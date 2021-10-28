76ers vs. Pistons, Shake Milton, Matisse Thybulle

76ers Beat Pistons in Philadelphia | At The Buzzer

Joel Embiid posts 30-point, 18-rebound double-double in Sixers victory
by Matt Murphy
Posted: Oct 28, 2021

Snapshot:

The 76ers (3-2) defeated the Detroit Pistons (0-4), 110-102, on Thursday night for their first home win of the season.

The Sixers shot 38-for-76 (.500) from the floor, 12-for-27 (.444) from 3-point range and 22-for-24 (.917) from the free-throw line. Detroit finished 35-for-86 (.407) from the floor, 13-for-39 (.333) from long range and 19-for-27 (.704) from the line.

Joel Embiid secured his first double-double of the season prior to halftime. He totaled 19 points and 12 rebounds in the first half alone, helping the home team to a 52-46 halftime lead.

The Sixers pulled down a season-high-tying 47 rebounds for the third time in the first five games.

Key Contributors:

Joel Embiid

  • Embiid finished with 30 points (8-19 fg, 1-4 3fg, 13-15 ft), 18 rebounds and three assists in 31 minutes.

Tobias Harris

  • Harris tallied 17 points (7-13 fg, 1-4 3fg, 2-2 ft), six rebounds and two blocked shots in 36 minutes of action.

Tyrese Maxey

  • On an efficient 6-for-8 shooting night, including a perfect 2-for-2 from beyond the arc, Maxey finished with 16 points, six rebounds, six assists and two blocks in 31 minutes as a starter.

Shake Milton

  • Milton returned from injury to make his season debut. The fourth-year pro added 13 points (5-10 fg, 2-3 3fg, 1-1 ft) and five assists off the bench.

Up Next:

The 76ers host the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday night at 7:30 p.m.

Tags
