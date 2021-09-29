76ers Training Camp | Quotebook from Doc Rivers, Shake Milton and Furkan Korkmaz

Tuesday marked the second training camp practice for the 2021-22 Philadelphia 76ers. Afterward, depth emerged as a theme, with a focus on returning players such as Shake Milton as well as some of the team's newcomers.

Here's some of what was said following practice...

DOC RIVERS

The head coach was pleased with what he saw from now fourth-year pro Shake Milton:

"Shake had a great day today overall, leading the second team. You can tell he’s put a lot of work in… he’s been fantastic for us."

SHAKE MILTON

Asked about the shoutout from Rivers, Milton explained his approach toward developing as a leader:

"It feels good. Definitely a work in progress. It's not like it's a finished thing. I'm constantly learning every day. I just try to take a little bit from everybody that I see -- how Joel [Embiid] commands the team, how Tobias [Harris] uses his voice as a leader -- and just kind of incorporate it into my own thing. It's been fun."

On playing alongside a couple of the team's offseason acquisitions in Georges Niang and Andre Drummond:

"It's been great. [Niang]'s a smart player and he can shoot the ball really, really well. So that makes it easy to play with him. Drummond, his skill for his size is unreal. He has so much skill for that position. I didn't know how good of a passer he was, either. That's definitely been fun. We do some pre-practice work together, too. Kind of getting in a rhythm, seeing how that's going to work. And I think it'll be fun."

FURKAN KORKMAZ

Niang and Drummond have impressed another returning player in Korkmaz:

"They are good additions, Georges [Niang] and Andre [Drummond]. They are really good guys, especially off the court. We are talking a lot. They are here to win. I can definitely say that. In scrimmages, they are talking. They are not quiet guys."

