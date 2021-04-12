Quick Facts | Anthony Tolliver
Anthony Tolliver brings veteran depth to the 76ers (36-17), boasting 14 years of pro experience.
Most recently playing with the Memphis Grizzlies in 2020, Tolliver has played for 10 NBA teams, plus experience in the G League (then D-League) and overseas.
Over the course of his career, the 6-foot-8 Tolliver has averaged 6.2 points and 3.3 rebounds in 19.6 minutes per game.
Get to know the newest Sixer…
Tolliver was born in Springfield, Missouri, on June 1, 1985.
He attended Kickapoo High School in Springfield, before committing to Creighton for his college career.
While at Creighton - from 2003-2007 - Tolliver made a leap in his junior season, averaging 13.2 points and 6.7 rebounds per game. As a junior, he earned second-team all-MVC honors.
In his senior season, Tolliver averaged 13.4 points and 6.7 rebounds per game, making the all-MVC first team.
Tolliver went undrafted upon graduation, beginning his pro career with the Iowa Energy (G League) in 2007.
Tolliver also played abroad with Eisbaren Bremerhaven (Germany), before signing a multi-year deal with the San Antonio Spurs in July 2008.
While with the San Antonio organization, Tolliver played for both the Spurs and G League Austin Spurs.
Waived by San Antonio in January 2009, Tolliver made brief stints with the New Orleans Hornets, Miami Heat, and Portland Trail Blazers in 2009.
In 2010, he spent time with the Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves, earning steady contributions during his time with Golden State.
As a Warrior, Tolliver averaged career-highs in minutes (32.3 mpg), scoring (12.3 ppg), and rebounds (7.3 rpg).
Tolliver signed a multi-year deal with Minnesota in 2010, where he played until 2012, when he signed with the Atlanta Hawks.
Tolliver signed with the Charlotte Bobcats in August 2013, before entering free agency in 2014.
On July 20, 2014, Tolliver signed a deal with the Phoenix Suns. Tolliver was traded to the Detroit Pistons later that year, where he stayed until 2016, when he signed with the Sacramento Kings.
Tolliver returned to the Pistons for another season in 2017 - averaging 8.9 points and 3.1 rebounds per game, before returning to the Timberwolves in 2018.
He started his second stint with the Portland Trail Blazers in the offseason of 2019, before getting traded back to Sacramento on Jan. 21, 2020 alongside Kent Bazemore in the deal sending Trevor Ariza to Portland.
A free agent once again in 2020, Tolliver joined the Grizzlies briefly in March 2020, and again for the NBA restart in June 2020.
With the Grizzlies in 2020, Tolliver made 13 appearances, averaging 18.2 minutes per game, and 4.8 points and 2.5 rebounds per game.