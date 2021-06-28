Marcus Zegarowski: 2021 Draft Prospect

Height: 6-2

Weight: 181

Position: PG

College: Creighton

Age: 22

2020-2021 Season Stats

PPG: 15.8

RPG: 3.6

APG: 4.3

BLK: 0.1

STL: 1.3

Player Bio

Courtesy of Creighton Athletics

2020-21: Junior at Creighton

Started all 29 appearances, leading CU with 15.8 points per game and 4.2 assists per contest...Led the BIG EAST with 80 three-pointers and 2.76 three-pointers per game...First Team All-BIG EAST in 2020-21, in addition to being USBWA All-District VI and NABC All-District 5...Also named to BIG EAST All-Tournament Team...Declared for NBA Draft on April 13, 2021...Surpassed 1,000 career points in his 75th career game vs. Providence (Jan. 20)...Named BIG EAST Player of the Week on Feb. 1 and Andy Katz’s NCAA.com National Player of the Week on Feb. 15...Preseason BIG EAST Player of the Year who was also named a Preseason First Team All-American by Basketball Times and Blue Ribbon College Basketball Yearbook and 1 of 50 preseason candidates for the Naismith Trophy and the Wooden Award...Was 1 of 10 candidates for Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award and 1 of 30 candidates for Naismith Trophy Midseason Team for Men’s Player of the Year...First in the BIG EAST in three-pointers per game, fourth in assists per game, fourth in assist/turnover ratio, fifth in three-point percentage, sixth in points per game, seventh in minutes per game, ninth in steals per game and 14th in field goal percentage...Ranked 19th among active players in three-point percentage (.423) and 68th with 215 career trifectas...Made a three-pointer in each of the final 23 games of the season, tied for CU’s sixth-longest streak ever...Had first career double-double (11 points, 11 assists) vs. Omaha (Dec. 1)...Had 22 points, 5 assists and 4 steals in win vs. Nebraska (Dec. 11)...Scored 20 points in win at St. John’s, making 6-of-7 trifectas (Dec. 17)...Made six three-pointers and scored 20 points while dishing an assist on Christian Bishop’s game-winning dunk with 0.8 left at Providence (Jan. 2)...Scored 18 points in comeback win at Seton Hall (Jan. 27), then followed it with 19 points at DePaul three days later...Scored 25 points in win vs. No. 5 Villanova (Feb. 13)...Recorded second double-double this year at Xavier, when he registered 15 points and 10 assists (Feb. 27)...Tied his career-high with 32 points on 10-of-12 shooting vs. Butler (March 6), then followed it up five days later with 18 points, five assists, four rebounds and three steals vs. Butler in the BIG EAST Tournament...Made 7-of-8 shots and scored team-high 17 points in BIG EAST Tournament final vs. Georgetown (March 13) an named to All-Tournament Team...Led all players with 17 points and eight assists in NCAA Tournament win vs. UC Santa Barbara (March 20)...Scored game-high 20 points as Creighton clinched Sweet 16 bid in win vs. Ohio (March 22)...In Creighton’s career record book, ranks sixth in three-pointers (215), ninth in three-point percentage (.423), 10th in assists (.389) and 22nd in scoring (1,293)...In Creighton’s NCAA record book for one Tournament, is tied for first with 10 three-pointers, second with 56 points and fourth with 12 assists...Only Creighton player in history to score 17 points or more in each of his first three NCAA Tournament games...CU’s all-time leader in three-point percentage at the BIG EAST Tournament (.556) is also third in assists (15) and steals (5) and fifth in points (56).

2019-20: Sophomore at Creighton

Named a Second Team All-American by NBC Sports, Third Team All-American by Stadium and an Honorable Mention All-American by the Associated Press...Led Creighton with 156 assists (5.0 apg.) and second with 500 points (16.1 ppg.) and 42.4 percent shooting from three-point range...Second Team All-BIG EAST guard owned Creighton’s top three single-game scoring efforts in 2019-20...In eight games vs. top-25 teams, averaged 18.9 points per game while shooting 60.4 percent from the field (58-96) and 51.4 percent from three-point range (18-35) as CU went 6-2...Ranked third in the BIG EAST in assists per game; third in three-point percentage, fifth in assist/turnover ratio, sixth in three-pointers per game; sixth in points per game, sixth in minutes per game and 11th in field goal percentage...Sixth man in Creighton history to score 500 or more points in his sophomore season as he joined Doug McDermott, Rodney Buford, Paul Silas, Ty-Shon Alexander, Bob Harstad...BIG EAST Player of the Week on Feb. 24th after averaging 21.0 points and 4.0 rebounds in top-25 wins vs. No. 19 Marquette and No. 21 Butler. Also named USBWA’s National Player of the Week...Tied a BIG EAST single-game record for three-point percentage by going 7-for-7 from deep in a win vs. No. 21 Butler (Feb. 23), scoring 25 points in 25 minutes...Was just the 71st player in NCAA history to be perfect on seven or more three-point attempts in one game...Had 18 points, five assists, three rebounds and two steals while making 4-of-5 three-pointers in season-opening win vs. Kennesaw State (Nov. 5)...Had 18 points and six rebounds at Michigan (Nov. 12)...Scored a career-high 32 points to lead CU to overtime win over No. 12 Texas Tech (Nov. 29)...Named to Las Vegas Invitational All-Tournament Team (Nov. 29)...Added 30 points, six assists and career-high nine rebounds vs. Nebraska (Dec. 7), CU’s only 30/9/6 game in the last 40 years...Had 20 points, eight rebounds and seven assists vs. Oklahoma (Dec. 17)...Had made a three-pointer in 20 straight games, tied for CU’s eighth-longest streak ever, until it was snapped at Arizona State (Dec. 21)...Averaged 19.9 points in CU’s eight-game win streak from Nov. 29, 2019-Jan. 1, 2020...Opened BIG EAST play with 18 points, eight rebounds and six assists vs. Marquette (Jan. 1)...Drained six three pointers at Georgetown (Jan. 15) and matched his career-high with 10 assists at DePaul (Jan. 22)...Made go-ahead three-pointer with 3.2 seconds left vs. Providence (Jan. 18) despite battling pregame dizziness that prevented him from starting...Scored 23 points and grabbed seven rebounds in win vs. St. John’s (Feb. 8)...Had 18 points, eight assists and six rebounds in win at No. 10 Seton Hall (Feb. 12)...Finished with 11 points, six assists and career-high four steals vs. DePaul (Feb. 15)...Contributed 20 points and eight assists vs. Georgetown (March 4)...Shot 5-for-5 from three-point range and led CU with 23 points, six rebounds and five assists in win vs. No. 8 Seton Hall to clinch share of program’s first BIG EAST title.

Summer 2019: Australia Trip

Did not play in Australia while recovering from injury.

2018-19: Freshman at Creighton

Started 16-of-32 appearances, averaging 10.4 points, 3.4 assists and 3.2 rebounds per game...One of two unanimous selections to the BIG EAST’s All-Freshman Team...Missed three games (Feb. 6-13) due to a broken bone in his hand, but started every game after returning on Feb. 17th...Team was 20-12 when he played, but 0-3 when he didn’t...Ranked first in the BIG EAST among all players in three-point percentage, and was third among BIG EAST freshmen in points per game...His 28.6 minutes per game were the most by a Creighton freshman since Doug McDermott’s 29.1 minutes per game in 2010-11, and most by a Bluejay freshman guard since Josh Dotzler’s 32.7 minutes per game in 2005-06...Tied Ryan Sears’ (1997-98) freshman school-record by making a three-pointer in each of his first eight games as a Bluejay, and had a trey in all but three games he played in...His 60 three-pointers ranked fourth-most in program history for a freshman...Had eight points, four rebounds and two assists in 18 minutes of his college debut vs. Western Illinois (Nov. 6)...Contributed 13 points and six rebounds in win vs. Green Bay (Dec. 14) to earn BIG EAST Freshman of the Week honors three days later...Scored a season-high 20 points while making 6-of-8 three-point shots and added five rebounds in 22 minutes of win vs. Coe (Dec. 20)...Had 12 points (10 after half) in BIG EAST debut, a win at Providence (Dec. 31)...Finished with 10 points, seven rebounds and seven assists in first career start on Jan. 13 vs. Villanova...Had 13 points in 29 minutes in win vs. Xavier (Feb. 3) despite breaking fifth metacarpal in right hand in the opening minutes...Had season-high 10 assists vs. DePaul (March 9), the most by a Bluejay freshman since Josh Dotzler’s 10 at Drake on Feb. 4, 2006.

Tilton School

NEPSAC Class AA Player of the Year as a senior after averaging 23 points, six rebounds and five assists for a team that finished 28-4 and won the NEPSAC Class AA Championship...As a senior, scored a career-high 57 points in a 118-116 double-overtime win over South Kent. In that same game, his twin brother Max surpassed 1,000 career points...Four-star prospect by ESPN and three-star recruit per Rivals...Also recruited by Minnesota, Washington and Ohio State...Team MVP in 2017 for conference runner-up and Class AA finalist...Named to New England Prep School Class AA 2017 First Team after being a Third Team selection in 2016...Averaged 18 points, six assists and five rebounds throughout his high school career, eclipsing 1,000 career points...Coached by Marcus O’Neil...Played for Expression EYBL team, which qualified for the Peach Jam in 2017 and 2018, and saw him average 15 points and shoot 41.6 percent from three-point range in 21 games.

Hamilton-Wenham High School

Began his high school career at Hamilton-Wenham, where his team went 25-0 and won the state title...Named Salem Evening News Player of the Year and Cape Ann League Player of the Year...All-League player in 2014 as team won the Cape Ann League...Coached by Doug Hoak...Honor Roll student.

Awards & Honors

2018-19 BIG EAST Freshman of the Week, 12/17...2018-19 BIG EAST All-Freshman Team...2019-20 19th Annual Las Vegas Classic All-Tournament Team...2019-20 Associated Press Honorable Mention All-American...2019-20 BIG EAST Player of the Week, 2/24...2019-20 NABC All-District 5 Second Team...2019-20 NBC Sports Second Team All-American...2019-20 Second Team All-BIG EAST...2019-20 Stadium Third Team All-American...2020-21 All-BIG EAST Tournament Team...2020-21 Associated Press Honorable Mention Preseason All-American...2020-21 Associated Press Honorable Mention All-American...2020-21 Basketball Times Preseason First Team All-American...2020-21 BIG EAST Player of the Week, 2/1...2020-21 Blue Ribbon CBB Yearbook Preseason First Team All-American...2020-21 Blue Ribbon CBB Yearbook Preseason First Team All-BIG EAST...2020-21 Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award Watch List (20)...2020-21 Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award Watch List (10)...2020-21 CBS Sports Preseason Second Team All-American...2020-21 First Team All-BIG EAST...2020-21 Jersey Mike’s Naismith Trophy Preseason Watch List (50)...2020-21 Jersey Mike’s Naismith Trophy Midseason Team (30)...2020-21 John R. Wooden Award Preseason Watch List (50)...2020-21 John R. Wooden Award Midseason Watch List (25)...2020-21 Lute Olson Player of the Year Midseason Watch List (35)...2020-21 NABC District 5 First Team...2020-21 NABC Preseason Player of the Year Watch List (20)...2020-21 NCAA.com National Player of the Week, 2/15...2020-21 Preseason BIG EAST Player of the Year...2020-21 Preseason First Team All-BIG EAST...2020-21 Sporting News Preseason Second Team All-American...2020-21 Stadium Preseason First Team All-American...2020-21 USBWA All-District VI

Personal

Son of Zack and Amanda Zegarowski...Has a twin brother Max, a brother Michael Carter-Williams and a sister Masey Zegarowski...Michael Carter-Williams competed for two seasons in the BIG EAST at Syracuse (2011-13) and will enter his eighth year in the NBA this winter as a member of the Orlando Magic, Max plays at Franklin Pierce College and Masey graduated after playing basketball at Bryant...Is a journalism major...Favorite current athlete is Conor McGregor...Chose Creighton because of the community and the basketball program...Would choose Ali vs. Frazier (all of them) if he could have witnessed any sporting event in person...First trophy as a kid was for football...Loves the BIG EAST because every game is a battle...Believes Tom Brady is the GOAT...Not many people know that he writes left-handed...Favorite visiting BIG EAST city is Providence, because it’s close to home...Would love to play 1-on-1 vs. Kyrie Irving...Best summer vacation was a trip to Greece...His inspiration is his family.