76ers Training Camp | Quotebook from Doc Rivers, Tobias Harris and Seth Curry

A day removed from Media Day, the Philadelphia 76ers returned to the 76ers Training Complex for their first training camp practice ahead of the 2021-22 NBA season.

76ers Training Camp presented by BioSteel continues through the end of the week.

Here's some of what was said following practice...

DOC RIVERS

The head coach shared some of his initial thoughts about the first practice of camp:

"I liked our spacing. Loved the ball movement. I thought the defense was ahead of the offense, which is probably typical to the first day."

When it comes to offensive philosophy, Rivers and his staff are looking for the team to perfect a lot of what's already in place:

"Just add more. Tweak more. Don't try to re-create the wheel. The wheel was pretty good last year. I do think we have to be more efficient offensively than we were last year. We have to cut down on turnovers, or game-changing turnovers. And we've still got to pass better. Just better movement. It's easier this year because we're picking up where we left off, where last year, everything was new. At least this year, we got on the floor and said one of our actions and they all just...did it."

Rivers said the returning players set the tone:

"The energy was amazing. Especially from the returning guys. Usually the energy is better from the rookies and the new guys. But I thought, clearly, Joel [Embiid], Danny [Green] and Seth [Curry], they came with a very serious energy."

SETH CURRY

Curry echoed Rivers' sentiment about familiarity:

"Just getting up and down. Everybody should know the system and what we're trying to do. Everybody should be comfortable."

TOBIAS HARRIS

On the team being eager to put in extra work:

"It's hard for the coaching staff to get us off the floor, but that's a good thing."

Reporter: 'What's this your 10th year in the league?':

"11th. But I'm still 19."

In reflecting on last season's playoffs, Harris discussed the importance of establishing good habits early on:

"Setting a screen or making a cut, or running the floor as hard as you can, all those things add up. And those things start right now in training camp and go all the way through the year. Because these habits are what comes out in big-time games throughout the year."