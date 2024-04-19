TEAM ANNOUNCES FAN EXPERIENCES FOR THE 2024 PLAYOFFS, INCLUDING EXCLUSIVE 76ERS GEAR, IN-ARENA PROMOTIONS, AND OFFICIAL WATCH PARTIES

The Philadelphia 76ers announced today their campaign for the 2024 NBA Playoffs, presented by betPARX. “For the Love of Philly” celebrates Philadelphia’s unwavering and unconditional love for its sports teams. As presenting partner, betPARX will share an online casino bonus offer following each playoff win with sports fans 21 and over. They will also host watch parties at Parx Casino for Season Ticket Members during the postseason.

As the official presenting partner of the 76ers’ 2024 Playoffs, betPARX branding will be featured in all institutional marketing, including out-of-home signage, digital playoff tickets, in-arena signage, and integration across 76ers’ social channels and digital platforms.

“We are thrilled to expand our partnership with the Philadelphia 76ers through the 2024 playoffs. As a pillar of the Philadelphia sports community, the 76ers inject an unmatched vibrancy into the city. betPARX reflects this same enthusiasm within our mobile betting platform, making the strengthening of this partnership a seamless step forward in the evolution of our brand,” said Gil Bushkin, Senior Director of Marketing of betPARX.

The “Win for All” promotion, a hallmark of betPARX's relationship with the 76ers’ fanbase, has been enhanced for the 2024 postseason. Following each 76ers playoff victory, fans aged 21 and over can receive an online casino bonus of up to $176 on the betPARX app. Promo codes are available via 76ers social media or push notifications.

“In our continuous effort to enhance customer satisfaction, betPARX and Parx Casino are both dedicated to providing guests with their most preferred games and introducing valuable product features for the gambler. This commitment ensures an ever-evolving and improving gaming experience both online and in casino that keeps pace with the needs and desires of our guests,” added Marc Oppenheimer, CMO of Parx Casino.

During first-round games at The Center, all 76ers fans in attendance will receive special giveaways highlighted by playoff T-shirts and rally towels. Additionally, 5,000 fans at Home Games 1 and 2 will receive 76ers Car Flags, courtesy of Toyota, on their way out of the game.

Home Game 1: Red T-shirt, presented by Adidas

Home Game 2: Red rally towel, presented by Toyota

Home Game 3: Blue rally towel, presented by Moravia Health

The 76ers and Corona will also host official watch parties during each round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs. 76ers fans can visit one of the 40 bars in the Corona Bar Network. Below is the schedule for watch parties during the first round. Future watch parties will be announced as the playoffs continue. Visit the Bar Network to learn more.

Saturday, April 20 at 5:30 p.m. (6 p.m. tipoff) at Dominic's Tavern (100 E Browning Rd. Bellmawr, NJ 08031).

Monday, April 22 at 7 p.m. (7:30 p.m. tipoff) at Misconduct Tavern (1511 Locust St. Philadelphia, PA 19102).

Other partner activations for fans throughout the postseason include:

Crypto.com Sweepstakes

In partnership with Crypto.com, fans will have an opportunity to enter a sweepstakes to win a Joel Embiid custom-patched jacket and autographed jersey. Fans should follow @Sixers on social media for more details.

Chick-fil-A “Bricken for Chicken”

The day after an opposing player misses two consecutive free-throw attempts in the second half of a 76ers home playoff game, fans may receive Chick-fil-A® Nuggets ranging from 5-count, 8-count, or 12-count through the Chick-fil-A App, at participating Greater Philadelphia area Chick-fil-A locations (no purchase necessary). Whether you’re cheering in-arena or at home, the offer is available to all fans in-market.

RushOrderTees presents the T-Shirt Toss

RushOrderTees, the Official T-Shirt Partner of the Philadelphia 76ers, will be bringing the T-shirt toss to life during the 2023-24 playoffs. RushOrderTees will serve as the presenting partner of both in-game T-shirt toss activations, running during the second and fourth quarter of every home game.

Xfinity Sweepstakes

Xfinity and the Philadelphia 76ers will be hosting sweepstakes in each playoff round for a chance to win a Philadelphia 76ers autographed mini basketball! Fans can enter to win these sweepstakes through the 76ers Fan Hub. Entrants must be age 18+ to win.

Salute of the Game, presented by Toyota

The 76ers and Toyota will continue to honor active and retired members of the military at home games throughout the playoffs to show appreciation for their service.

Caring Kid of the Game, presented by Chick-fil-A

The 76ers and Chick-fil-A will continue to honor local youth during home playoff games, who have endured challenging circumstances and persevered, showing what it truly means to care.

The 76ers concluded the season with a 47-35 record, representing Philadelphia’s seventh consecutive winning regular season. This is the franchise’s longest such streak since posting 12 consecutive winning seasons from 1975-87.