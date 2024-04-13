AVERAGING 5.5 POINTS ON 48.2-PERCENT SHOOTING IN 31 GAMES WITH THE 76ERS
PHILADELPHIA – APRIL 13, 2024 - Philadelphia 76ers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey announced today that the team has signed Ricky Council IV to a standard NBA contract.
Originally signed to a two-way contract prior to this season, Council IV has appeared in 31 games as a rookie with the 76ers, averaging 5.5 points on 48.2-percent shooting and 1.4 rebounds in 9.1 minutes per game. He has logged at least 10 minutes of action in 11 of his 31 appearances, producing 10.5 points on 54.2-percent shooting in those contests.
Council IV has tallied at least 10 points on eight occasions, including a career-best 19-point, 10-rebound performance at Washington on Feb 10. He became the seventh rookie in franchise history – and the first since Dario Šarić in 2017 – to produce at least 19 points and 10 boards off the bench.
In 27 games with Philadelphia’s G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats, Council IV recorded 23.8 points on 47.3-percent shooting, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.9 assists. He reached the 30-point mark on five occasions and connected on at least three triples 12 times.
Last season, Council IV appeared in 36 games (29 starts) collegiately for the University of Arkansas, where he ranked fifth in the Southeastern Conference with a team-high 16.1 points to go along with 3.6 rebounds. The All-SEC Second Team selection scored in double figures in 31 of his appearances this season.
The Razorbacks earned a No. 8 seed in the 2023 NCAA Tournament, upsetting No. 1-seeded Kansas in the second round to reach the Sweet Sixteen.
