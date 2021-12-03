76ers Beat Hawks in Close Finish | At The Buzzer

Snapshot:

The 76ers (12-11) defeated the Atlanta Hawks (12-11), 98-96, on the road on Friday night.

The Sixers outscored the Hawks 20-9 in the fourth quarter, marking the first time that the team has held its opponent to single digits in a quarter since Mar. 25, 2015 at Denver.

.@Sixers outscored @ATLHawks 20-9 in the fourth quarter. It’s the sixth time since 2000 the team has held its opponent to nine-or-fewer points in a fourth quarter. h/t @Stathead https://t.co/h0KzoIdxqV pic.twitter.com/fBzlL4YBBi — Sixers Stats (@SixersStats) December 4, 2021

For the game, the Sixers shot 38-for-81 (.469) from the floor, 9-for-22 (.409) from 3 and 13-for-17 (.765) from the foul line. The home Hawks finished 31-for-75 (.413) overall, 10-for-28 (.357) from long range and 24-for-30 (.800) from the free-throw line.

The 76ers swiped nine steals and scored 17 points off 16 Atlanta turnovers in the victory.

Tobias Harris did not play (Non-COVID Illness).

Key Contributors:

Joel Embiid

Embiid posted a game-high 28 points (10-23 fg, 1-3 3fg, 7-8 ft) and 12 rebounds for his sixth double-double in 13 games. He added four assists, two blocks and one steal in 36 minutes.

Seth Curry

Curry registered 18 points (7-14 fg, 2-4 3fg, 2-3 ft), two rebounds, five assists and one steal in 33 minutes. Eleven of his 18 points came in the first quarter.

Georges Niang

In his fifth start of the season, Niang totaled 13 points on 5-for-8 shooting, including 3-for-5 from 3-point range. He added four rebounds, three assists and two steals in 29 minutes.

@Sixers Social:

Quote to Note:

Georges Niang on being @JoelEmbiid’s teammate: “He’s intense. You can just see it in his eyes. He wants to win so bad. He demands greatness out of all of us, and he also demands greatness out of himself.” — Lauren Rosen (@LaurenMRosen) December 4, 2021

Up Next:

The 76ers head to Charlotte for a pair of meetings with the Hornets on Monday and Wednesday. Both games start at 7 p.m.

