Tyrese Maxey Named to 2022 Clorox Rising Stars

The NBA announced today that Tyrese Maxey of the Philadelphia 76ers has been selected as a participant for 2022 Clorox Rising Stars as part of NBA All-Star 2022. The game will be played on Friday, Feb. 18 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland. Tipoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET and the game will be broadcast on TNT.

Maxey is the 18th 76er to be selected to the event and the first since Ben Simmons in 2019.

This season, Maxey has more than doubled his averages in scoring (16.8) and assists (4.7), while raising his three-point percentage by 10 percentage points to .401.

At the time ballots were distributed, the former Kentucky Wildcat ranked in the top five in both scoring (fifth) and assists (fourth) among Rising Stars-eligible sophomores. Maxey’s percentage from three-point range also was tied for third among all eligible Rising Stars. So far this season, Maxey has three games of at least 30 points, while just three sophomores have more. Over the span of his career, he has four games of at least 30 points which are tied for the third-most in the league among first and second-year players. Meanwhile, Maxey’s 13 20-point games this season are top-six among any player eligible for Rising Stars.

In his most recent performance, Maxey scored 33 points while setting a career high with four blocks against the Grizzlies to go along with eight assists, making him the first 76er primary guard and sixth 76er overall to have a game of at least 30 points, five assists and four blocks. He joined Julius Erving, Joel Embiid, Charles Barkley, Derrick Coleman and Chris Webber as the only players to do so in team history.

Since the start of his rookie season, Maxey has totaled 324 assists and 95 turnovers. He’s one of three NBA players with at least 300 assists and fewer than 100 turnovers over that span. Overall, on the season, Maxey’s 3.8 assist-to-turnover ratio is tied for fifth among all qualified NBA players.

This year’s Rising Stars will have a new format, featuring four seven-player teams competing in a mini-tournament consisting of three games. Each game will be played to a Final Target Score, meaning that a game will end with a made basket or a made free throw instead of with the clock running out.

The pool of players consists of 12 first-year and 12 second-year NBA Players as well as four young players form the NBA G League Ignite.