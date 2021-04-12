Quick Facts | Anthony Tolliver

Anthony Tolliver brings veteran depth to the 76ers (36-17), boasting 14 years of pro experience.

Most recently playing with the Memphis Grizzlies in 2020, Tolliver has played for 10 NBA teams, plus experience in the G League (then D-League) and overseas.

Over the course of his career, the 6-foot-8 Tolliver has averaged 6.2 points and 3.3 rebounds in 19.6 minutes per game.

