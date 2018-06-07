Keita Bates-Diop: 2018 Draft Prospect

Height: 6-8

Weight: 223

Position: SF

College: Ohio State

Age: 22

2017-2018 Season Stats

PPG: 19.8

RPG: 8.7

APG: 1.6

BLK: 1.6

STL: 0.9

Player Bio

Courtesy of Ohio State Athletics

CAREER HONORS

2018 Big Ten Player of the Year (media, coaches)...2018 First Team All-Big Ten (media, coaches)...2018 Associated Press Second Team All-America...2018 Sporting News Second Team All-America...2018 USBWA Second Team All-America...2018 NABC Second Team All-America...2018 Wooden Award All-America...2018 USBWA District V Player of the Year...2018 USBWA All-District V Team...2016 Honorable Mention All-Big Ten (media, coaches)

AS A REDSHIRT JUNIOR (2017-18)

USBWA Oscar Robertson Trophy Midseason Watch List...Naismith Player of the Year semifinalist and Julius Erving Award finalist...Big Ten Player of the Week (12/11, 1/8. 1/15, 2/5)

Naismith Trophy, USBWA and NBCSports.com National Player of the Week (1/8)...Tallied a team-best 19 points and 11 boards against Robert Morris (11/10)...Went for second-consecutive double-double with 22 points and 10 rebounds against Radford (11/12)...Recorded third double-double in as many games with 17 points and a game-high 12 rebounds against Texas Southern (11/16)...Went for 19 points and seven rebounds against Northeastern (11/19)...Scored seven points and grabbed 10 rebounds against Gonzaga (11/23)...Recorded a double-double with 18 points and 11 rebounds vs. Stanford (11/24)...Tallied double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds against Butler (11/26)...Went for a team-high 21 points and seven boards against Clemson (11/29)...Posted a double-double with 17 points and 11 boards to go along with five assists at Wisconsin (12/2)...Went for a game-high 18 points and nine rebounds against Michigan (12/4)...Scored a career-high 27 points while pulling down five rebounds against William & Mary (12/9)...Went for 18 points, eight boards, four steals and three blocks against Appalachian State (12/16)...Tallied 17 points, four rebounds and four assists against The Citadel (12/19)...Scored 26 points against North Carolina (12/23)...Went for 19 points, nine rebounds and a career-high five block against Miami (12/30)...Notched a game-high 27 points and 13 boards at Iowa (1/4)...Went for a career-best 32 points to go along with seven boards and three steals vs. Michigan State (1/7)...Tallied 26 points and eight boards against Maryland (1/11)...Went for 20 points, nine rebounds and five blocks at Rutgers (1/14)...Tallied 10 points and eight boards at Northwestern (1/17)...Notched eighth double-double of the year with 17 points and 12 boards vs. Minnesota (1/20)...Scored 25 points against Penn State (1/25)...Totaled 13 points, 13 rebounds, five assists and four blocks against Indiana (1/30)...Went for a career-high 35 points to go along with 13 boards against Illinois (2/4)...Tallied double-double with 18 points and 11 boards at Purdue (2/7)...Went for 14 points, eight rebounds and four assists against Iowa (2/10)...Recorded 10 points and five boards at Penn State (2/15)...Went for 17 points and seven rebounds at Michigan (2/18)...Totaled 24 points, 14 points, four assists and four blocks at Indiana (2/23)...Went for 25 points and five rebounds vs. Penn State (3/2)...Tallied a team-high 24 points and 12 rebounds against South Dakota State (3/15)...Scored 28 points against Gonzaga (3/17)

AS A JUNIOR (2016-17)

Played in nine games, making three starts...Missed the final 18 games of the season with a stress fracture in his left leg...Averaged 9.7 points and 5.2 rebounds per contest...Tallied a double-double with 14 points and 14 rebounds to go along with three blocks at Navy (11/11)...Returned from a five-game absence to score 10 points in 20 minutes off the bench vs. FAU (12/6)...Scored 13 points vs. UCLA (12/17)...Tallied 15 points, three boards and three blocks against Youngstown State (12/20)...Went for seven points and eight rebounds against UNC Asheville (12/22)...Tallied six points and eight rebounds at Illinois (1/1)

AS A SOPHOMORE (2015-16)

Played in 33 games, starting all of them...Ranked second on the team with 11.8 points per game while tying for the team lead with 6.4 rebounds per contest...Blocked 41 shots, a total that ranked third on the team and shot 78.7 percent from the free throw line to sit second on the team...Tied for second on the team with five double-doubles...Recorded a double-double with 10 points and a career-best 10 rebounds in first-career start vs. Mount St. Mary’s (11/15)...Tied career high with 14 points to go along with eight boards and two blocks against Grambling State (11/17)...Scored career-high 16 points while pulling down five rebounds against UT-Arlington (11/20)...Totaled 12 points and five rebounds against Louisiana Tech (11/24)...Tallied 10 points, five rebounds, five assists, three blocks and two steals vs. Memphis (11/27)...Scored 15 points vs. Virginia (12/1)...Scored 12 points vs. VMI (12/5)...Posted double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds against Northern Illinois (12/16)...Scored team-high 14 points to go along with seven boards, three assists and three steals vs. Kentucky (12/19)...Tallied 12 points and eight rebounds vs. Mercer (12/22)...Recorded double-double with career-high 24 points to go along with 10 rebounds against South Carolina St. (12/27)...Scored 13 points and grabbed six boards against Minnesota (12/30)...Tallied 11 points and nine rebounds vs. Illinois (1/3)...Scored 14 points against Rutgers (1/13)...Posted 15 points and five rebounds at Maryland (1/16)...Totaled 22 points, eight rebounds and a career-best four blocks against Penn State (1/25)...Went for 15 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks at Illinois (1/28)...Tallied eight points and six rebounds vs. Maryland (1/31)...Recorded seven points and eight boards at Wisconsin (2/4)...Went for 11 points and eight boards against Northwestern (2/8)...Posted double-double, tying his career-best 24 points while pulling down a career-high 14 rebounds at Rutgers (2/13)...Tallied six points, seven boards and four assists against Michigan (2/16)...Scored 16 points at Nebraska (2/20)...Totaled eight points and nine boards against Michigan State (2/23)...Tallied 19 points, six boards and four blocks vs. Iowa (2/28)...Went for 14 points and six rebounds vs. Penn State (3/10)

AS A FRESHMAN (2014-15)

Played in 33 games off the bench, averaging 9.9 minutes per contest..Tallied 3.8 points and 2.1 rebounds per game to go along with 19 blocks...Shot 46.2 percent (18-for-39) from 3-point range...Tallied four points in 16 minutes vs. UMass-Lowell (11/14)...Scored 11 points and added three rebounds and two blocks against Sacred Heart (11/23)...Tallied three points and four boards vs. Campbell (11/26)...Scored nine points and grabbed five rebounds against High Point (12/10)...Tallied eight points, three rebounds and two blocks against Morehead State (12/13)...Notched a season-high 12 points and seven boards against Miami (12/22)...Tallied career bests with 14 points, nine rebounds, three assists, three blocks and two steals at Rutgers (2/8)...Recorded seven points, five boards, three blocks and two steals against Penn State (2/11)...Scored 12 points and pulled down three rebounds at Michigan (2/22)...Scored six points on a pair of 3-pointers vs. VCU (3/19)

PRIOR TO OHIO STATE

Three-time First Team All-State (Class 3A) selection by the Associated Press...Averaged 18.4 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.4 blocks and shot 52 percent from the field as a junior in 2013, leading University High to a 22-6 record and a second-consecutive Corn Belt Conference championship...As a senior, led University High to a third-consecutive Corn Belt Conference championship after going 22-5 and extending their conference winning streak to 42 games

PERSONAL

Son of Richard and Wilma Bates...Has one sibling, Kai...Father played basketball at Creighton (1979-83)...Enjoys relaxing and listening to music