Donte DiVincenzo: 2018 Draft Prospect

Height: 6-5

Weight: 200

Position: SG

College: Villanova

Age: 21

2017-2018 Season Stats

PPG: 13.4

RPG: 4.8

APG: 3.5

BLK: 0.2

STL: 1.1

Player Bio

Courtesy of Villanova Athletics

An athletic guard with a wide range of skills ... Brings long distance shooting range and the ability to make plays off of the dribble ... A good passer who served in a variety of roles during his high school career.

2017-18 Overview: Became the third Wildcats player to earn NCAA Final Four Most Outstanding Player honors, after scoring 31 points on 10-of-15 shooting from the field to help the Wildcats down Michigan 79-62 on April 2 in San Antonio ... Averaged 13.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest while primarily serving as Villanova's sixth man .. The BIG EAST named him its Sixth Man of the Year and he was also tabbed to the All-Philadelphia Big Five first team ... Announced his plans to enter the NBA Draft process without an agent on April 19.

2018 NCAA TOURNAMENT

Averaged 23.0 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game at the Final Four ... His15 points and six caroms were instrumental in VU's 95-79 victory over Kansas in the national semifinal on March 31 ... Helped the Wildcats stay ahead of Alabama with 18 first half points in an 81-58 win on March 17 ... Delivered eight assists to go with seven points and four rebounds in an 87-61 win over Radford in Pittsburgh.

2018 BIG EAST TOURNAMENT

Added five points, six rebounds and six assists in a semifinal win over Butler on March 9 .... Supplied eight points in 26 minutes of a 94-70 quarterfinal win over Marquette.

2017-18 REGULAR SEASON

Added 12 points, four rebounds and four assists on Feb. 24 at Creighton ... Helped lead the Wildcats past No. 4 Xavier on Feb. 17 with 21 points, a career high nine assists and nine rebounds ... Notched a career-high 30 points in a caeer-high 40 minutes of an 86-75 win over Butler on Feb. 10 ... Contributed 13 points, seven rebounds and seven assists in a 92-76 win over Seton Hall on Feb. 4 ... Dropped in 23 points, including a key bucket in the final seconds of an 85-82 iwn at Marquette on Jan. 28 ... Contributed 17 points and four rebounds to an 81-61 win at Connecticut on Jan. 20 ... Matched a career high with 25 points to go with seven rebounds and three assists in a 78-71 victory at St. John’s on Jan. 13 ... Now has scored 89 points in four career games vs. the Red Storm (22.3 ppg) ... Added 11 points, four rebounds and four assists to a 103-85 win at DePaul ... Supplied 16 points and five rebounds in a 95-71 win over Hofstra on Dec. 22 at Nassau Coliseum ... Added 12 points and four rebounds to an 87-67 win over Temple on Dec. 13 ... Registered his second career double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds in a 77-68 win over La Salle on Dec. 10 ... Scored eight points to go with six rebounds and five assists while making his first start of the season on Dec. 2 at Saint Joseph’s ... Contributed 12 points and seven boards to a 90-62 Big Five win over Penn on Nov. 29 ... Supplied 13 points to go with six rebounds in an 85-76 win over Tennessee on Nov. 24 ... Scored 12 of his 14 points after halftime to help VU down Western Kentucky in the opening round of the Battle 4 Atlantis ... Converted 6-of-8 field goals for 20 pointsto help spak a 113-77 win over Nicholls on Nov. 14.

2016-17 Overview: Emerged as one of the Wildcats' most important players over the course of the campaign ... Named to the BIG EAST All-Freshman team and as the Philadelphia Big Five Rookie of he Year ... His game-winning tip-in against Virginia on Jan. 29 was one of the season's most memorable plays.

2016-17 NCAA Tournament Highlights: Connected on 14-of-26 field goal attempts (.538) and averaged 18.0 ppg in two NCAA Tournament games ... Scored 15 points in a 65-62 loss to Wisconsin, which followed on the heels of a 21-point effort in a 76-56 victory over Mount St. Mary's in the opening round at Buffalo, N.Y.

2016-17 BIG EAST Tournament Highlights: Added eight rebounds in a 74-60 win over Creighton in the BIG EAST Tournament championship game on March 11 .... Connected on 7-of-8 attempts from the field and finished with a career high 25 points to go with five rebounds and four assists in a 108-67 win over St. John's on March 9.

2016-17 BIG EAST Regular Season Highlights: Added nine points to the cause as VU downed Georgetown 81-55 on March 4 .... His nine points and four rebounds helped lift VU past Creighton 79-63 on Feb. 25 ...Supplied 17 points off the bench to help VU down No. 24 Xavier 73-57 on Feb. 11 in Cincinnati ... Offered another bench boost vs. Georgetown on Feb. 7, adding 15 points and six rebounds in a 75-64 win ... Notched a new career high with 20 points and seven rebounds in a 92-79 victory over St. John's on Feb. 4 at the Wells Fargo Center ... Added 10 points and two assists in a 76-46 victory over Seton Hall on Jan. 16 ... Established a new career high with 19 points to go with three rebounds and two assists in a 70-57 win over St. John's on Jan. 14 at Madison Square Garden ...Lifted the Wildcats with 10 points, four rebounds and three assists off the bench in a 79-54 win over No. 15 Xavier on Jan. 10 ... Notched a career-high six assists to go with eight points in a 93-81 victory over Marquette on Jan. 7 ...Added six points and four rebounds at Butler on Jan. 4.

2016-17 Non Conference Highlights: His tip-in of a Josh Hart miss beat the buzzer and allowed VU to upend Virginia 61-59 on Jan. 29 .... Matched a season-high with 13 points in an 82-57 win at Penn ... Added a season-high four steals to go with seven points and four rebounds in a Nov. 23 win over the College of Charleston ...Added 13 points, four rebounds and a blocked shot to help the Wildcats down UCF 67-57 on Nov. 20, new a career high ... Contributed 12 points to go with four rebounds in 20 minutes of a 96-77 win over Wake Forest in the semifinals of the Gildan Charleston Classic.

2015-16 Overview: Appeared in eight games as a reserve before being sidelined by a rfractured fifth metatarsal bone in his right foot that was revealed on Dec. 18 ... Did not appear in uniform for any game after Dec. 7 (vs. Oklahoma).

2015-16 Non-Conference Highlights: A corner 3-pointer in the second half helped Villanova pull away from Georgia Tech in a 69-52 victory in the final of the NIT Season Tipoff on Nov. 20 ... His 3-pointer ignited a 24-0 run that keyed an 86-51 win over ETSU on Nov. 20 ... Finished with five points and five rebounds.

SALESIANUM HIGH SCHOOL

Helped lead his squad to consecutive Delaware State tournament basketball titles ... Tabbed Delaware Sportswriters and Broadcasters Association's Boys Basketball Player of the Year as a senior in 2015 ... Averaged 22.9 points, 9.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game as a senior in 2014-15 ... He averaged 15.8 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game at Salesianum High School as a junior and played AAU basketball for Team Final.

PERSONAL

Parents are John F. DiVincenzo and Kathie DiVincenzo ... Born in Newark, Del. ... Has one brother, John A. DiVincenzo (27).

Jay Wright on Donte DiVincenzo: "Donte DiVincenzo is one of the most heralded players to come out of Delaware in a long time. We've had great success with Will Sheridan and Jermaine Medley from Delaware. I think Donte is the same kind of impactful player those guys were. He comes from a terrific high school program at Salesianum Prep and has been well-coached there by Brendan Haley."