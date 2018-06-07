Alize Johnson: 2018 Draft Prospect

Height: 6-8

Weight: 217

Position: PF

College: Missouri State

Age: 22

2017-2018 Season Stats

PPG: 15.0

RPG: 11.6

APG: 2.8

BLK: 0.4

STL: 0.5

Player Bio

Courtesy of Missouri State Athletics

2017-18

All-MVC first-team and NABC All-District first-team selection ... Finished second in MVC Player of the Year voting ... Led Bears in scoring (15.0), rebounding (11.6) and assists (2.8) as a senior ... Ranked second among all Division I players in defensive rebounds per game (8.48), 5th in total rebounds per game (11.6), 6th in total rebounds (384), 8th in double-doubles (20) and 31st in offensive rebounds per game (3.15) ... Was also one of the top 250 players nationally in free throws made (110), free throw attempts (145) and field goal atttempts (400) ... His 495 points ranked 29th on MSU season list, while his 384 rebounds ranked third ... Finished two-year career with 982 career points (29th in MSU history) and 735 boards (6th) ... Led MVC in rebounding for second year in a row ... Recorded 20th double-double of season with 22 points and 19 rebounds in MVC Tournament win over Valparaiso (3/1/18) with 8 offensive boards ... Set JQH single-season rebounding record (196) on final home date with 11 boards vs. Bradley (2/21/18) ... Registered 14 points and 16 rebounds in home loss to Drake (2/18/18) for his 19th double-double ... Notched 15 points and game-highs 16 rebounds and 5 assists at Southern Illinois (2/14/18) ... Eclipsed 900 career points vs. Evansville (2/10/18) with 7 assists ... Logged 28 points with career-high 5 3-pointers and 4 blocks at Indiana State (2/6/18) en route to being named MVC Player of the Week on 2/12/18 ... Produced 12 points, 10 rebounds vs. Illinois State (1/30/18) ... Came within one pont of a career high with 29 points and 12 rebounds in home loss to SIU (1/27/18) with 4 assists ... Snagged 11 boards at Drake (1/20/18) ... Led club with 21 points and 14 rebounds in home win over Valparaiso (1/17/18) for his 8th straight double-double ... Earned MVC Player of Week honors on Jan. 15 for second time of the season ... Notched 21 points and 16 rebounds in home win over Indiana State (1/14/18) with a pair of assists ... Posted 16 points and 14 rebounds at Evansville (1/101/18) ... Logged 16 points and 12 boards at Illinois State (1/7/18) ... Produced his second 20-20 game and 10th double-double effort of the year in win over UNI (1/4/18) with 24 points, 20 rebounds and career-high 2 blocks ... Had 11 points and game-high 12 rebounds in win at Valparaiso (12/31/17) ... Earned MVC Player of Week on 12/26/17 for third time in his career after averaging 18.0 points, 12.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 2-0 week ... Went 5-for-10 from 3-point range for 24 points and 11 rebounds in win over Final Four-bound Loyola squad (12/22/17) in Valley opener ... Had 12 points and 14 boards in win over Wright State (12/19/17) with game-high 4 assists ... Went 3-for-5 from three with team-highs 17 points and 12 rebounds in home win over Hampton (12/81/17) ... Posted fifth double-double in 10 games with 21 points and 10 rebounds in road win at North Dakota State (12/4/17) ... Knocked down three first-half treys and finished with game highs 20 points and 14 rebounds in win over South Dakota State (12/2/17) at Sanford Pentagon ... Led Bears in scoring (14), rebounds (8) and assists (4) in win over FAU (11/22/17) in Estero, Florida ... Scored game-winning layup with 12 seconds to go to lift Bears over Manhattan (11/21/17) and posted game-high 17 points ... Collected his third straight double-double with 17 points, 14 rebounds and team-high 4 assists vs. Georgia Southern (11/20/17) in the Gulf Coast Showcase opener with a 7-for-8 day at the line ... Posted just the second 20-20 game in the NCAA this season with a 23-point, 20-rebound effort against North Dakota State (11/17/17) ... Logged first double-double of the year in home win over Southern University (11/15/17) with 14 rebounds and 10 points with game-high 5 assists ... Had 13 points and 8 rebounds in season opener at Western Kentucky (11/10/17) ... 2017-18 MVC Preseason Valley Player of the Year ... Named to Karl Malone Award Watch List, Naismith Award Watch List, and Lou Henson Award Watch List in preseason.

2016-17

Declared for 2017 NBA Draft to go through pre-draft workouts and ultimately earned workout with Boston Celtics … Also played in Adidas Nations event in Houston in August 2017, earning Most Valuable Player and All-Tournament honors as one of 36 college counselors at the premier evaluation camp … Projected second-round selection in 2018 NBA Draft by NBADraft.net and ESPN ... 2017 MVC Newcomer of the Year and All-MVC first-team pick ... Earned MVC Player of the Week honors twice and MVC Newcomer of the Week laurels six times in addition to earning MVC All-Tournament Team honors ... Ranked 11th nationally in rebounds per game (10.6) and 13th in total caroms (351) … Was also ranked 15th nationally in double-doubles (17), 17th in offensive rebounds per game (3.3) and 24th in defensive rebounds per game (7.3) … His 487 points ranked 31st on MSU’s single-season list, while his 351 boards ranked 8th ... Led all MVC players in rebounds (10.6) and had 17 double-doubles ... Led club in scoring (487), rebounding (351) and free throws (109 for 161) ... Produced 16 points, 7 rebounds and season-high 7 assists vs. No. 21 Wichita State (3/4/17) in MVC semifinals en route to All-Tournament honors ... Notched his 17th double-double in MVC Tournament quarterfinals vs. UNI (3/3/17) with 20 points, 17 rebounds and 3 treys ... Went 6-for-6 at the line with 18 points and 12 rebounds vs. No. 25 Wichita State (2/25/17) on ESPN2 ... Logged 13 points at Bradley (2/22/17) ... Broke Knapp Center record and become first Bear since 1980 to record 21 rebounds in a game with a effort in win at Drake (2/18/17) while scoring 23 points and making 11-of-13 free throws en route to earning Valley Newcomer for the sixth time ... Posted team-high 17 points in home loss to Illinois State (2/15/17) with 8 rebounds and a pair of threes ... Logged 10 boards and had a dunk vs. UNI (2/12/17) ... Shared team-high with 11 points at Wichita State (2/9/17) ... Notched 14 points, 12 rebounds and 6 assists in overtime win over Loyola (1/31/17) ... Went 4-for-6 from 3-point range with 11 of 26 points in overtime at Southern Illinois (1/28/17) ... Had 10 straight double-figure rebounding games from 12/23/16 to 1/24/17 ... Went 9-for-11 at the foul line and finished with team highs 17 points and 17 rebounds vs. Drake (1/24/17) with 4 assists … Logged 13 points and 13 rebounds in home win over Bradley (1/21/17) en route to fifth MVC Newcomer of the Week honor ... Became first MSU player since 1990 to snag 20 rebounds in a game with 26 points, 20 rebounds, 4 treys and 3 assists in road win over Indiana State (1/18/17) ... Tallied 20 points and 10 boards at Loyola (1/15/17) on 9-of-17 shooting for 10th double-double ... Had 16 boards in home win over Evansville (1/11/17) ... Posted 10 rebounds at Illinois State (1/4/17) ... Named to the HoopsHD’s mid-season all-conference team ... In the Indiana State game (12/31/16), he became just the third player in MVC history to record 30 points and 15 rebounds in the same game and first to do it in a league game since 1/31/98 ... Posted 30 points and 15 rebounds in OT win over Indiana State (12/31/16) on 10-of-20 shooting to help him earn MVC Newcomer of the Week for a fourth time and Player of the Week for the second time ... Led off conference slate with 12 points and 10 rebounds in road win at UNI (12/28/16) with a pair of treys ... Had 17 points and 12 boards in win over DePaul (12/23/16) in Vegas Classic to earn All-Tournament honors and Coors Player of the Week ... Excelled vs. No. 23 USC (12/22/16) on national TV (FS1) with team highs 17 points, 5 assists ... Posted double-double with 20 points and 16 boards (10 offensive) in win over ORU (12/14/16) ... Earned MVC Newcomer of the Week on 12/12/16 for the second time after averaging 19.5 points and 12.0 rebounds in a two-game span ... Posted his third double-double in four games with 21 points and 11 rebounds against Valparaiso (12/10/16) with 3 assists and 9-of-16 from the field ... Recorded team highs 18 points and 13 rebounds in win at SEMO (12/7/16) on 7-of-10 from the field ... Had 17 points and 10 rebounds in home win over North Dakota State (11/27/16) to go with 3 steals and a pair of 3-pointers ... Became the first MVC player in three years to win Player of the Week and Newcomer of the Week on the same date (11/14/16) after averaging 18.0 points and 8.0 rebounds and shooting .824 from the field in his first two Division I games ... Shared game-high scoring honors with 20 points and snagged 10 boards in home win over Jacksonville State (11/13/16) ... Made a JQH Arena record 8-of-8 shots in his debut against Alabama A&M (11/11/16), posting 16 points and 6 boards ... Named to MSU Athletic Director’s Honor Roll for Spring semester.

Frank Phillips College

Earned NJCAA All-America honorable mention and All-Region distinction as a sophomore for coach Chris Hackett at Frank Phillips College in Borger, Texas … Averaged 16.7 points and 12.0 rebounds per game and converted 58.8 percent of his field goals with 24 3-pointers, 90 assists and 36 steals for a 21-10 club … Helped Frank Phillips earn its first regional bid since 2007 … As a freshman, he posted 12.7 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game … Also shot 53.3 percent from the field, knocked down 20 threes and snagged 35 steals … Received honorable mention all-conference honors in 2014-15 … Attended the JucoRecruiting.com All-America Elite 80 Camp in Las Vegas in July 2015.

High School

Was a first-team all-state selection his senior season as part of a 30-1 run at St. John Neumann High in Williamsport, Pa., for coach Paul Petcavage … Helped the Golden Knights win a district championship and advance to the state final four in 2014 after scoring 24.1 points, 15.0 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game … Johnson earned Mr. Pennsylvania Basketball distinction his senior year and was also first-team Mid-Penn Conference, all-region and Williamsport metro player of the year … As a junior, he boasted 18.0 points and 10.0 rebounds per game for a 24-3 club while earning second-team all-state honors … Scored 11.0 points per game as a sophomore … Entered high school at 5-foot-9 and played point guard his freshman season.

Personal

Alize DeShawn Johnson was born 4/22/96 in Williamsport, Pa. … Son of David Hill and Chanelle Johnson of Williamsport … Has three brothers – David, Davion and Nasza – and four sisters – Davesha, Destiny, Davida and Alana … Cousin of former Pitt standout Chevon Troutman … Majoring in Communication Studies … Also received scholarship offers from Murray State, Kent State, Towson, Hawaii, Texas State, Buffalo, Iona and Stephen F. Austin.