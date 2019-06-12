Pacers to Hold Seventh Pre-Draft Workout on Thursday, June 13

The Pacers will hold their seventh pre-draft workout in preparation for the 2019 NBA Draft on Thursday, June 13 at St. Vincent Center.

Thursday's group includes Sandy Cohen III (Wisconsin-Green Bay), Bruno Fernando (Maryland), Daniel Gafford (Arkansas), Paul Jorgensen (Butler), Terance Mann (Florida State), and Jaylen Nowell (Washington).

Tremont Waters (LSU) will be in attendance, but will not participate in the workout due to an injury.

PLAYER BIOS: Cohen III » Fernando » Gafford » Jorgensen » Mann » Nowell » Waters »

The 2019 NBA Draft will take place on Thursday, June 20 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The Pacers own two picks in this year's draft, one pick in both the first and second rounds, the 18th and 50th overall selections.

2019 Draft Central: Complete Coverage at Pacers.com/Draft »