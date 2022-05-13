Live: Philadelphia 76ers 2021-22 Exit Interviews
This is the Philadelphia 76ers' live blog tracking Friday’s exit interviews with Head Coach Doc Rivers, MVP Finalist Joel Embiid, and more. See below for the latest updates.
The 76ers (2-4) fell to the Miami Heat (4-2), 99-90, at in South Philadelphia on Thursday night in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals. With the win, Miami advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals against the winner of the Milwaukee-Boston series.
The Sixers will be conducting exit interviews on Friday, May 13, following the conclusion of their 2021-22 campaign. Follow along as the media hears from Head Coach Doc Rivers, MVP Finalist Joel Embiid, James Harden, Tyrese Maxey, and others.
Page will be refreshed regularly as updates become available.
