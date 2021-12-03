76ers Beat Hawks in Close Finish | At The Buzzer
The 76ers (12-11) defeated the Atlanta Hawks (12-11), 98-96, on the road on Friday night.
The Sixers outscored the Hawks 20-9 in the fourth quarter, marking the first time that the team has held its opponent to single digits in a quarter since Mar. 25, 2015 at Denver.
For the game, the Sixers shot 38-for-81 (.469) from the floor, 9-for-22 (.409) from 3 and 13-for-17 (.765) from the foul line. The home Hawks finished 31-for-75 (.413) overall, 10-for-28 (.357) from long range and 24-for-30 (.800) from the free-throw line.
The 76ers swiped nine steals and scored 17 points off 16 Atlanta turnovers in the victory.
Tobias Harris did not play (Non-COVID Illness).
Key Contributors:
Joel Embiid
- Embiid posted a game-high 28 points (10-23 fg, 1-3 3fg, 7-8 ft) and 12 rebounds for his sixth double-double in 13 games. He added four assists, two blocks and one steal in 36 minutes.
Seth Curry
- Curry registered 18 points (7-14 fg, 2-4 3fg, 2-3 ft), two rebounds, five assists and one steal in 33 minutes. Eleven of his 18 points came in the first quarter.
Georges Niang
- In his fifth start of the season, Niang totaled 13 points on 5-for-8 shooting, including 3-for-5 from 3-point range. He added four rebounds, three assists and two steals in 29 minutes.
Quote to Note:
Georges Niang on being @JoelEmbiid’s teammate:
“He’s intense. You can just see it in his eyes. He wants to win so bad.
He demands greatness out of all of us, and he also demands greatness out of himself.”
— Lauren Rosen (@LaurenMRosen) December 4, 2021
Up Next:
The 76ers head to Charlotte for a pair of meetings with the Hornets on Monday and Wednesday. Both games start at 7 p.m.
