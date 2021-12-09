76ers Fall to Jazz in Philadelphia | At The Buzzer
Snapshot:
The 76ers (14-12) fell to the Utah Jazz (18-7), 118-96, at home on Thursday night in the second game of a back-to-back for both teams.
Utah shot 43-for-91 (.473) overall, 15-for-40 (.375) from 3-point range and 17-for-24 (.708) from the foul line. The Sixers finished 38-for-88 (.432) from the field, 6-for-33 (.182) from beyond the arc and 14-for-15 (.933) from the free-throw line.
Donovan Mitchell tallied a game-high 22 points (8-19 fg, 5-10 3fg, 1-2 ft) with six assists for Utah, while Rudy Gobert secured a 17-point, 21-rebound double-double with two blocks.
The Jazz outrebounded the Sixers 52-34. Of the visitors’ 52 boards, 16 offensive rebounds resulted in 18 second-chance points.
Key Contributors:
Joel Embiid
- Embiid scored a team-high 19 points (8-18 fg, 1-4 3fg, 2-2 ft) with nine rebounds, two assists, a game-high three steals and one block in 30 minutes of play.
Seth Curry
- Curry contributed 18 points (7-12 fg, 2-6 3fg, 2-2 ft), two rebounds and four assists in 33 minutes.
Tobias Harris
- In a game-high 35 minutes of action, Harris posted 17 points (6-11 fg, 1-2 3fg, 4-4 ft) and seven rebounds.
Tyrese Maxey
- Maxey reached double figures with 11 points on 5-for-10 shooting from the floor and 1-for-2 from the foul line. He added three rebounds, two assists and two steals in 26 minutes as a starter.
@Sixers Social:
.@sixers @JoelEmbiid posted 11 first-quarter points on 5-7 shooting. He now leads the team with 10 quarters this season scoring at least 10 points.
Embiid also now has 200 such quarters since the start of the 17-18 season and is one of 11 @NBA players to do so.
h/t @Stathead
— Sixers Stats (@SixersStats) December 10, 2021
Up Next:
The Sixers will look to bounce back when the Golden State Warriors come to town for an 8:30 p.m. showdown on Saturday night.
Additional Links:
