has posted career averages of 11.1 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game. He’s reached the playoffs in 11 of his 12 complete NBA seasons, and led the NBA in 3-point shooting last season, nailing 46.0% from deep.

Learn more about the newest 76er’s journey…

Born in Indianapolis, Indiana, Hill played his high school ball at Broad Ripple High School in Indianapolis.

Hill played his college career at Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis (IUPUI) from 2004-2008.

Hill continued pursuing his degree after getting drafted in 2008, and graduated from IUPUI in 2018.

Hill improved steadily throughout his career at IUPUI (redshirting his third season in 2006-07), culminating in an impressive 2007-08 junior campaign, averaging 21.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and 1.8 steals per game.

Hill earned Summit League Player of the Year honors, and was named an honorable mention All-American in 2008.

Drafted 26th overall in 2008, Hill became the first player ever drafted from IUPUI, and second first-round pick in Summit League history.

Hill spent his first three NBA seasons with the Spurs, before he was traded for the first time on June 23, 2011 - acquired by the Indiana Pacers in exchange for the draft rights to Davis Bertans and Kawhi Leonard, among other assets.

Hill overlapped with now-teammate Danny Green in San Antonio (Green played for the Spurs from 2010-18).

Hill spent the next five seasons with the Pacers, before getting traded to Utah on July 7, 2016 in exchange for the draft rights to Taurean Prince.

Hill entered free agency in 2017, signing a multi-year deal with the Sacramento Kings on July 10, where he overlapped with now-Sixers Assistant Coach Dave Joerger.

Traded once again on Feb. 8, 2018, Hill joined the Cleveland Cavaliers, where he spent less than a year, before getting traded to the Milwaukee Bucks on Dec. 7, 2018.

Hill became a free agent once again in 2019, signing a new deal with the Bucks on July 8, 2019.

His 5th NBA trade came on Nov. 23, 2020, joining the Oklahoma City Thunder to begin the 2020-21 season.

Hill played the first 14 games of this NBA season before being sidelined with a mallet finger injury on Jan. 24.

Hill joins the Sixers alongside Ignas Brazdeikis in a three-team trade with the Thunder and Knicks.