76ers vs. Hawks, Joel Embiid

76ers Beat Hawks in Close Finish | At The Buzzer

Joel Embiid, Sixers Use 20-9 Fourth Quarter to Earn Road Victory in Atlanta
by Matt Murphy
Posted: Dec 03, 2021

Snapshot:

The 76ers (12-11) defeated the Atlanta Hawks (12-11), 98-96, on the road on Friday night.

The Sixers outscored the Hawks 20-9 in the fourth quarter, marking the first time that the team has held its opponent to single digits in a quarter since Mar. 25, 2015 at Denver.

For the game, the Sixers shot 38-for-81 (.469) from the floor, 9-for-22 (.409) from 3 and 13-for-17 (.765) from the foul line. The home Hawks finished 31-for-75 (.413) overall, 10-for-28 (.357) from long range and 24-for-30 (.800) from the free-throw line.

The 76ers swiped nine steals and scored 17 points off 16 Atlanta turnovers in the victory.

Tobias Harris did not play (Non-COVID Illness).

Key Contributors:

Joel Embiid

  • Embiid posted a game-high 28 points (10-23 fg, 1-3 3fg, 7-8 ft) and 12 rebounds for his sixth double-double in 13 games. He added four assists, two blocks and one steal in 36 minutes.

Seth Curry

  • Curry registered 18 points (7-14 fg, 2-4 3fg, 2-3 ft), two rebounds, five assists and one steal in 33 minutes. Eleven of his 18 points came in the first quarter.

Georges Niang

  • In his fifth start of the season, Niang totaled 13 points on 5-for-8 shooting, including 3-for-5 from 3-point range. He added four rebounds, three assists and two steals in 29 minutes.

@Sixers Social:

Quote to Note:

Up Next:

The 76ers head to Charlotte for a pair of meetings with the Hornets on Monday and Wednesday. Both games start at 7 p.m.

Additional Links:

76ers Buy Black Program Opens Applications for Black Business Owners in Greater Philadelphia Region

Tags
Curry, Seth, Embiid, Joel, Niang, Georges, 76ers

Related Content

Curry, Seth

Embiid, Joel

Niang, Georges

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter