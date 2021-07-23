Shake Milton: 76ers Exit Interviews

The following article is based off the script to an episode of the 76ers Podcast Network's 'Exit Interview' mini-series, which can be heard on the feed for The Scoop.

Across 63 games in his third NBA season, Shake Milton averaged a career-high 13.0 points in 23.2 minutes per game.

Milton, the No. 54 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, appeared in more games this past season than he did in his first two seasons combined. His scoring average increased from 9.4 points per game during the 2019-20 campaign.

On Jan. 14 against Miami, Milton poured in 31 points with seven assists.

"Anytime you see the ball go in, you start feeling good, you start feeling confident" Milton said. "You just want to keep going, want to keep playing. It's easy when you have teammates around you who are so unselfish. Everybody wants to see everybody shine, so it's fun."

“Whenever my number is called” was a common refrain from the Oklahoma native this year.

And in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against Atlanta, he was certainly up to the task: 14 points on 5-of-8 shooting from the field and 4-for-5 from three-point range…in just 14 minutes.

Milton had played just 38 seconds in Game 1 of the series, but those around him continued to encourage him.

"I felt really good," Milton said. "My teammates...I just heard over and over again to stay ready from them. I just tried to be prepared [when] my number was called and just go out there and play. And it felt good because it was the playoffs and we got a win."

Milton led the 2020-21 Sixers in double-figure scoring games off the bench with 41. Next was Furkan Korkmaz with 16 such games. Forty-one was tied for the fifth-most in the NBA, trailing only Jordan Clarkson, Montrezl Harrell, Carmelo Anthony and Patty Mills.

Milton turns 25 at the end of September.

