Gary Clark: 2018 Draft Prospect

Height: 6-8

Weight: 225

Position: PF

College: Cincinnati

Age: 23

2017-2018 Season Stats

PPG: 12.9

RPG: 8.7

APG: 2.1

BLK: 1.2

STL: 1.4

Player Bio

Courtesy of Cincinnati Athletics

Career Accomplishments: Finished career as one of three players in school history with more than 1,400 points and 1,100 rebounds along with National Basketball Hall of Famers Oscar Robertson (2,973 points/1,338 rebounds) and Jack Twyman (1,598 points/1,242 rebounds) … started a school-record 137 games … finished second at Cincinnati in victories (106) and consecutive games started (137); third in rebounds (1,132); fifth in blocks (180) and 16th in points (1,462) … registered a Mick Cronin coaching era (since 2006-07) record 32 double-doubles … finished career as one of only two players in school history to lead his team in rebounding for four seasons (Yancy Gates from 2009-12) … helped the Bearcats record 30 or more wins in back-to-back seasons (2017, 2018) for the first time in program history … helped the 2017-18 Bearcats tie the school record for wins in a season with 31.

2017-18 Season (Senior): Started all 36 games, averaging 12.9 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.2 blocks in 28.5 minutes … named an honorable mention All-American by the Associated Press, the American Athletic Conference Player of the Year, the American Championship Tournament Most Valuable Player, the league’s only unanimous first team selection, The American’s Defensive Player of the Year and received The American’s Sportsmanship Award … earned NABC All-District 25 First Team honors … named a semifinalist for the Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year, a Citizen Naismith Trophy Late Season Team selection, a preseason Oscar Robertson Trophy Watch List selection, a preseason Lute Olson Player of the Year Watch List selection and a Senior CLASS Award candidate … averaged 14.2 points, 11.6 rebounds and shot 61.5 percent ( 24 of 39) from the field, posting five double-doubles during five postseason games … earned American Championship tournament MVP honors, averaging 16.3 points and 11.7 rebounds with a trio of double-doubles in three league tournament games. His free throw with 4.3 second left gave Cincinnati a 56-55 win over Houston in the championship game … finished the season ranked third in the nation with 1,132 career rebounds … named The American’s Player of the Week three times … tabbed the Cayman Islands Classic Tournament Most Valuable Player after averaging 16.3 points and 9.3 rebounds while shooting 53.3 percent (16 of 30) from the floor during the three-game event … became the 51st member of Cincinnati’s 1,000-point club, scoring 13 points in the season opener against Savannah State (11/10) … ranked among the league leaders in nine categories: rebounds (first at 8.7), double-doubles (first with 14), defensive rebounds (first at 5.7), offensive rebounds (second at 3.0), blocks (seventh at 1.2), steals (seventh at 1.4), field goal percentage (seventh at .526), free throw percentage (13th at .741) and points (17th at 12.9) … scored a season-high 24 points to go with 14 rebounds against Buffalo (11/20) … tallied 20 points, including the game-winning free throw to go with 12 rebounds against Houston (3/11) in the American Championship title game … led the Bearcats in either points or rebounds in 28 games … led Cincinnati in rebounds in 24 games, grabbing 10 or more 14 times … Received the 2018 Jean Stephens Memorial Award honoring a UC student-athlete of high integrity, ethical standards and commitment to teamwork.

2016-17 Season (Junior): Started 35 of 36 games played, averaging 10.8 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.2 blocks in 28.6 minutes … Named to the American Championship All-Tournament team, averaging 13.3 points and a team-best 6.7 rebounds while making 22 of 24 free throws in three games … earned The American's Player of the Week award once and Weekly Honor Roll award three times … ranked among the league leaders in field goal percentage (fourth at .529), rebounds (fourth at 7.9), blocks (tied for ninth at 1.2) and scoring (26th at 10.8) … ranked second in the league and 48th in the nation averaging 3.0 offensive rebounds … finished the season with a team-best 283 rebounds giving him 819 for his career, ranking 24th in the nation and third most among juniors … his 819 career rebounds were the most through three seasons at Cincinnati since Danny Fortson (873 from 1995-97) … registered seven double-doubles (tied for sixth in the league), giving him 18 for his UC career, second most in the Mick Cronin coaching era … led UC in rebounding in 19 games, grabbing 10 or more boards nine times … scored a career-high 26 points on 12-of-15 shooting with 10 rebounds in 38 minutes against Marshall (12/22) … tallied 25 points, making 15 of 16 free throws with nine rebounds against UConn (3/11) … pulled down a season-high 14 rebounds twice (at USF [2/15] and at UConn [3/5]) … hit a 15-footer with five seconds left to force overtime in UC's 55-54 win at Iowa State (12/1).

2015-16 Season (Sophomore): Started 32 of 33 games played, averaging 10.4 points, a team-high 8.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.5 blocks in 30.4 minutes … named The American's Defensive Player of the Year and second-team all-conference … tabbed NABC All-District 25 Second Team … selected to The American's Weekly Honor Roll three times … ranked among the nation's leaders in offensive rebounds (28th at 3.4), total rebounds (57th with 290) and rebounds per game (65th at 8.8) … listed among the league leaders in offensive rebounds (second at 3.4), rebounds (third at 8.8), defensive rebounds (fourth at 5.4), blocked shots (sixth at 1.5), steals (tied for sixth at 1.2), field goal percentage (eighth at .519) and scoring (29th at 10.4) … his 290 single-season rebounds ranked as the most since Eric Hicks (329 in 2005-06) … his 536 rebounds after two seasons ranked as the most since Danny Fortson (574 in 1995 and 1996) … averaged 13.1 points and 10.0 rebounds and 2.0 blocks with four double-doubles in seven games during February … made a three-point play with 12.1 seconds left to give the Bearcats a 58-57 win at UConn (1/28) … posted a team-high eight double-doubles … led the team in rebounding in 17 games during the season, grabbing 10 or more boards 14 times … scored a career-high 21 points on 9-of-10 shooting with eight rebounds against Western Carolina (11/13) … named to the Bearcat Honor Roll during the fall 2015 semester.

2014-15 Season (Freshman): Started all 34 games, averaging 7.8 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.3 blocks in 27.8 minutes … named to the American Athletic Conference All-Rookie Team by the league's coaches … tabbed The American's Rookie of the Week (12/8) and The American's Weekly Honor Roll (2/23) … grabbed 246 rebounds on the season, second most in school history by a freshman (Danny Fortson 258 in 1995) … finished as the only freshman in The American to rank among the top 10 league leaders for rebounds (third at 7.2), field goal percentage (sixth at .524) and blocks (sixth at 1.3) … finished second in The American in rebounding among freshmen (UConn's Daniel Hamilton [7.6]) … ranked second in the league for offensive rebounds (2.8) and tied for fourth in defensive rebounds (4.5) … led UC in rebounding in 15 games on the season, grabbing 10 or more boards seven times … set a UC freshman record pulling down 16 rebounds to go with eight points, a season-best four blocks and a season-high four steals against East Carolina (1/6) … scored in double figures in 11 games … registered three double-doubles with 12 points and a game-high 10 rebounds against UConn (1/29), 12 points and a game-high 12 rebounds against Ole Miss (11/29) and 11 points and a game-high 14 rebounds at Houston (2/21) … tallied a season-high 14 points on 7-of-11 shooting to go with seven rebounds against Xavier (2/18) … selected to the Emerald Coast Classic All-Tournament Team … became the first true freshman to start a season opener since Lance Stephenson (2009-10 season).

Prior to Cincinnati: Averaged 26 points, seven rebounds and four assists as a senior at Clayton High School in Clayton, North Carolina ... finished his career as the school's all-time leader in points, rebounds and blocks ... tabbed a four-star recruit by Rivals, ESPN and 247 Sports ... praised on one of the nation's top 100 prospects by ESPN and Rivals ... named Greater Neuse River Conference Player of the Year as a junior and senior ... became the first player in the state of North Carolina to record a quadruple double with 22 points, 21 rebounds, 15 blocked shots and 10 assists against West Johnston during his senior season ... poured in 40 points and grabbed 12 rebounds against East Wake on Jan. 11, 2014, the same day he was left off the list of nominees for the McDonald's All-America game ... averaged 24 points, 14 rebounds and four blocks while leading the Comets to the 2013 4A Eastern Regional semifinals as a junior ... averaged nearly 32 points in the playoffs while earning Associated Press All-State accolades.

Personal: Born Nov. 16, 1994 in Smithfield, North Carolina ... son of Tammy McKey and Gary Clark Sr. ... has one brother, Jeremiah and two sisters, Azia and Tanija ... right-handed.