Joshua Primo: 2021 Draft Prospect

Height: 6-5

Weight: 189

Position: SG

College: Alabama

Age: 18

2020-2021 Season Stats

PPG: 8.1

RPG: 3.4

APG: 0.8

BLK: 0.3

STL: 0.6

Player Bio

Courtesy of Alabama Athletics

Career Accolades

SEC All-Freshman Team (2021)...SEC Freshman of the Week (Jan. 25, 2021)

Freshman (2020-21)

Became fifth consecutive Alabama rookie to be named to the SEC All-Freshman Team...Played in 30 contests on the season, missing three games with an MCL sprain, making 19 starts...Averaged 8.1 points and 3.4 rebounds per game while shooting 43.1 percent from the field and 38.1 percent from beyond the arc...Ranked third on the team in three-point field goal percentage, second in free throw percentage and fifth in scoring...Named SEC Freshman of the Week for the week of Jan. 25, earning the accolade after averaging 19.0 points, 5.0 threes made and 3.5 rebounds per game in contests at LSU and vs. Mississippi State, while shooting 73.7 percent (14-of-19) from the floor and 76.9 percent (10-of-13) from beyond the arc...Finished with 12 games in double figures including eight games of making three or more three-pointers which ranked second-best on the team...Had season high 22 points including career-best marks of 4-of-8 from beyond the arc and 8-of-8 from the free throw line, to go along with five boards and three assists in the win at Auburn (1/9)...Matched that with 22 points at LSU (1/19), knocking down a career-best six three-pointers in the victory...Scored 19 points on 6-of-9 shooting from the field and 4-of-5 from beyond the arc in the win over Mississippi State (1/23)...Had 19 points, all coming in the second half, in the win over Georgia (2/15)...Went for 18 points and five rebounds in the season-ending win at Georgia (3/6)...Collected 15 points in 24 minutes of action vs. Providence (12/2), hitting 5-of-9 shots from the field, 3-of-6 from deep and 2-of-4 from the charity stripe...Scored 12 points – all coming in the final 15 minutes – and had a season-best four steals in the win at Kentucky (1/12)...Added 11 points to go along with five rebounds in the upset win at No. 7 Tennessee (1/2)...Scored 11 points on 4-of-8 shooting from the floor including three three-pointers vs. UNLV (12/1)

Prep Highlights

Rated as a five-star prospect, the No. 19 overall player and the No. 5 overall combo guard in the 2020 class by 247Sports.com...Reclassified from a 2021 recruit to the class of 2020 after completing his prep requirements early from Royal Crown International...Played the 2018-19 season at Huntington St. Joseph Prep in Huntington, W.Va., under head coach Arkell Bruce...At one time he was rated as the No. 3 player in 2020 North Pole Hoops (NPH) Canadian National Player Rankings...Considered one of the top international players who projected as a mid-first round selection in ESPN.com’s 2021 Mock NBA Draft...Was the youngest player invited to the Canadian National Team for the 2019 FIBA U-19 World Cup, where he was teammates with current Alabama freshman Charles Bediako...Averaged 11.2 minutes and 4.2 points per game across his six games played in Greece...Competed for UPLAY Canada under head coach Dwayne Washington on the Nike EYBL circuit...Played alongside fellow teammates Keon Ambrose-Hylton and Charles Bediako on UPlay...Listed as a four-star prospect by ESPN.com and Rivals.com

Stole the show at the Basketball Without Borders Global Camp which was held in Chicago during All-Star Weekend in February of 2020, wowing numerous NBA Scouts with his effort and play during the event...Played alongside Bediako at the same event...Chose Alabama over the likes of Creighton, Ohio State, Arizona State, Auburn and California, among others

Personal

Born Dec. 24, 2002...Son of Michael Primo and Nadia Henery Primo...Has a brother, Michael, and sister, Keshia...Sister played basketball at the University of Buffalo...Majoring in business