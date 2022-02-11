76ers Host Oklahoma City | Game Preview

The 76ers (32-22) are back in action Friday at home, meeting the Oklahoma City Thunder (17-37) for the second and final time this season.

Friday’s matchup marks the opening of the Sixers’ last back-to-back before the All-Star break, hosting the Thunder Friday and the Cavaliers Saturday.

The Sixers will take their home court on the heels of acquiring 10-time All-Star James Harden and four-time All-Star Paul Millsap at Thursday’s trade deadline.

Following Friday’s shootaround, Tyrese Maxey discussed welcoming Harden and Millsap into the fold:

“I think one thing that’s really going to help us is the chemistry, and the brotherhood we have here… It’s easy to welcome someone in. Guys like each other, like being around each other, like talking to each other, and like playing extremely hard for each other on the court. We’ll try to make the transition as easy as possible.”

As of Friday morning, Joel Embiid leads the NBA in scoring, averaging 29.4 points per game. Harden is a three-time NBA scoring champion (2018-20).

“James Harden is one of the truly elite players in the league,” 76ers Managing Partner Josh Harris said. “His career has been defined by incredible personal achievement, including honors as NBA MVP and three-time NBA scoring champion.”

“We’re thrilled to pair [Harden] with Joel Embiid and this dynamic roster in our pursuit of an NBA title. I am proud to welcome James and Paul Millsap - a proven veteran and former All-Star - to the 76ers, and can’t wait for what the future holds for the city and our fans.”

The 76ers and Thunder last met in the Sixers’ third outing of the season on Oct. 24, in which the Sixers took a 115-103 victory in Oklahoma City.

Embiid recorded 22 points, nine rebounds, six assists, a steal, and three blocks in that matchup, while Tobias Harris and Tyrese Maxey added 14 points apiece.

Maxey (right hamstring tightness) is questionable for Friday’s matchup. Shake Milton has also been upgraded to questionable (back contusion).

Friday’s matchup tips at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Opponent Outlook:

The Thunder (17-37) enter on a three-game losing streak, after winning three straight before that.

Their roster includes 2022 Clorox Rising Stars selection Josh Giddey, who averages a team-high 7.6 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game. Giddey also averages 12.1 points per contest, which ranks third on the team behind Shai Gilegeous-Alexander (22.7 PPG) and Luguentz Dort (17.0 PPG).

Six Oklahoma City players are out as of Friday morning, including Gilgeous-Alexander (right ankle sprain), former Sixer Mike Muscala (right ankle soreness), and Villanova rookie Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (right foot fracture).

