A.J. Davis: 2018 Draft Prospect

Height: 6-9

Weight: 215

Position: PF

College: Central Florida

Age: 23

PPG: 12.2

RPG: 7.6

APG: 2.2

BLK: 0.4

STL: 0.9

Redshirt Senior (2017-18)

Eclipsed the 1,000-point mark in his career, scoring 997 in three seasons at UCF...With 319 made free throws, he ranks seventh all-time at UCF in career free throws...Had 633 career rebounds at UCF, ranking eighth all-time...Named The American All-Conference Honorable Mention...Earned Second Team All-Conference honors from NBC Sports...Named to The American Weekly Honor Roll five times...Played in and started 31 of 32 games...Led the team and was third in The American with 7.6 rebounds per game...Was second on the team and 21st in the league with 12.2 points per game...Led the league with 5.6 defensive rebounds per game and was third with eight double-doubles...Also added 67 assists, 12 blocked shots and 29 steals...Recorded career high shooting percentages of .436 from the field and .330 from three-point range...ECU (3/8): Scored 14 points in the conference tournament win...Wichita (3/1): Scored a career high 31 points to with 14 rebounds and sixth made threes...SMU (2/17): Hit four threes, scoring 19 points and grabbing 10 rebounds...USF (2/14): Scored 26 points and grabbed nine rebounds...Memphis (2/11): Went 9-of-10 from the field for a season high 20 points and had nine rebounds...Houston (2/3): Had 13 points and 10 rebounds...Memphis (1/3): Led the Knights with 16 points and 11...ECU (12/31): Led UCF with 17 points and 10 rebounds in the road win...Stetson (12/19): Had 11 points and grabbed 10 rebounds...Nebraska (11/23): Scored eight points to go with 10 rebounds, seven assists and three steals...Gardner-Webb (11/15): Led UCF with 15 points and 10 rebounds...Mercer (11/10): Tied a career high with 15 rebounds in season opener.

Redshirt Junior (2016-17)

Played in 31 games, starting 29 as a redshirt junior...Fourth on the team in scoring with 8.3 points per game...Scored in double figures 10 times on the season...Second on the team and ninth in the league with 7.0 rebounds per game...Was fifth in The American in defensive rebounds with 5.6 per contest...Recorded four double-doubles on the season...Had seven double digit rebounding games...Led the Knights in rebounding 10 times...Tied a career high with 15 rebounds against ECU...Scored season high 18 points at Tulane...Dished out a career high nine assists against Maryland Eastern Shore...Made first appearance of 2016-17 season against Stetson, scoring six points and leading the team with 11 rebounds.

Redshirt Sophomore (2015-16)

Led UCF in scoring and rebounds averaging with 12 points and six rebounds per game...Ranked 20th in the conference in points per game and 18th in rebounds per game...Dished out 2.9 assists per game, ranking 11th in the AAC...One of three players in the AAC to rank top 20 in points, rebounds and assists...Shot .787 from the free throw line to rank ninth in the league...Made 122 free throws on the season to match Bennie Shaw (1975-76) for 10th in UCF single-season history...Reached double-digit points in 18-of-30 games, inlcuding five 20-point games...Scored a season-high 23 points twice with the first coming at Detroit (12/19) and the second at East Carolina (1/2)...Grabbed a season-high 15 rebounds against Florida Atlantic (12/12) while also tallying 21 points for his first career double-double...Scored 10 points and grabbed four boards in his UCF debut at Davidson (11/14)

Sophomore (2014-15)

Sat out the season due to NCAA transfer rules.

Freshman at Tennessee (2013-14)

Saw action in 25 games with one start at University of Tennessee...Shot .400 from the field and averaged 1.3 points and 1.6 rebounds in 9.4 minutes per game...Averaged 8.1 minutes off the bench in eight SEC appearances...Had one rebound and an assist in the final minute of UT's third-round NCAA Tournament win over Mercer (3/23)...Saw late-game action during Tennessee's NCAA Tournament first-round win over Iowa, grabbing a rebound in the final minute (3/19)...Made his first career start vs. Tennessee Tech (12/7), logging four points and two rebounds in the win...Totaled six points and six rebounds against The Citadel (11/18)...Had two points, two rebounds and a block in collegiate debut at Xavier (11/12)

High School

Graduated from Buford High School in Buford, Ga., where he was coached by Allen Whitehart...As a senior in 2012-13, he led the Wolves to a 25-7 overall record and the Class AAA state semifinals, where he scored a team-high 21 points...Was a third-team selection on the 2012-13 Gwinnett Daily Post All-County Team...As a junior in the 2012 Region 6-AA semifinals, he powered Buford to a win over South Atlanta by scoring a career-high 32 points and grabbing 10 rebounds...Averaged 12.7 points and 5.9 rebounds per game while leading the Wolves to a 22-8 record and the second round of the state playoffs as a junior...Named one of GwinnettPrepSports.com's 2012 Basketball Super Six...Played freshman and sophomore seasons at Greater Atlanta Christian School in Norcross, Ga., winning back-to-back AA state championships...Participated at both the 2010 and 2011 National Basketball Players Association Top 100 Camp in Charlottesville, Va...Played AAU with the Georgia Stars, which were coached by Williams Steele

Personal

Son of Antonio and Kendra Davis...Born in Indianapolis, Ind...His father, Antonio, played college basketball at UTEP and was selected by the Indiana Pacers in the second round of the 1990 NBA Draft (45th overall)...Antonio played 13 seasons in the NBA (Pacers, Raptors, Bulls and Knicks) and was a 2001 NBA All-Star...His twin sister, Kaela, was ranked by espnW HoopGurlz 100 as the nation's No. 2 overall women's basketball prospect in the class of 2013 and now plays in the WNBA