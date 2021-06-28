D.J. Steward: 2021 Draft Prospect

Height: 6-2

Weight: 162

Position: PG

College: Duke

Age: 19

2020-2021 Season Stats

PPG: 13.0

RPG: 3.9

APG: 2.4

BLK: 0.6

STL: 1.1

Player Bio

Courtesy of Duke Athletics

2020-21

ACC All-Freshman Team...Averaged 13.0 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 24 games with 22 starts...Led All ACC freshmen in scoring...Shot 113-of-265 (.426) from the field, 43-of-126 (.341) from three-point range and converted 43-of-53 (.811) of his free throw attempts...Named to the preseason watch list for the Jerry West Award, presented to the nation’s best shooting guard...Poured in a game-high 24 points off the bench in his debut versus Coppin State (11/28)...Went 10-of-18 from the field and 4-of-9 from three-point range while also grabbing nine rebounds...His 24 points stand as the fourth most by a Duke freshman in a debut game and the most off the bench by a Blue Devil freshman in a debut...Dished out six assists to go with four points and four rebounds in the win over Bellarmine (12/4)...Went 5-of-9 from the field and 3-of-5 from three-point range for 13 points in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge versus No. 6 Illinois (12/8)...Named ACC Freshman of the Week after netting 16 points with five rebounds in the win at Notre Dame (12/16)...Went 6-of-11 from the field in South Bend including 2-of-3 from beyond the arc while adding two steals in 29 minutes...Tapped as the ACC Freshman of the Week for his efforts in wins over Boston College (1/6) and Wake Forest (1/9)...Helped the Blue Devils overcome a 16-point deficit against BC, scoring 14 points, bringing down eight rebounds and recording three steals...Went for 21 points on 8-of-15 shooting with six rebounds and two blocks in a career-high 39 minutes versus Wake...Shot 5-of-13 from the floor for 14 points with three rebounds and two assists at Virginia Tech (1/12)...Netted 19 points on 5-of-12 field goal shooting and 3-of-6 from beyond the arc to go with five rebounds and three assists against Georgia Tech (1/26)...Recorded 14 points and six rebounds at Miami (2/1)...Went 5-of-10 for 11 points with two rebounds and two assists versus North Carolina (2/6)...Hit 2-of-3 from deep and 5-of-9 from the field for 12 points while giving out three assists at NC State (2/13)...Scored 16 points, brought down seven boards and had three assists in the win at Wake (2/17)...Knocked down four three-pointers in a 21-point effort against Syracuse (2/22)...Also dished out a career-high seven assists versus the Orange...Scored 16 points on 6-of-11 shooting at North Carolina (3/6)...Hit 3-of-8 three-pointers and finished 7-of-14 from the floor for a game-high 17 points in the ACC Tournament win over BC (3/9)

PRIOR TO DUKE

A five-star combo guard...Ranked as the No. 23 player overall and the No. 2 player in the state of Illinois in ESPN 100’s rankings for the class of 2020...Averaged 22.5 points, 3.5 assists and 4.1 rebounds his senior year...2020 McDonald’s All-American...Was selected to participate in the 2020 Jordan Brand Classic prior to the event’s cancellation...Named the Illinois Player of the Year by the Chicago Sun Times and Prep Hoops...Named to MaxPreps All-America Fourth Team...Took part in the 2019 USA Basketball Men’s Junior National Team October minicamp...Averaged 24.1 points and shot 41 percent from three-point range in the summer of 2019 for Team MeanStreets on the Nike EYBL circuit...Attended the same high school as former Blue Devil Jahlil Okafor (Whitney Young)...Committed to Duke on September 18, 2019...Chose the Blue Devils over North Carolina, Louisville, Indiana and Texas, among others

PERSONAL

Full name is DJ Steward...Born on October 2, 2001 in Chicago, Ill...Son of Katicha Jackson-Williams and Tyrone Williams...Has a brother, Trent...Also played football in high school