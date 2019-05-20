Jaylen Nowell: 2019 Draft Prospect

Height: 6-4

Weight: 202

Position: SG

College: Washington

Age: 19

2018-2019 Season Stats

PPG: 16.2

RPG: 5.3

APG: 3.1

BLK: 0.3

STL: 1.3

Player Bio

Courtesy of Washington Athletics

2017-18 (Freshman): Led the team in scoring with 16.0 ppg while also shooting 45.1 percent from the field ... started in 32 of 34 games … his 545 points on the season rank third on UW's freshman record list behind Dejounte Murray (548) and Tony Wroten (559) ... reached double figure scoring in 30 of 34 games played … also posted 10 games of 20 or more points and one 30+ point game … led UW in scoring 14 times … had a streak of double-digit scoring for 16-straight games … posted 14 points and three assists at Saint Mary’s in the NIT …. led the team with 25 points on 50 percent shooting from the field and a perfect 6-of-6 from the FT line against Boise State in the first round of the NIT … also added six rebounds and four assists … recorded his ninth 20-point with 23 points at California on 4-of-10 from FG range and 13-14 from the FT line … led the team with 18 points and added eight rebounds along with five assists, one shy of his career high at Stanford … posted his eighth 20+ scoring game with 23 on 10-of-20 shooting from the field at Oregon State … knocked in his seventh 20+ scoring effort against Stanford on 5-of-13 shooting from the field and a 9-of-10 mark from the FT line … led the team with 20 points on 6-of-9 shooting from the field against California ... also went 2-of-3 from 3-point range and 6-of-8 from the FT line while adding five rebounds and two steals … recorded a career-high six assists and added 16 points in a win at USC … recorded his fifth 20+ scoring effort of the season against LMU as he led the team with 21 points … scored 17 points against No. 2 Kansas while recording two steals … led the team in rebounding with six against Omaha and added 14 points … started three-straight 20+ scoring efforts with 21 vs. Virginia Tech, followed by 25 against Seattle U and 21 against UC Davis … recorded career-high six steals vs. Providence … opened his freshman career with 32 points, setting the UW freshman debut record on 12-of-18 shooting while adding five rebounds

Pre-UW (High School): Nowell, a four-star 6-4, 200lb., guard, hails from Seattle and spent his high school career at Garfield ... is an active member with Team USA Basketball earning the gold medal at the 2015 FIBA Americas U16 Championship ... was a member of the 2016 USA U17 World Championship training camp and was part of the 2015-16 USA Men's Junior National team ... as a junior at Garfield, he led the stacked team with 17.4 ppg and added 4.1 rpg and 2.4 apg en route to earning USA Today All-Washington second-team honors ... led the team as a sophomore putting up 23.5 ppg and 6.1 rpg in 29 outings helping Garfield win the Class 3A KingCo Championship ... named to the AP All-Washington Class 3A first team, the Seattle Times All-Metro second team and the USA Today All-Western Washington second team following that season.