Paul Jorgensen: 2019 Draft Prospect

Height: 6-2

Weight: 185

Position: SG

College: Butler

Age: 22

2018-2019 Season Stats

PPG: 11.7

RPG: 3.1

APG: 1.6

BLK: 0.1

STL: 0.7

Player Bio

Courtesy of Butler Athletics

*2018-19 BIG EAST Sixth Man of the Year

AS A REDSHIRT SENIOR (2017-18): 2018-19 BIG EAST Sixth Man of the Year (started three of 18 BIG EAST games)...his 11.7 points per game scoring average was second on the team and 22nd in the BIG EAST...finished second on the team with 72 made three-pointers, while his average of 2.2 three-pointers per game was ninth in the conference...shot .389 from behind the arc, good for second on the team and 11th in the BIG EAST...started 18 of the team's 33 games, averaging 26.4 minutes per game...added 3.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game...had two 20-point games among his 20 double-digit scoring outings...his career-high of 27 points came in the Nov. 16 win over Ole Miss...went 6-of-10 from three-point range in that game...scored 21 points in the Battle 4 Atlantis win over Middle Tennessee Nov. 22...had four games with five or more three-pointers...had 19 points (5-of-7 from three-point range) in the Dec. 21 win over UC-Irvine...had 19 points in the March 5 Senior Day win over Xavier...named to the five-member BIG EAST weekly honor roll Dec. 10...led the team in scoring eight times and led the team in rebounding six times...had five steals vs. Xavier March 5...scored his 1,000th career point (including his two seasons at George Washington) in the March 2 game vs. Villanova.

AS A REDSHIRT JUNIOR (2017-18): Finished third on the team in scoring at 10.2 points per game...played in all 35 contests, making 23 starts in his first season in a Butler uniform...his 27.5 minutes per game were fourth on the team...made 60 three-pointers, shooting 35 percent from behind the arc...added 3.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game...had 87 assists against only 32 turnovers...scored in double figures in 20 games...led the team in scoring twice and in rebounding three times...scored a career-best 23 points in the win over No. 1 Villanova Dec. 30...made four three-pointers in that game, which tied a career-high (one of three times he hit four three-pointers during the season)...led the Bulldogs with 18 points at Creighton Jan. 9...had a career-high seven assists at Villanova Feb. 10...had four or more assists in 12 games...pulled down a career-high eight rebounds against Purdue Dec. 16...shot 84 percent from the free throw line...added 37 steals, which were third on the team.

*Sat out the 2016-17 season after transferring from George Washington

AS A SOPHOMORE AT GEORGE WASHINGTON (2015-16 SEASON): Helped the Colonials to the NIT title…averaged 15.7 minutes per game…appeared in 38 games, starting two...third on the team with 81 assists...scored in double figures seven times...averaged 4.9 points, 2.1 assists and 1.9 rebounds per game…shot 72 percent at the free throw line and 34 percent from behind the arc…scored a career-high 16 points in 19 minutes in the win over USF (11/19/15)...had five assists against both Rutgers (12/12/15) and Duquesne (1/9/16)...made his first career start vs. UMass (1/12/16) and played a career-high 26 minutes...dished out six assists in a start at Dayton (1/15/16)...forced overtime against Richmond (1/28) with a long-range three off the glass just before the buzzer...set a career-high with seven assists without committing a turnover vs. La Salle (2/21/16)...broke a 45-45 tie with a three that put GW ahead for good at Richmond (2/24/16)...went 3-of-3 from three-point range to finish with 11 points against Saint Joseph's in an A-10 quarterfinal (3/11/16).

AS A FRESHMAN AT GEORGE WASHINGTON (2014-15 SEASON): Averaged 3.6 points, 1.3 rebounds and 10.2 minutes in 35 games played...scored in double figures in the final two regular season games - all 11 points in span of 8:11 in the second half in comeback win at George Mason (3/4/15), and 12 points in the win over Massachusetts (3/7/15)...scored in double figures three times on the season…made a career-high three three-pointers vs. Davidson (2/18/15)...posted season-bests of 13 points and five rebounds vs. Duquesne (1/24/15).

HIGH SCHOOL: Enjoyed a standout senior season at Don Bosco Preparatory High School in Ramsey, N.J., leading the Ironmen to a 24-5 record and the finals of both the Bergen County Jamboree and North Jersey, Non-Public A state tournament, the latter run highlighted by a game-winning shot to send his team into the Non-Public A title game...averaged 17.8 points and eclipsed the 1,000 career points plateau while adding 5.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game...named the North Jersey Player of the Year and Second Team All-State by the Newark Star-Ledger as well as to the Bergen County All-Jamboree Team...also a Second Team All-Metro pick by MSG Varsity, the MVP of the NJSCA Senior North-South All-Star Game, and a First Team All-Big North United Division selection after leading the Ironmen to the divisional crown...selected to participate in the prestigious Jordan Brand Classic Regional All-Star Game at Barclays Center in April 2014...averaged 17.6 points, seven rebounds, four assists and three steals for Don Bosco Prep as a junior in 2012-13, earning Third Team All-Bergen County honors from the Newark Star-Ledger and All-Suburban honors from the Ridgewood News...helped his New Heights NYC AAU team to a title at the adidas Super 64 championship in Las Vegas and earning MVP honors of the Books and Ball Classic in New York.