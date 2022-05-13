Live: Philadelphia 76ers 2021-22 Exit Interviews

The 76ers (2-4) fell to the Miami Heat (4-2), 99-90, at in South Philadelphia on Thursday night in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals. With the win, Miami advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals against the winner of the Milwaukee-Boston series.

The Sixers will be conducting exit interviews on Friday, May 13, following the conclusion of their 2021-22 campaign. Follow along as the media hears from Head Coach Doc Rivers, MVP Finalist Joel Embiid, James Harden, Tyrese Maxey, and others.

Page will be refreshed regularly as updates become available.