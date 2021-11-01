76ers Beat Portland For Third Straight Win | At The Buzzer

Snapshot:

The 76ers (5-2) defeated the Portland Trail Blazers (3-4), 113-103, at home on Monday night for their third straight victory.

In the absence of Joel Embiid (rest) and Tobias Harris (health and safety protocols), the Sixers delivered a current season high with 34 assists and tied a season high with 11 steals for the second straight game. The team shot 43-for-83 (.518) from the field, 13-for-36 (.361) from 3-point range and 14-for-16 (.875) from the free-throw line.

Portland finished 40-for-84 (.476) from the field, 12-for-34 (.353) from 3-point range and 11-for-18 (.611) from the free-throw line.

Key Contributors:

Georges Niang

Niang delivered a 21-point effort (7-16 fg, 3-9 3fg, 4-5 ft) in a season-high 31 minutes of play. The first-year 76er added five rebounds, five assists and one blocked shot.

Andre Drummond

With Embiid getting the night off, Drummond entered the starting lineup and produced a double-double across his 34 minutes. His final stat line included 14 points (5-11 fg, 4-4 ft), a game-high 15 rebounds, seven assists, five steals, and one block.

Seth Curry

Curry poured in a game-high 23 points (10-17 fg, 3-10 3fg) with six rebounds and five assists in 34 minutes of action. His rebounding and assist totals both represent new season highs.

Furkan Korkmaz

Korkmaz posted 15 points (5-10 fg, 3-8 3fg, 2-2 ft) and five assists in 25 minutes as a starter.

@Sixers Social:



SIXERS WIN!! pic.twitter.com/uOFjVlkRJr — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) November 2, 2021

Quote to Note:



Doc Rivers on @sixers 113-103 win over Portland without Embiid and Harris: “It was just a good team effort. We went with some crazy lineups. A lot of small ball. “It was one of those games I thought every single guy did something to help us win.” — Matt Murphy (@Matt_Murphy04) November 2, 2021

Up Next:

The 76ers go for their fourth consecutive victory when they host the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night at 7 p.m. The Sixers will wear their new Nike NBA City Edition uniforms, unveiled Monday, for the first time. It is the first of 13 "Spirit of 76" nights, presented by Crypto.com. Spirit of 76 nights will be highlighted by Nike NBA City Edition branding throughout the arena, special throwback game entertainment, giveaways and more.

