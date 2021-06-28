J.T. Thor: 2021 Draft Prospect

Height: 6-9

Weight: 203

Position: PF

College: Auburn

Age: 18

2020-2021 Season Stats

PPG: 9.4

RPG: 5.0

APG: 0.9

BLK: 1.4

STL: 0.8

Player Bio

Courtesy of Auburn Athletics

2020-21 (Freshman): Averaged 9.4 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.4 blocks, 0.9 assists and 0.8 steals in 23.3 minutes per game … started all 27 games … scored in double figures 15 times, including 10 of his last 15 games … his 1.4 blocks per game ranked eighth in the SEC … was one of five freshmen in the country with at least 250 points, 100 rebounds and 30 blocks during the season … 37 total blocks was eighth in the SEC and second among all SEC freshmen … averaged 9.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.7 blocks, 0.8 assists and 0.8 steals per game in league play … with 15 points, nine rebounds, four blocks, three steals and two assists against Alabama (Jan. 9), became one of six Division I players and only freshman to record that stat line in a game in 2020-21 … posted career-high 24 points with nine rebounds against Kentucky (Feb. 13) … became the only freshman in the last decade to have at least 24 points and nine rebounds in a road game at Rupp Arena … blocked a shot in 17 of his last 22 games and had 12 games with two-plus blocks on the season … pulled down five-plus rebounds in 15 of his last 18 games … declared for the NBA Draft without the intention of hiring an agent on March 23.

HIGH SCHOOL AND PERSONAL: Consensus four-star prospect … ranked as the No. 45 player in the country by ESPN, No. 51 overall by 247Sports and No. 56 nationally by Rivals … tabbed as the third-best player in the state of Georgia by ESPN and No. 4 by 247Sports … labeled as the No. 8 power forward by 247Sports and ESPN and the No. 10 power forward by Rivals … earned all-state honors from the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association and all-county honors from the Daily Post and the Gwinnett Tipoff Club … played for Norcross High School and averaged a team-best 14.9 points per game to go along with 6.6 rebounds per contest … was born in Nebraska, grew up in Alaska and played two seasons at Huntington Prep (W.Va.) before transferring to Norcross for final high school season … averaged 8.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.7 blocks between the Nike and adidas circuits … didn’t start playing basketball until the seventh grade.