Terance Mann: 2019 Draft Prospect

Height: 6-6

Weight: 205

Position: SG/SF

College: Florida State

Age: 22

2018-2019 Season Stats

PPG: 11.4

RPG: 6.5

APG: 2.5

BLK: 0.3

STL: 0.7

Player Bio

Courtesy of Florida State Athletics

MANN IN THE SEMINOLES RECORD BOOK

Games Played — 1st — 140...Games Started — T8th — 101...Career Rebounds — 14th — 710...Career Field Goal Percentage — 15th — .552 (505-915)...Career Field Goals Made — 19th — 505...Career Free Throws Attempted — 19th — 385...Career scoring — 20th — 1,322 career points...Free Throws Made — 21st — 258...Single Season Field Goal Percentage — 18th — .576 (114-198) (2016-17)

HONORS

2017 Jamaica Classic All-Tournament Team...2018 All-ACC (Honorable Mention)...2018 NABC Give Back Team (nominee)...2018 NCAA Tournament West Regional All-Region Team...2018 AdvoCare Invitational All-Tournament Team...2018 Senior CLASS Award Candidate...2019 John R. Wooden Citizenship Cup Semifinalist...2019 All-ACC (Honorable Mention)...2019 All-ACC Tournament (2nd Team)

ON MANN

Graduated from Florida State on May 4, 2019 as he earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Social Science from Florida State University…one of the top players in school history who led the Seminoles to three NCAA Tournaments and who was a member of the winningest senior class in school history with 98 victories…played in a school record 140 career games…Florida State’s captain as a senior…a two-time All-ACC Honorable Mention selection (2018 and 2019), named to the 2019 All-ACC Tournament Second Team, to the 2019 NCAA Tournament West Regional All-Region Team, the 2017 Jamaica Classic All-Tournament Team and to the 2018 AdvoCare Invitational All-Tournament Team…finished his career 20th in school history with 1,322 career points, tied for eighth in school history with 101 career starts, 14th in school history with 710 career rebounds, 15th in school history with a career-field goal shooting percentage of .552, 19th in school history with 505 career field goals made, 19th in school history with 385 career free throws attempted and 21st in school history with 258 career free throws made…helped the Seminoles to the Elite Eight of the 2018 NCAA Tournament, to the Sweet 16 of the 2019 NCAA Tournament and to the Second round of the 2017 NCAA Tournament…played in four career post season tournaments as he helped Florida State to the second round of the 2016 NIT as a freshman…played in nine career NCAA Tournament games and 11 career postseason games in his career…averaged a career-high 14.0 points and a career-high 7.7 rebounds in three games during the 2019 NCAA Tournament…became just the 37th player in school history to score 1,000 or more career points and finished his career ranked 20th in school history with 1,322 career points – he completed his career as just one of 20 players in school history to score 1,300 or more career points…finished his career with 1,322 career points, 710 career rebounds, 269 career assists and 112 career steals…one of college basketball’s ultimate “Stat Sheet Stuffers”, Mann is one of only three Seminole players in school history with at least 1,300 points, 600 rebounds, 200 assists and 100 steals…in 2018 Florida State reached the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament with victories over No. 8 Missouri (March 16, 2018, 67-54), No. 1 Xavier (March 18, 2018, 75-70) and No. 4 seed Gonzaga (March 22, 75-60) as the Seminoles defeated three higher seeds in the same NCAA Tournament for the first time in school history…the Seminoles fell to No. 3 seed Michigan (March 24, 2018, 58-54) to finish the season just one win shy of the second final four appearance in school history…the Seminoles were a No. 3 seed in the West Region of the 2017 NCAA Tournament and a No. 9 seed in the West Region of the 2018 NCAA Tournament…in 2019 Florida State reached the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament with victories over No. 14 seed Vermont (March 21, 2019, 76-69) and No. 12 seeded Murray State (March 23, 2019, 90-62)…it marked just the second time in school history Florida State had advanced to the Sweet 16 in consecutive seasons…Florida State defeated 21 nationally ranked teams during his career including a school record tying seven during the 2016-17 season…among those wins over nationally ranked teams are No. 5 Florida (Dec. 4, 2017, 83-66), No. 11 Florida (Dec. 11, 2016, 83-78), No. 7 Duke (Jan. 10, 2017; 88-72), No. 11 North Carolina (Jan. 3, 2018; 81-80) and a total of eight of the Seminoles’ 14 ACC opponents including Clemson, Duke, Louisville, Miami, Notre Dame, Syracuse, Virginia and Virginia Tech…a major factor in the Seminoles’ two victories over nationally ranked teams in the 2018 NCAA Tournament – No. 3 Xavier and No. 8 Gonzaga – in the 2018 NCAA Tournament…the Seminoles defeated six nationally ranked teams including No. 2 ranked and 2019 National Champion Virginia in the semifinals of the ACC Tournament (March 15, 2019; 69-59) to advance to the Championship Game of the ACC Tournament for just the third time in school history…finished his career ranked 15th in school history with a career field goal shooting percentage of .552…finished his career as one of only 16 players in school history to shoot .550 or better from the field during their careers…his .576 field goal percentage during his sophomore season is ranked as the 19th best for a single-season in school history…with Mann in the Seminoles’ lineup, Florida State averaged 24.5 wins in his four seasons…the Seminoles set the school record for wins in a season with 29 during his senior season (2018-19)…the Seminoles finished the 2018-19 season with a 29-8 record – a record that included a school record 13 ACC victories…Florida State was 20-14 during his freshman season…helped Florida State to a near school record 26 wins, a school record tying 12-6 record in ACC play, a school-record tying second place finish in the ACC standings and to a school-record tying No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament in his second season as a Seminole…led Florida State to 23 wins as a junior…captained the Seminoles to a 29-8 record as a senior as the Seminoles set the school record for overall wins (29) and ACC victories (13) in a single season…a member of the Student Athlete Advisory Council (SAAC) at Florida State…earned two awards at the Seminoles’ Honors 2016 Banquet – the Mr. Hustle Award and the Best Field Goal Percentage Award…earned the Mr. Hustle Award at the Seminoles’ Honors Banquet in 2017 – the second consecutive year he won the award…presented with the Bob Sura Offensive Player of the Year Award at the Seminoles’ 2018 Basketball Honors Banquet…at the Seminoles’ 2019 Honors Banquet, Mann accepted awards for the best individual free throw percentage, the best individual 3-point field goal percentage, the Dave Cowens Chairman of the Boards award as the team’s top rebounder, while sharing the Bob Sura Outstanding Offensive Player Award with teammate Mfiondu Kabengele…Mann became a two-time winner of the Bob Sura Outstanding Offensive Player award after also winning the award during the 2018 season…a semifinalist for the 2019 John R. Wooden Citizenship Cup, a candidate for the 2019 Senior CLASS award and named as a nominee for the 2018 NABC Give Back Team which recognizes players around the country for their community service efforts…earned an ACC Top Six Award at Florida State’s Annual Golden Nole banquet in 2018…the award goes to six student-athletes from each ACC school who have gone above and beyond in serving their communities…

AS A SENIOR (2019)

Averaged 11.4 points (second on the team), a career-high 6.5 rebounds (first), 2.5 assists (second) while playing in a career-high 32.2 minutes per game as he led the Seminoles to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament…earned All-ACC Honorable Mention Honors for the second consecutive season…named to the All-Tournament Team at the 2018 AdvoCare Invitational…named to the 2019 All-ACC Tournament Second Team as he led the Seminoles to the ACC Tournament Championship game for just the third time in school history…shot a career-high .790 from the free throw line in his final season – an improvement of nearly 18 percentage points when compared to the first three season of his career…made a career-high 30 3-point field goals as a senior – more 3-point field goals made as a senior than he made in the first three seasons of his career (24)… played in a single-season career-high and school-record 37 games in leading Florida State to a school record 29 wins and a 29-8 record….established single-season career-highs for games played (37), 3-point field goals made (30), 3-point field goals attempted (77), free throws made (98), free throws attempted (124), offensive rebounds (92), defensive rebounds (148), total rebounds (240), average rebounds per game (6.5), assists (94), blocked shots (12), minutes played (1,193) and average minutes played per game (32.2) as one of Florida State’s captains…ranked seventh in the ACC in free throw shooting (.790), ninth in the offensive rebound category (2.50), 18th in the ACC in rebounding in the league’s final statistics and 21st in minutes played (32.2) in the final conference statistics for the 2018-19 season…led Florida State to the Sweet 16 of the 2019 NCAA Tournament as the Seminoles advanced to the second week of the NCAA Tournament for the second time in his career…scored 19 points in Florida State’s first round victory over No. 14 seeded Vermont (March 21, 2019, 76-69) and totaled 18 points in Florida State’s win over No. 12 seeded Murray State in the second round (March 23, 2019, 90-62)…Florida State fell in the third round (Sweet 16) of the NCAA Tournament to No. 1 seed Gonzaga (March 28, 2019, 72-58)…became the 37th player in Florida State history to reach the 1,000 points scored plateau with two free throws and 20 points in Florida State’s 79-71 win over UConn in the Never Forget Tribute Classic (Dec. 8)…fourth career double-double with a team-high 21 points and a game-high 10 rebounds in Florida State’s victory at Tulane (Nov. 11)…double figure scoring with 12 points to go along with five rebounds and four assists in Florida State’s victory over Canisius in Tallahassee (Nov. 19)…led Florida State with 17 points on five of five shooting from the field and six of seven shooting from the free throw line in Florida State’s 81-63 win over UAB in the quarterfinals of the AdvoCare Invitational (Nov 22)…totaled nine points, 12 rebounds, two assists and one blocked shot in Florida State’s 79-76 victory in overtime over NCAA Tournament participant LSU in the semifinals of the AdvoCare Invitational (Nov. 23)…scored three points and added three rebounds in in the overtime period as Florida State outscored LSU, 11-8, in the extra time to help the Seminoles improve to 5-0…totaled nine points, five rebounds and one assist in 31 minutes against Villanova in the championship game of the AdvoCare Invitational (Nov 25)…totaled nine points, eight rebounds and a career-high tying two blocked shots in Florida State’s come-from-behind 73-72 win over Purdue in the ACC / Big Ten Challenge (Nov. 28)…totaled eight rebounds with three points and three assists in Florida State’s 83-67 win over Troy in Tallahassee (Dec. 3)…led Florida State with 20 points, nine rebounds, one assist and one steal in its 79-71 victory over UConn in the Never Forget Tribute Classic at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. (Dec. 8)…reached the 1,000 point mark with two free throws at the 17:26 mark of the second half of the Seminoles’ win over the Huskies…totaled 17 points, two assists, one rebound and one steal in Florida State’s 95-81 win over North Florida (Dec. 19)…scored 17 points, pulled down seven rebounds and added two assists in Florida State’s 81-59 win over Saint Louis in the Orange Bowl Classic (Dec. 22)…scored a game-high 22 points, to go along with seven rebounds, two made 3-point field goals, two assists, two blocked shots and one steal in Florida State’s 87-76 win over Winthrop in Tallahassee (Jan. 1)…third career double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds to go along with 4 assists in Florida State’s victory over Miami in Coral Gables (Jan. 27)…totaled 22 points, nine rebounds, three assists and two steals in Florida State’s victory over Syracuse in the Carrier Dome (Feb. 5)…scored 20 points and added four rebounds in Florida State’s 80-75 overtime win over No. 16 Louisville at the Donald L. Tucker Center (Feb. 9)…scored 10 points, added six assists, four rebounds, one blocked shot and one steal in Florida State’s game at North Carolina (Feb. 23)…scored 14 points, added six rebounds, four assists and two steals in Florida State’s victory over Virginia Tech on Senior Night in Tallahassee (March 5)…scored 10 points including the game-winner with 1.8 seconds remaining in overtime to give the Seminoles a 65-63 win over Virginia Tech in the quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament…he totaled 10 points, nine rebounds and four assists in the win that sent the Seminoles to the semifinals of the ACC Tournament (March 14)…totaled 12 points eight rebounds, one assist and one steal against Duke in the championship game of the ACC Tournament at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C. (March 16)…totaled 19 points (17 in the second half), eight rebounds, one assist, one steal and one blocked shot in Florida State’s 76-69 win over Vermont in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at the XL Center in Hartford, Conn. (March 21)…scored 18 points, added eight rebounds and six assists in Florida State’s 90-62 victory over Murray State to send the Seminoles to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament for the second consecutive season…the game was played at the XL Center in Hartford, Conn. (March 23)…totaled five points, seven rebounds, three assists and two steals in Florida State’s game against Gonzaga in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament at the Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif. (March 28).

AS A JUNIOR (2018)

Averaged a career-high 12.6 points (second on the team), 5.4 rebounds (first), a career-high 2.6 assists (third) and 29.2 minutes played per game (second) as he led the Seminoles to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament…played in 34 of Florida State’s 35 games while starting 31 including 15 of the 17 ACC games he played in…established single-season career-highs for field goals made (171), field goals attempted (301), total points scored (429) and average points scored per game (12.6)…led Florida State to a 23-12 overall record and a 9-9 mark in ACC play, the championship of the inaugural Jamaica Classic and to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament…ranked third in the ACC in field goal shooting percentage with a .568 field goal shooting percentage…was one of only three regulars in the ACC to shoot better than 56 percent from the floor during the season…Florida State gained wins over Fordham (Nov. 17, 67-43) and Colorado State (Nov. 19, 90-73) to win the championship of the Jamaica Classic…averaged 17.0 points and 7.0 rebounds in two games in Jamaica during the Jamaica Classic…totaled 20 points, nine rebounds and four assists in Florida State’s victory over Colorado State in the championship game in the Jamaica Classic…led Florida State as a No. 9 seed in the NCAA Tournament to within one game of the second Final Four in school history…led the Seminoles to victories over No. 8 seed Missouri (March 16, 67-54), No. 1 seed Xavier (March 18, 75-70) and No. 4 seed Gonzaga (March 22, 75-60) and into the Elite Eight…Florida State fell to No. 3 seed Michigan (March 24, 58-54) only one game away from playing in the Final Four in San Antonio…averaged 8.5 points and 3.8 rebounds in four NCAA Tournament games…led Florida State to six victories over nationally ranked teams as a junior…the Seminoles gained wins at No. 5 Florida (Dec. 4, 83-66), at home against No. 11 North Carolina (Jan. 3, 81-80), in Tallahassee against No. 23 Syracuse (Jan. 13, 101-90 in double overtime), No. 24 Miami at home in the Donald L. Tucker Center (Jan. 27, 103-94 in overtime), No. 11 Clemson (Feb. 14, 81-79 in overtime), No. 3 Xavier (March 18, 75-70) and No. 8 Gonzaga (March 22, 75-60)… scored 25 points to go along with eight rebounds and two steals in 34 minutes in Florida State’s victory over No. 5 Florida in Gainesville (Dec. 4)…scored his career-high of 429 points and averaged a career-high 12.6 points per game…his career-high single-season point total included his single-game career-high of 30 points in Florida State’s 88-77 win over Georgia Tech at the Donald L. Tucker Center in Tallahassee (Jan. 24)…totaled 21 points on a perfect seven of seven shooting from the field in the first half and totaled nine second half points to lead the Seminoles to the win…made his career-high of 10 free throws on a career-high 12 free throw attempts in the Seminoles’ over the Yellow Jackets…the Seminoles’ leader with seven games of 20 points or more scored in a game – 20 vs. Colorado State in the second round of the Jamaica Classic (Nov. 19), 21 in a home win over the Citadel (Nov. 24), 25 in the Seminoles’ monumental win at Florida (Dec. 4), 20 vs. Oklahoma State in the Orange Bowl Classic (Dec. 16), 25 in a win a Louisville (Feb. 3), 21 at Boston College (Feb. 15), and 30 in the Florida State’s win over Georgia Tech…was the Seminoles’ leading scorer in seven games including on the road at Louisville, at Boston College and against Georgia Tech when he totaled his career-high of 30 points…third career double-double of 20 points and 14 rebounds against Oklahoma State in the Orange Bowl Classic at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Fla. …Florida State’s leading rebounder with 185 rebounds and a 5.4 rebounds per game average…led the Seminoles’ in rebounding a career-high 11 times as a junior…his career-high of 14 rebounds came in the Seminoles game against Oklahoma State…also pulled down nine rebounds against North Carolina and at Boston College…totaled nine blocked shots with two blocks coming in Florida State’s win at home against the Citadel and in Florida State’s home victory over Clemson but none were bigger than his blocked shot against Louisville to preserve the Seminoles’ 80-76 win on the road at the KFC YUM! Center…saved the win as he defensively challenged Louisville’s V.J. King above the 3-point at the top of the key and guarded him into the paint where he rejected King’s jump shot attempt with 5.8 seconds remaining…guard Trent Forrest grabbed the rebound and launched a pass to M.J. Walker who dunked home Florida State’s final two points of the game in the 80-76 road win in ACC play…added 11 points and one assist in the win over the Cardinals…scored 13 points and pulled down 8 rebounds in Florida State’s victory over No. 11 Clemson in overtime in Tallahassee (Feb. 14)…scored 10 points and earned one steal in 24 minutes of play in Florida State’s victory over Xavier in the NCAA Tournament (March 18)…a complete game of 18 points, five rebounds, two assists, one blocked shot and one steal in Florida State’s victory over Gonzaga in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament at the Staples Center in Los Angeles (March 22)…won the dunk shooting contest at the Jam With Ham — Florida State’s traditional Midnight Madness practice to begin the season.

AS A SOPHOMORE (2017)

Averaged 8.4 points (fourth on the team), 4.5 rebounds (second), 1.7 assists (third) and a career-high 1.0 steal (tied for third) while shooting .576 from the field (first)…played in all 35 games for the Seminoles with 34 starts…the only game he did not start was on the Seminoles’ Senior Day against Miami (March 4)…his .576 field goal shooting percentage is the 18th best single-season field goal shooting percentage in school history…averaged 25.0 minutes played per game and was one of only four Seminoles to average 25 or more minutes played per game in 2016-17…played 25 or more minutes in 20 of his 35 games played…earned double figure minutes played in all 35 games and played at least 17 minutes in all 35 games…played under 20 minutes only six times during the season – all victories for the Seminoles…increased his scoring average by more than three points (8.4 from 5.2) and his ACC scoring average (8.3 from 5.1) in ACC play as a sophomore as compared to his freshman season…scored in double figures 15 times as a sophomore as compared to three times as a freshman…scored in double figures eight times in ACC play as a sophomore as compared to one time as a freshman…Florida State’s fourth leading scorer behind three players – Dwayne Bacon, Jonathan Isaac and Xavier Rathan-Mayes – who are all playing in the NBA…scored in double figures 15 times including his season-high of 22 points in Florida State’s victory over Virginia Tech at home in the Donald L. Tucker Center (Jan. 7)…his 22 points against Virginia Tech ranked as the first time during the first two years of his career that he scored 20 or more points in a single game…his 22 points against the Hokies tied for game-high scoring honors…was a perfect two of two from the 3-point line and totaled 10 first half points to boost the Seminoles to a 48-37 halftime lead after Virginia Tech had scored the first six points of the game…his first 3-point shot brought the Seminoles to within one at 11-10 at the 15:02 mark of the first half…his second came at the 8:06 mark and gave Florida State a 27-22 lead…scored in double figures in three consecutive games for the first time in his career – 22 against Virginia Tech, 13 against Duke and 10 at North Carolina – to average 15.0 points per game during the three-game span during which Florida State won two of three games against nationally ranked teams…totaled 15 points in Florida State’s victory over No. 12 Louisville…totaled nine first half points and six in the second half as Florida State took the 73-68 win in Tallahassee (Jan. 21)…a layup for his first two points of the game gave the No. 10 Seminoles an awe-inspiring 14-0 lead…Louisville never led during the game…scored 15 points at Notre Dame (Feb. 11) and 10 at Pitt (Feb. 18) in back to back road games…scored 11 points in Florida State’s quarterfinal victory over Virginia Tech at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. (March 8) and totaled 11 points in his NCAA Tournament debut against Florida Gulf Coast (March 16)… scored 16 points in Florida State’s victory in Tallahassee against NCAA Tournament participant Florida…his 16 points helped Florida State take an extremely important 83-78 win over the Gators…his 16 points came along with a game-high 10 rebounds and counted as his first career double double…eight points in both halves as the Seminoles held a 36-34 halftime lead and increased their advantage to 13 in winning the game at home…scored the first two points of the game on a layup to give Florida State an early advantage…four points on two layups in the final 4:26 of the first half helped the Seminoles recover from a three-point deficit to take the lead at intermission…helped Florida State build its double digit lead in the second half and helped the Seminoles close out the game as he made two of two free throws with 42 seconds remaining to be played to push Florida State’s lead to five at 79-74…the Gators did not get any closer in the remaining second of the game…nine second half points helped Florida State distance itself from Florida Gulf Coast in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at the Amway Center in Orlando… an old fashioned three-point play at the 18:57 mark of the second half gave the Seminoles a 43-38 lead…two more free throws at the 18:32 mark gave the Seminoles a 45-40 lead and a dunk at the 18:04 mark put Florida State up by eight at 48-40…he totaled eight points in the first 2:51 of the second half – with those eight points coming in a span of 1:39…Florida State’s lead did not fall below four points after his scoring spree as Florida State advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament…Florida State’s second leading rebounder behind only Jonathan Isaac – the No. 6 overall selection in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Orlando Magic…recorded his season-high of 10 rebounds twice – as part of a 16-point and 10-rebound double against Florida (Dec. 12) and in ACC play against NC State (Feb. 8)…both games were played in the Donald L. Tucker Center in Tallahassee…a near double double of 22 points and nine rebounds came against Virginia Tech…added a second near double double of 11 points and nine rebounds against Virginia Tech in the ACC Tournament…five or more rebounds came 17 times as a sophomore…increased his free throw shooting percentage by more than 20 percentage points as a sophomore as compared to his freshman season…shot .663 from the line and made 59 free throws during the 2016-17 season…made an average of 1.7 free throws as a sophomore as compared to 0.8 as a freshman…made his season-high of six free throws in Florida State’s victory over Virginia Tech (Jan. 7) and made at least four free throws in four different games – four in the Seminoles’ victory over Florida (Dec. 11), five in Florida State’s victory over Detroit Mercy (Nov. 20), five against Samford (Dec 19) and six against Virginia Tech (Jan. 7)…was perfect from the free throw line in 10 different games including a five-for-five performance in the Seminoles’ 100-71 victory over Detroit Mercy…increased his ACC free throw shooting percentage by nearly nine percentage points…finished third among his teammates with 58 assists and a 1.7 assists per game average…nearly doubled his assists total (58 from 30) and his assists per game average (1.7 from 0.9) as a sophomore as compared to his freshman season…his season-high of five assists came in the Seminoles’ 95-71 win over NC State at the Donald L. Tucker Center (Feb. 8)…also earned four assists in Florida State’s 109-61 win over Clemson in Tallahassee (Feb. 5).

AS A FRESHMAN (2016):

Averaged 5.2 points (sixth on the team), 3.7 rebounds (fourth) and 0.6 steals (tied for fifth) while leading the team with a .584 field goal shooting percentage…played in all 34 games and averaged 17.0 minutes played per game…displayed his all-around effectiveness as a scorer, a rebounder and a defender as he helped Florida State reach the second round of the NIT during his outstanding freshman season…an important reserve for the Seminoles who was often times the first substitution into a game…earned double figure minutes played in 31 of Florida State’s 34 games with his season-high of 30 minutes coming in the Seminoles’ ACC game against Georgia Tech…played 25 minutes or more five times and totaled 20 minutes or more of playing time in 10 different games…ranked in the top-20 among ACC freshmen in scoring (20th, 5.2 ppg), rebounding (11th, 3.7 rpg), field goal percentage (3rd, .584) and steals (15th, 0.6 spg)…quickly displayed his talents as he scored 15 points in the Seminoles’ first game of the season against Nicholls State (Nov. 15)…was seven of eight from the field and made his final seven field goal attempts in the Seminoles’ 109-62 win over the Colonels at the Donald L. Tucker Center in Tallahassee…made his first career 3-point shot and earned his season-high of four steals as he injected instant energy into the Seminoles’ rotation against Nicholls State…a tenacious rebounder with his season-high of nine rebounds in the Seminoles’ win over NC State (Jan. 13), eight in the Seminoles regular season ending victory over Syracuse (March 5) and six rebounds in Florida State’s second round NIT game against Valparaiso…totaled five or more rebounds in 11 of the Seminoles’ 34 games including in four ACC games and during both of Florida State’s games in the NIT…also an outstanding performance in the Seminoles’ 76-71 victory over NCAA Tournament participant VCU in a game played at Philips Arena in Atlanta (Dec. 6)…he scored nine points and pulled down five rebounds in only 14 minutes played in the Seminoles’ neutral site win over the Rams…an outstanding three-game series against VCU, Southeastern Louisiana (Dec. 13) and Mississippi State (Dec. 16) as he averaged 8.0 points and 4.7 rebounds as Florida State won all three games…his performances against the Rams, Lions and Bulldogs gave the Seminole coaching staff an indication of his special abilities and illustrated to the college basketball world that Mann would enjoy an outstanding career wearing the Florida State uniform…double figure scoring came three times as a freshman – 15 against Nicholls State in his collegiate debut, 18 against Georgia Tech in ACC play, and 10 against Valparaiso in the second round of the NIT…

AT TILTON SCHOOL

Graduated from the Tilton School in Tilton, N.H. in 2015…ranked as a 4-star recruit and as the 43rd-best prep player entering the collegiate ranks for the 2015-16 season…averaged 23.1 points and 7.8 rebounds while shooting 61 percent from the field as a senior…the Gatorade Boys Basketball Player of the Year in the state of New Hampshire in 2015…the Class AA Player of the Year and an All Class AA First Team selection by the New England Recruiting Report as a senior…was Class AA First-Team selection as a junior…earned First Team honors from the New England Preparatory School Athletic Council (NEPSAC) as a senior…led the Rams to New Hampshire Class AA state championship in 2015…led Tilton with 18 points in the Rams’ 68-63 win over Vermont Academy in the NEPSAC championship game in 2015…named the MVP of the 2014 St. Andrew Holiday Classic…starred in the 2eZ All-Star game following his junior season at Tilton…began to make his name following his sophomore season as a standout player at the New England Elite 75 Showcase…the No. 6 ranked player in the New England Region by the New England Recruiting Report…a top 100 recruit and ranked as the 76th best prep player in 2015 by ESPN.com…played in the Jordan Brand Regional game at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. on April 17, 2015…earned a double-double of 20 points and 13 rebounds to go along with four assists and two steals in 22 minutes of play in leading his team to a 125-112 win in the Jordan Brand game…is characterized as a player with a very high basketball IQ who has the ability to change a game on both the offensive and defensive ends of the court…has become a big-time finisher at the rim and continues to add muscle to his frame…guarded current Kansas junior Wayne Selden when he arrived at Tilton as a sophomore…said to be as versatile a player as there was in the New England region as senior who is comfortable playing four different positions and sets himself apart with his passing, rebounding and winning spirit…a standout at the 2015 Hoophall Classic at Springfield College…a member of the United States East team at the 2014 Global Challenge in Chicago…also a standout at the 2014 Lebron James Skills Academy in Las Vegas and the 2014 Kevin Durant Skills Academy in Washington, D.C…led the Boston Area Basketball Club to the EYBL Finals of the 2014 Peach Jam as he averaged 9.2 points and 5.8 rebounds during the tournament.

PERSONAL

Born October 18, 1996…Terance is the son of Daynia La-Force and Eustace Mann…his mother, Daynia, is the head women’s basketball coach at Rhode Island who enjoyed a standout playing career at Georgetown…his brother, Martin, is a freshman forward at Pace University in New York who starred as a prep player at Lawrence Academy in Massachusetts…is very community service oriented and has volunteered as a mentor for children with special needs and as a youth basketball coach…is named after his grandmother, Terancia…his dad, Eustace, was an avid soccer player in his prime – a sport Terance has also excelled in…Terance committed himself to basketball as an eighth grader and began playing for the Boston Amateur Basketball Club – one of the more prominent AAU programs in the nation…was the first of Florida State’s incredible 2015 recruiting class to pledge his commitment to head coach Leonard Hamilton and his staff…selected Florida State over Indiana, Boston College, Iowa, Maryland, Florida and West Virginia.