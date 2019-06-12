Tremont Waters: 2019 Draft Prospect

Height: 5-11

Weight: 172

Position: PG

College: LSU

Age: 21

2018-2019 Season Stats

PPG: 15.3

RPG: 2.8

APG: 5.8

BLK: 0.1

STL: 2.9

Player Bio

CAREER HONORS

Bob Cousy Award Finalist, 2018-19...All-SEC First Team, 2018-19...All-SEC Defensive Team, 2018-19...SEC Co-Defensive Player of Year, 2018-19...Freshman All-SEC Team, 2018...Freshman of the Year, All-Louisiana, 2018

SOPHOMORE SEASON (2018-19)

Had an outstanding sophomore campaign, leading the SEC in assists average and steals average and ranking fourth in the nation in steals average … Averaged 15.3 points per game, 5.818 assists per game and 2.91 steals per game … Set a school mark of 96 steals for the season, topping the 30-plus year mark of 93 set by Darryl Joe in 1987 …. Averaged 32.4 minutes per game … Made a team-high 172 field goals, including a team best 56 three-pointers … Made 104-of-128 free throws (81.3%) … Also posted a 2.8 rebound average and an assist-to-turnover ratio of 1.68 … Had 26 games in double figures in 33 games played, with 45 over two seasons … Seven games of 20 or more this season, 17 for the two seasons … Best game this year was second high of career, scoring 36 at Texas A&M (1/30), making 11 field goals, including 6-of-10 from three point range … One week later at Mississippi State (2/6) again made 11 field goals, but 10 were inside the arc in scoring 26 points … Five games of 10 or more assists this season, nine total for his career … Four double doubles (pts-asts) … Had 11 assists versus Charleston (11/22) and 11 at Arkansas (1/12) … Became the 42nd player to score 1,000 career points in the NCAA Tournament game against Maryland (3/23) and finished his sophomore season with over 500 points (504) … Averaged 17.7 points, 6.2 assists and 2.9 steals in league play … Eighth in the SEC in overall scoring average … In two seasons, recorded 390 assists, seventh all-time at LSU, with 163 steals, 11th all-time … Finished his two years 221-of-274 at the line, 80.7%, eighth all-time in career free throw percentage.

FRESHMAN SEASON (2017-18)

Started 32-of-33 games … Averaged 15.9 points per game, 3.4 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 2.0 steals per game … Played an average of 33 minutes a game … Finished the season with 198 assists, topping the school record for freshman of 158 set in 2016 by Ben Simmons and at end of season had the second most assists in a single season by an LSU player … 21 games scoring in double figures … Five double doubles (four points-assists; one points-rebounds) … 10 games of 20 or more points … Waters, according to TeamReference.com, Waters is the first LSU freshman since the 1992-93 season (the last season site database can reference) to average 15 points and five assists in a season …. The last SEC freshman to do it was John Wall of Kentucky during the 2009-10 season … Two-time SEC Freshman of the Week … Made two treys in the final 12 seconds to get LSU the win at Texas A&M (1/6) … Points-rebound double double came against Kentucky (1/3) when he had 18 points, 11 rebounds … Five games of double figure assists (4 of 10 and 11 vs. Arkansas, 2/3) … 21 games of five assists or more in a game, including the last four games of the season … Finished the season No. 8 in the SEC in scoring, No. 2 in assists, No. 1 in steals, No. 8 in free throw percentage (117-146, 80.1%), seventh in assist-to-turnover ratio (2.1) and sixth in the league in minutes played … Led teams in scoring 15 times, rebounding three times and assists 28 times … Top game of 39 points against Marquette in the Maui Classic … 28 versus Mississippi State in the SEC Tournament (3/8) and 28 vs. Vandy on Feb. 20 … For the season, made 168-of-403 field goals for 41.7 percent, including 72-of-205 (35.1%).

PRIOR TO LSU

Averaged 25.3 points, 4.6 assists and 4.6 steals per game while shooting 87.3 percent from the free throw line as a senior in 2017 for Notre Dame High, leading the Knights (22-2) to the first round of the Class LL state tournament … Four-star prospect who was ranked No. 32 in the 2017 ESPN rankings and No. 41 overall in the 2017 class according to Scout.com ... Listed as the eighth point guard in the top 100 rankings by ESPN … Waters played in the Jordan Brand All-Star game, where he had eight points and two assists … He was named the Gatorade Player of the Year for Connecticut for the 2016-17 season … Also played football and baseball in high school.

PERSONAL

Born Jan. 10, 1998 in New Haven, Connecticut … Right-handed … Parents are Vanessa and Ed Waters … Six brothers: John, Jordan, Edward, Curt, Keshaun and George … Major at LSU is business and finance … Likes to listen to music and get a massage to relax ... Favorite food is mom’s rice and kielbasa … Favorite dessert is graham crackers and milk ... Favorite celebrity is Drake … Favorite pro basketball player is Lebron James and Kyrie Irving ... Favorite NBA team is "wherever LeBron James is playing" so now that is the LA Lakers ... Favorite pro athlete outside basketball is NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown.