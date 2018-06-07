Pacers to Hold Second Pre-Draft Workout on Friday, June 8

The Pacers will hold their second pre-draft workout in preparation for the 2018 NBA Draft on Friday, June 8 at the St. Vincent Center.

The six players scheduled to participate in workouts are Keita Bates-Diop (Ohio State), Gary Clark (Cincinnati), A.J. Davis (Central Florida), Donte DiVincenzo (Villanova), Alize Johnson (Missouri State), Shake Milton (SMU).

The 2018 NBA Draft will take place on Thursday, June 21 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The Pacers own two picks in this year's draft, one pick in both the first and second rounds, the 23rd and 50th overall selections.

PROSPECT BIOS: Bates-Diop » Clark » Davis » DiVincenzo » Johnson » Milton »

