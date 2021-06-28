Pacers to Hold First Pre-Draft Workouts on Wednesday, June 30

The Pacers will hold their first pre-draft workout in preparation for the 2021 NBA Draft on Wednesday, June 30 at St. Vincent Center.

The first workout group includes Tre Mann (Florida), Eugene Omoruyi (Oregon), Joshua Primo (Alabama), D.J. Steward (Duke), J.T. Thor (Auburn), and Marcus Zegarowski (Creighton).

The 2019 NBA Draft will take place on Thursday, July 29 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The have one first-round pick (the 13th overall selection) and two second-round picks (the 54th and 60th overall selections).