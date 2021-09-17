76ers 2021 Media Day and Training Camp Schedule Announced
Sixers' Media Day set for Monday, Sept. 27 beginning at 11 a.m.; Training Camp, presented by BioSteel, will be held from Tuesday, Sept. 28 through Sunday, Oct. 3.
The Philadelphia 76ers announced today details for Media Day and training camp, presented by BioSteel, prior to the 2021-22 season.
Media Day will take place at the Philadelphia 76ers Training Complex in Camden, New Jersey on Monday, Sept. 27, starting at 11:00 a.m. Training camp will be held from Tuesday, Sept. 28 through Sunday, Oct. 3 also at the Philadelphia 76ers Training Complex in Camden, New Jersey.
Philadelphia will open its preseason schedule on Monday, Oct. 4 in Toronto against the Raptors, while the regular season will begin on Wednesday, Oct. 20 in New Orleans against the Pelicans.
NEXT UP: