Bruno Fernando: 2019 Draft Prospect

Height: 6-10

Weight: 237

Position: C

College: Maryland

Age: 20

2018-2019 Season Stats

PPG: 13.6

RPG: 10.6

APG: 2.0

BLK: 1.2

STL: 0.4

Player Bio

Courtesy of Maryland Athletics

FERNANDO'S MARYLAND RANKS

2nd - career field goal pct. (.595)...t-2nd - single-season double-doubles (22 // 2018-19)...t-3rd - longest double-double streak (7)...t-4th - single-season rebounds (362 // 2018-19)...6th - single-season field goal pct. (.607 // 2018-19)...t-8th - career blocked shots (1.6/g)...t-9th - career double-doubles (25)...10th - career rebounding average (8.7)

FERNANDO'S CAREER HONORS

2018-19 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award Finalist (top-5 centers)...2018-19 Honorable Mention All-America (Sporting News)...2018-19 First Team All-Big Ten & All-B1G Defensive Team (only player in league on both)...2018-19 Naismith National Defensive Player of the Year Watch List (top-15)...Oscar Robertson National Player of the Week (1/15/19)...Big Ten Player of the Week (1/14/19)...2017-18 Big Ten All-Freshman Team...2x Big Ten Freshman of the Week (2017-18)

AS A SOPHOMORE (2018-19: Appeared in all 34 games (33 starts) averaging 30.0 mins/g ... Averaged a double-double on the season (13.6 pts/10.6 rebs) while also averaging 2.0 assists/g and 1.9 blocks/g ... Finished the season with 22 double-doubles, which was tied for second-most in program history with Len Elmore (1973-74). The mark ranked second nationally and tied for the Big Ten lead. His 15 double-doubles in conference action led the Big Ten ... Posted seven straight double-doubles from 1/18 to 2/12, was tied for the third-longest streak in program history ... Totaled 362 rebounds, which was tied for fourth-most in program single-season history ... Led the Big Ten with a .607 field goal percentage - the sixth-best in program season history ... Had 10 points and 15 rebounds in the NCAA Round of 32 vs. #12 LSU (3/23) ... Posted 14 points and 13 rebounds in NCAA First Round vs. Belmont (3/21) ... Notched 12 points, 10 rebounds and a career-high six blocks vs. #9 Michigan (3/3) ... Hauled in a career-best 19 rebounds and added 13 points at Nebraska (2/6) ... Posted 22 points and 10 rebounds vs. Northwestern (1/29) ... Had 19 points and 10 rebounds vs. Illinois (1/26) ... Totaled 12 points and 13 rebounds at #6 Michigan State (1/21) ... Posted career-high 25 points along with 13 rebs and 3 assists in win over #22 Indiana (1/11) .. Finished with eighth double-double of the season (10 points, 11 rebounds) at Minnesota (1/8) ... Posted a career-high 17 rebounds along with 18 points for his 7th double-double of the season vs. #24 Nebraska (1/2/19) ... Finished with 3 straight double-doubles vs. Marshall (11/23), Virginia (11/28) and PSU (12/1) ... Alley-oop dunk vs. Marshall appeared at No. 8 on SportsCenter’s Top-10 plays ... Tied career-high with 21 points vs. Mount St. Mary’s (11/18) ... Finished 8-for-8 from the floor with 17 points vs. Hofstra (11/16) ... Posted first double-double of the season (17 pts, 12 rebs) vs. NC A&T (11/12).

AS A FRESHMAN (2017-18): Big Ten All-Freshmen Team selection…Two-time Big Ten Freshman of the Week honoree (1/8, 2/26)…Finished sixth in the Big Ten in field goal percentage (.578) on 118-of-204 shooting…Led Maryland in scoring in five different games, while notching a team-high three double-doubles on the year…Garnered national attention for his big play ability, with three dunks earning a spot in SportsCenter’s Top-10 from December to February…Big Ten Freshman of the Week (2/26)…Finished with career-high 16 rebounds and 18 points against Rutgers (2/17) for 3rd career double-double…finished one rebound shy of a double-double with 21 point and nine boards at Nebraska (2/13)…Notched second career double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds against Purdue on 8-of-12 shooting (1/31)…Big Ten Freshman of the Week (1/8)…Scored a career-high 21 points to go along with seven rebounds and two assists against Iowa (1/7)…Posted first career double-double with 17 points and career-high 11 rebounds vs. Penn State (1/3)…Returned to action vs. Fairleigh Dickinson after missing two games with an ankle sprain, posting 11 points and eight rebounds (12/21)…Had 10 points, including a tip in to send the game to overtime at Illinois (12/3)…Scored 13 points while going 4-for-5 from the field against Syracuse (11/27)…Notched career-high 18 points along with six rebounds and three blocks vs. Jackson State (11/20)…Posted eight points and pulled down eight rebounds vs. Butler (11/15)…Made first career start vs. UMES (11/12), scoring seven points…Made Terrapin debut vs. Stony Brook, scoring 10 points in 13 minutes of action off the bench (11/10).

BEFORE MARYLAND: Unanimous four-star recruit…Rated the 57th-best player in the country by Scout.com…Ranked 70th by 247Sports…Played for Angola at the 2014 U-17 FIBA World Championships…Averaged 9.1 points and 10.6 rebounds in 26.6 minutes per game…Put up 12 points and 13 rebounds against eventual champion USA and former Terp Diamond Stone...Member of Angolan senior men’s national team that participated in the 2016 Rio Olympics qualifying tournament...Led the Angolan U-18 National Team to the Afrobasket title, averaging 18.2 points per game…Averaged 12.8 points on 63.3 percent shooting, 7.0 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game on the EYBL circuit with Each One Teach One…Started his prep career with powerhouse Montverde Academy (Montverde, Fla.) before transferring to IMG Academy.

PERSONAL: Parents are Bernardo Fernando and Natalia David…Is one of eight children (has four brothers and three sisters)…Is the second-to-youngest sibling…Favorite all-time NBA player is Kevin Garnett…Major is undeclared.