Sandy Cohen III: 2019 Draft Prospect

Height: 6-5

Weight: 190

Position: SG

College: Wisconsin-Green Bay

Age: 23

2018-2019 Season Stats

PPG: 17.5

RPG: 6.4

APG: 4.7

BLK: 1.1

STL: 1.9

Player Bio

Courtesy of Wisconsin-Green Bay Athletics

2018-19 Season (Redshirt Senior)

First Team All-Horizon League...Set Green Bay’s Division I single season program record for points in a season with 666...Invited to Portsmouth Invitational...Played on Horizon League 3X3U Team at NCAA Final Four...Named to CIT All-Tournament Team...Named Hugh Durham Classic MVP for 29-point effort in win at ETSU...Converted two game-winners, beating Cleveland State and Texas Southern at home...Ranked 5th in Horizon League in scoring...Led team in all major statistical categories, including points, assists, rebounds, steals and blocks...Scored 20 points or more in 14 games...Registered 3 double-doubles...Scored a season-high 30 points against Cleveland State...Recorded 3 blocks in five different games...Named Horizon League Player of the Week twice...Averaged team-best 17.5 PPG and 6.4 RPG

2017-18 Season (Redshirt Junior)

Started and played in all 22 games after becoming eligible on Dec. 21, 2017 against Bowling Green, where he scored 16 points and grabbed six rebounds in his first game as a member of the Phoenix...Finished second on the team in scoring with 16.1 PPG overall and 17.1 PPG in HL games only; averaged 33.4 MPG and shot 47.8 percent (99-207) from the field on the season...Ranked 6th in the Horizon League in scoring (17.1 PPG) and the led the HL in steals with 1.8 SPG (32 steals total)...Poured in a career-high 36 points in a win at Oakland (2/22/18), going 10-for-17 from the field and 4-for-6 from three-point range. Also went 12-for-13 at the free throw line in that game, tying his career-high for made free throws...Named Horizon League Player of the Week (2/26/18) after averaging 33.5 PPG and 9.5 RPG at Oakland and at Detroit Mercy...Scored in double-figures in 16 of 22 games played; led the team in free throws made and steals during HL play...Registered five double-doubles on the season, including two in the final four games of the season

2016-17 Season (Junior / Transferred midseason to Green Bay)

Announced his decision to transfer to Green Bay on Dec. 6, 2016. Had to sit out remainder of season due to NCAA Division I transfer rules. Granted NCAA waiver and made first appearance for GB on December 21, 2017.

Prior to Green Bay

2015-16 Season (Sophomore / Marquette University)

Scored 11 points in each of MU's first two games against Belmont (Nov. 13) and IUPUI (Nov. 16) ... Notched a career-best eight assists in MU's 104-67 victory over Maine (Dec. 5) ... Recorded 10 points and five rebounds in a win over Grambling State (Dec. 2) ... Set a career-high with eight assists in MU's win over Maine (Dec. 5) ... Posted a career-high 24 points, while adding five boards, three assists, three steals and two blocks in MU's win vs. San Jose State (Dc. 8) ... Tallied 12 points, five rebounds, and two steals in a victory over Presbyterian (Dec. 27) ... Saw 36 minutes of action against Georgetown (Jan. 2), finishing with 11 points, three rebounds, and two assists ... Grabbbed seven boards to go along with nine points in a win at St. John's (Jan. 24) ... Grabbed nine rebounds in 29 minutes in a loss at Xavier (Feb. 6) ... Posted 11 points in the regular season finale at Butler (March 5).

2014-15 Season (Freshman / Marquette University)

Was the lone freshman in the starting lineup for the season-opener vs. UT Martin (Nov. 14); scored eight points, including a pair of 3-pointers, and added three rebounds, two assists and a steal in his MU debut ... Finished with nine points, three rebounds and two assists at Ohio State (Nov. 18) ... Contributed eight points, four rebounds, a block and two steals vs. Omaha (Nov. 22) ... Hit three three-pointers on his way to 11 points vs. Morgan State (Dec. 28) ... In 12 minutes off the bench vs. Providence he hit all four of his shots, including two three's, to tally a career-high 12 points (Jan. 3) ... Scored eight points while shooting 3-5 from the floor in 21 minutes against Georgetown (Jan. 24) ... In 24 minutes against Seton Hall he recorded 11 points and dished out three assists (Jan. 28) ... Scored seven points and grabbed a career high six boards in a loss against Creighton (Feb. 14) ... Played a career-high 31 minutes at Butler and scored five points on 2-of-4 shooting (Feb. 25).

High School: Consensus top-100 nationally ranked recruit ... Ranked 83rd by ESPN.com, 87th by Scout.com and 97th by Rivals.com ... Led Seymour High School to two conference championships during his career, while being named conference player of the year his senior season ... Two-time First Team All-Conference Honoree ... Tallied 21.3 points per game in 2013-2014 ... Led Seymour High School to a 23-2 record during his senior season ... Was tabbed All-State Honorable Mention by the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association during his junior campaign ... Averaged 16.6 points and 7.2 rebounds in 2012-2013.

Personal: Born September 22, 1995 in Green Bay, Wisconsin ... Son of Linda King and Sandy Cohen, Jr ... Has one brother and two sisters ... Majoring in social welfare and justice ... Sister, Natisha Hiedeman, is entering her senior season at Marquette University, where she led the team to the BIG EAST regular season championship and an NCAA Tournament appearance in 2018.