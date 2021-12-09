76ers Fall to Jazz in Philadelphia | At The Buzzer

76ers vs. Jazz, Joel Embiid

Eight Utah Scorers Reach Double Figures Against Sixers, Led By Donovan Mitchell’s 22 Points
by Matt Murphy
Posted: Dec 09, 2021

Snapshot:

The 76ers (14-12) fell to the Utah Jazz (18-7), 118-96, at home on Thursday night in the second game of a back-to-back for both teams.

Utah shot 43-for-91 (.473) overall, 15-for-40 (.375) from 3-point range and 17-for-24 (.708) from the foul line. The Sixers finished 38-for-88 (.432) from the field, 6-for-33 (.182) from beyond the arc and 14-for-15 (.933) from the free-throw line.

Donovan Mitchell tallied a game-high 22 points (8-19 fg, 5-10 3fg, 1-2 ft) with six assists for Utah, while Rudy Gobert secured a 17-point, 21-rebound double-double with two blocks.

The Jazz outrebounded the Sixers 52-34. Of the visitors’ 52 boards, 16 offensive rebounds resulted in 18 second-chance points.

Key Contributors:

Joel Embiid

  • Embiid scored a team-high 19 points (8-18 fg, 1-4 3fg, 2-2 ft) with nine rebounds, two assists, a game-high three steals and one block in 30 minutes of play.

Seth Curry

  • Curry contributed 18 points (7-12 fg, 2-6 3fg, 2-2 ft), two rebounds and four assists in 33 minutes.

Tobias Harris

  • In a game-high 35 minutes of action, Harris posted 17 points (6-11 fg, 1-2 3fg, 4-4 ft) and seven rebounds.

Tyrese Maxey

  • Maxey reached double figures with 11 points on 5-for-10 shooting from the floor and 1-for-2 from the foul line. He added three rebounds, two assists and two steals in 26 minutes as a starter.

Up Next:

The Sixers will look to bounce back when the Golden State Warriors come to town for an 8:30 p.m. showdown on Saturday night.

