76ers 2021 Media Day and Training Camp Schedule Announced

The Philadelphia 76ers announced today details for Media Day and training camp, presented by BioSteel, prior to the 2021-22 season.

Media Day will take place at the Philadelphia 76ers Training Complex in Camden, New Jersey on Monday, Sept. 27, starting at 11:00 a.m. Training camp will be held from Tuesday, Sept. 28 through Sunday, Oct. 3 also at the Philadelphia 76ers Training Complex in Camden, New Jersey.

Philadelphia will open its preseason schedule on Monday, Oct. 4 in Toronto against the Raptors, while the regular season will begin on Wednesday, Oct. 20 in New Orleans against the Pelicans.