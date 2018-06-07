Shake Milton: 2018 Draft Prospect

Height: 6-6

Weight: 207

Position: PG/SG

College: SMU

Age: 21

2017-2018 Season Stats

PPG: 18.0

RPG: 4.7

APG: 4.4

BLK: 0.6

STL: 1.4

Player Bio

Courtesy of SMU Athletics

2017-18 (Junior): Played and started 22 games… Missed remainder of season due to broken right hand… Double digit scoring in 22 games, 23 straight going back to 2016- 17... 20+ points in 8 games, 4 of the last 7 (20 vs. Tulane, 33 at [7/4] Wichita State, 25 vs. Temple, 24 at Tulane… Averaged 18.0 points (3rd AAC*), 4.7 rebounds, 4.4 assists (3rd AAC*), and 1.4 steals (10th AAC*)... 1.9 assist/turnover ratio (8th AAC*)… 44.9 FG% (123-274)... 43.4 3FG% (5th AAC*)... 84.7% FT% (94-111, 2nd AAC*)... (* AAC rank at time of injury)… GAME HIGHLIGHTS: Scored a career-high 33 at [7/4] Wichita State (11-14 FG, 5-6 3FG, 6-6 FT) with 5 assists and 3 rebounds 1/17... Had 25 points (8-12 FG, 4-7 3FG, 5-6 FT), 5 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals and a block vs. Temple 1/10... Had 24 points (9-14 FG, 3-3 3FG, 3-5 FT), 6 rebounds, 2 assists and a steal at Tulane 1/4... Scored his 1,000th career point against UCF (41st in program history w/ 1,000) 12/27... AWARDS: All-AAC Second Team... AAC Player of the Week (11/13, 12/4, 1/22)... Wooden Award, Naismith Trophy, Bob Cousy, Lute Olson Watch List... AAC Preseason Player of the Year.

2017 Summer Tour (Canada - Aug. 7-14): Averaged 17.0 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 1.7 assists in just 23.3 minutes…hit 21-22 FTs (.955)… had 20 points (17 in second half), 6 rebounds and 2 assists in the win at Ryerson.

2016-17 (Sophomore): Played and started in all 35 games... Averaged 13.0 points (16th AAC), 4.5 assists (4th AAC) and 1.3 steals (10th AAC)… FG% 43.7, 3FG% 42.3 (4th AAC), FT 75.8 … 2.6 Assist/Turnover ratio (3rd AAC)… 27 double-digit scoring performances this season… Has tallied 5+ assists in 18 games, with at least 3 in 31-of-35 games this season…1 double-double… GAME HIGHLIGTS: Had 16 points, 5 assists, 4 rebounds and 2 steals in the AAC semifinal win vs. UCF 3/11...First double-double with 15 points and a career high 10 assists as SMU clinched the AAC title with a win vs. Tulsa 3/2...Game high 20 points (18 in first half on 6-7 3FG) with 8 rebounds and 2 assists in the win at Connecticut 2/25...Career-high 27 points (10-15 FG, 6-8 3FG, 1-1 FT) with 5 rebounds and 5 assists in the win vs. Houston 1/21...Had 23 points (8-16, FG, 5-9 3FG, 2-2 FT) with 6 assists, 5 rebounds and a steal in win vs. Connecticut 1/19...Had 18 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists and 2 steals in the win vs. Temple 1/4...Career-high 8 rebounds with 14 points and 3 assists in the win at ECU 12/31...Had a career-high 9 assists with 11 points, 3 rebounds and 2 steals in the win vs. Stanford 12/19... Had 14 points, 5 assists, 2 steals and 2 rebounds in the win against Pittsburgh at Madison Square Garden 11/17... AWARDS: NABC District 25 All-District Second Team (March 22)… All-American Athletic Conference Second Team (March 7)… Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year watch list (Oct. 18)… Preseason All-AAC (Oct. 24)… CAREER RECORDS: Career 3FG% 42.4 (T4th)… Career 3FG Made 134 (8th)… Career assists average 3.7 (T14th)… SEASON RECORDS: Season 3FG% 42.3 (15th)… Season 3FG Made 82 (T5th)… Season assists 159 (14th).

Summer 2016: Played on a Global Sports Academy U.S. team for the 2016 Men's Basketball Goodwill Tour in Croatia. He was on the same trip as SMU teammates Semi Ojeleye and Jarrey Foster...Played at the Nike Hoops Summit in Los Angeles where Sports Illustrated college basketball writer Luke Winn stated of Milton: "the best shooter in the drills portion of the academy was a guard who had a sneaky-good freshman year at SMU."

2015-16 (Freshman): Played all 30 games, started 23… Averaged 10.5 points (28th AAC), 2.7 assists (13th AAC), 3.0 rebounds while hitting 47.7% FGs (13th AAC) and 42.6% 3FGs (3rd AAC)... GAME HIGHLIGHTS: Team-high 22 points (8-12FG, 6-9 3FG) with 3 assists, a rebound and a steal at USF 2/7... Had 15 points, 5 rebounds and 2 assists in win vs. Memphis 1/30...Game-high 24 points on 8-10 FG, 7-8 3FG (hit first 7 3FGA) in win at Tulsa 12/29...Had 14 points, including 8 in the second half and 2 FTs to seal the game with 13 second left, with 5 rebounds in the Las Vegas Classic championship win against Colorado 12/23...Totaled 20 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists, a steal and a block in the win vs. Nicholls 12/16...Scored 20 points (6-10 FG, 4-7 3FG, 4-5 T) with 2 assists, a block, a steal and a rebound in the win vs. New Hampshire 12/5...Had 7 points and 7 assists with just 1 turnover in his first start, a win over Brown 11/29...Had a team-high 17 points (7-9 FG, 3-5 3FG) with 4 rebounds, 4 steals and 4 assists in his SMU debut vs. Sam Houston State 11/14... AWARDS: Unanimous AAC All-Rookie Team… AAC Rookie of the Week (Jan. 4, Nov. 16)… AAC Weekly Honor Roll Dec. 21)… RECORDS: No. 10 on season 3FG percentage (42.6%)… No. 22 on season 3FG made (52)… No. 4 on season 3FG made by a freshman (52).

Prep: Malik "Shake" Milton was a guard for Mark Vancuren at Owasso High School in Owasso, Oklahoma… As a senior, he averaged 29.7 points and 4.4 assists to be named Oklahoma Super 5 Player of the Year… Led Owasso to a 24-4 record and to the Class 6A State Championship quarterfinals… Played for the 2015 Oklahoma Coaches Association Boys All-State Large East Team… As a junior, he averaged 28.0 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists to lead Owasso to a 21-6 record… Named the 2014 and 2015 Oklahoma Gatorade Player of the Year… Played AAU for MOKAN Elite... son of Myrion and Lisa Milton.

Major: Sport Management