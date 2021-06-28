Eugene Omoruyi: 2021 Draft Prospect

Height: 6-6

Weight: 235

Position: SF/PF

College: Oregon

Age: 24

2020-2021 Season Stats

PPG: 17.1

RPG: 5.6

APG: 2.3

BLK: 0.6

STL: 1.5

Player Bio

Courtesy of Oregon Athletics

2020-21 | RS-SENIOR SEASON

AWARDS: All-Pac-12 First Team...All-International Third Team, NetScouts Basketball...USBWA All-District IX First Team...NABC All-District 19 Second Team

Was the only Duck to start all 28 games in 2020-21 ... Led the team and was sixth in the conference in scoring at 17.1 points per game ... Also ranked sixth in the Pac-12 in steals (1.5 per game) and 14th in rebounds (5.4 per game) ... Scored in double figures in 26-of-28 games ... Team leader in scoring 15 times ... Ended his career on a high note, recording his fourth double-double of the season (28 points, 10 rebounds) in the NCAA Sweet Sixteen game versus USC ... Scored 17 points with six rebounds and matched his season high with five assists in the NCAA second Round win against Iowa ... Matched career-high with five steals March 12 versus Oregon State ... Had 15 points with six rebounds in Pac-12 Tournament win against Arizona State ... Scored all 18 of his points in the second half March 7 at Oregon State ... Second-straight game with 21 points March 1 versus Arizona; also had four steals ... Team-best 21 points Feb. 27 at California ... Third double-double of the season came Feb. 25 at Stanford with 12 points and 10 rebounds; also led the team with 4 assists ... Scored his 1,000th career point as part of the 19 he had to lead Oregon Feb. 13 at Arizona ... Career-best five steals with 13 points in Feb. 18 win against Colorado ... Double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds Feb. 11 at Arizona State ... Led team with 25 points and three steals Feb. 6 versus Washington ... 21 points and seven rebounds Feb. 2 against Washington State ... 15 points and a season-best 5 assists Jan. 2 versus Stanford ... Big game versus Cal on Dec. 31 where he had 26 points, six rebounds and a career-high five steals ... Scored 19 points to lead the team versus San Francisco Led team with 14 points Dec. 12 at Washington ... Named Pac-12 Player of the Week (Dec. 7) after an opening week that saw him average 26.5 points and 7.5 rebounds per game while netting 55.6 percent from the field ... 22 points in win over Seton Hall ... Big first game as a Duck with a career-high 31 points and 11 rebounds against Missouri ... The 31 points was the most ever by a player in their first game as a Duck ... Joined Kansas State’s Michael Beasley (2007-08) and North Carolina’s Cole Anthony (2019-20) as the only major conference players in the last 25 years to have 30-plus points and 10-plus rebounds in their team debut.

2019-20 | SENIOR SEASON

Redshirt season.

BEFORE OREGON

Senior transfer from Rutgers … As a junior (2018-19), named honorable mention All-Big Ten … Appeared in the starting lineup for 26 of the 28 games he played … Averaged a team-high 13.8 points and 7.2 rebounds per game … Had seven double-doubles … Led the team in charges, drawing 23 over the course of the season ... Scored in double digits on 22 occasions … Scored career-high 24 points on 4-of-4 shooting from 3-point range with 10 rebounds versus Drexel … Scored 20 points and grabbed career-high 17 rebounds in win over Boston University … As a sophomore (2017-18), made an appearance in 32 games with seven starts … Averaged 7.9 points and 5.0 rebounds per game … Scored in double digits 10 times … As a freshman (2016-17), made an appearance in all 33 games … Averaged 12.0 minutes, 2.4 points and 2.2 rebounds per game … Made 11 consecutive starts in the middle of the season.

HIGH SCHOOL

Prior to Rutgers, attended Orangeville Prep in Ontario … Named a 2016 Ontario Scholastic Basketball Association (OSBA) First Team All-Star … Averaged 16.9 points and 9.6 rebounds-per-game as a senior when he was named both the player and defensive player of the year while helping Orangeville Prep to the OSBA Championship … Played alongside NBA top 10 picks Thon Maker and Jamal Murray.

PERSONAL

Last name is pronounced oh-moh-ROO-yee ... Parents are Jane Edo-Omoruyi and Frank Omoruyi ... Speaks English and Edu (Nigerian) … Began playing basketball in tenth grade after previously competing in soccer ... Majoring in political science.