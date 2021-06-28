Tre Mann: 2021 Draft Prospect

Height: 6-4

Weight: 178

Position: PG

College: Florida

Age: 20

2020-2021 Season Stats

PPG: 16.0

RPG: 5.6

APG: 4.5

BLK: 0.1

STL: 1.4

Player Bio

Courtesy of Florida Athletics

Overview

Averaged 10.2 points and 3.6 rebounds in 53 games and 28 starts over his two seasons at Florida...Increased his scoring averaged by 10.7 points per game from his freshman to his sophomore season, the largest single-season jump by a Gator over the past 25 years, topping Joakim Noah’s 2005-06 10.6-point scoring increase in his sophomore season (2005-06)...Combo guard with range and the ability to facilitate...A 2019 McDonald’s All-American, rated a five-star prospect by 247Sports and a four-star by ESPN.

Honors

2020-21 All-SEC (Coaches 1st Team, AP 2nd Team)...SEC Player of the Week (3/1/21)

2020-21, Sophomore Season

Led the team with 16.0 points and 83 assists and ranked second with 5.6 rebounds and 45 3-point field goals...Eighth in the SEC in scoring, 18th in rebounding, sixth in defensive rebounding, sixth in free throw percentage (.831), sixth in assists average (3.5) and 10th in minutes (32.4)...Finished the season on a hot streak, averaging 20.9 points over his final seven appearances.

Posted a career-high 30-point performance vs. Tennessee in Nashville, just the third 30-point game by a Gator in SEC Tournament history (Anthony Roberson, Kenyan Weaks)...One of three Gators over the past 25 seasons to post four consecutive 20-point performances, joining Nick Calathes and Matt Walsh...The first player with at least 22 points, seven rebounds and six assists in an SEC Tournament game since Texas A&M’s Alex Caruso in 2014, turning in that stat line vs. Vanderbilt...Earned SEC Player of the Week after wins at Auburn and Kentucky, as he became the only Gator dating back to 1970 to lead the team outright in points and rebounds in back-to-back wins with both games on the road...Had a monster performance in the win at Auburn with 19 points and 13 rebounds, his first career double-double. He’s one of three Gators over the past 10 seasons to put up a 19/13 game, along with Kerry Blackshear and Dorian Finney-Smith, who each did so twice. He and Nick Calathes are the only Florida guards with a 19/13 game dating back to 1996 (Donovan/White years)...Posted 21 points in the win at Kentucky, including 14 in the second half. Mann scored 11 of the Gators’ final 20 points and hit the game-sealing free throws with 10 seconds remaining...Went for a then-career-high 24 points at Georgia, helping the Gators to a 92-84 win, the most points by Florida at Georgia in regulation since 1994...Scored 17 points in the win vs. Ole Miss, including 12 in the second half, and hit all eight of his free throws in the game...Opened the season with a then-career-best 19-point, five-steal outing vs. Army. He became the first Gator with at least 19 points and five steals in a game since Michael Frazier (2/3/15 at Vanderbilt)...Grew another inch to 6-foot-5 and added 18 pounds of muscle in the 2020 offseason.

2019-20, Freshman Season

Averaged 5.3 points and 1.9 rebounds in 29 appearances with four starts...Started his Florida debut, the third Gator in five seasons under Mike White to do so (KeVaughn Allen, Andrew Nembhard)...Had a major hand in Florida’s 22-point comeback vs. Georgia, scoring all 11 of his points in the second half...Shot 3-for-4 from 3-point range with 13 points at Kentucky...Had 13 points and four rebounds in the Gators’ win vs. Providence in Brooklyn...Dished a season-high three assists in the road win at Vanderbilt.

Prep

Earned McDonald’s All-American honors and had five points, three rebounds and two steals in the game...Competed in the 2019 Jordan Brand Classic...Led The Villages to a 23-8 record and an appearance in the Class 5A state semifinals, averaging 23.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.1 steals per game. (max preps)...Earned third-team All-State honors as a junior from the Florida Association of Basketball Coaches...Rated No. 31 in the ESPN 100 rankings...Competed in the 2018 Pangos All-American camp.

Personal

Son of Albert Mann and Tai Bey, and his siblings are Nas, Layla, Aniaya, MJ and Christian...Came to Florida because it was perfect – the campus, the team and academics.