Keep track of every new uniform for the 2020-21 NBA season

Every new Nike City Edition uniform design for the 2020-21 season has been unveiled.

In addition, some teams have released new Classic Edition uniforms, court designs and more. This page will update when new designs are unveiled before the season begins.

Atlanta Hawks

The Hawks revealed a new uniform set that is inspired by the franchise’s signature colors.

Atlanta also announced an unprecedented partnership with the estate of civil rights icon Dr. Martin Luther King Jr, the National Basketball Association (NBA), the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) and Nike with the release of its 2020–21 MLK Nike City Edition uniform and court design.

Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics are perhaps the most storied team in the NBA thanks to their 17 NBA titles, countless Hall of Fame players and the legendary NBA moments they have been a part of.

From the rafters to the parquet, it’s all about #TheBanner. pic.twitter.com/YVwvba5U1j — Boston Celtics (@celtics) November 20, 2020

It is fitting, then, that the City Edition uniform for the Celtics in 2020-21 takes a sizable page from that history in its look. The Celtics unveiled their new uniforms, which are very similar to the NBA championship banners that hang above TD Garden.

Brooklyn Nets

The Nets unveiled their Classic Edition uniform, which honors a fan-favorite “tie-dye” design worn during the 1990-91 season.

The team also announced a new Classic Edition Court for next season.

Couldn't bring back the unis if we didn't bring back the court. 📸 Rolling out the 2020-21 Classic Edition Court 📸 pic.twitter.com/U5UqjgvVxh — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) November 2, 2020

In addition, the Nets unveiled their City Edition look, which is inspired by Brooklyn-born artist Jean-Michel Basquiat.

Celebrate the 𝒶𝓇𝓉𝒾𝓈𝓉𝓈 who move us forward. Introducing our 2020-21 City Edition uniform inspired by Brooklyn-born Jean-Michel Basquiat 🎨 pic.twitter.com/ptIWGHcSc6 — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) December 3, 2020

Got the hardwood to match 👑 📸 Our 2020-21 City Edition court 📸 pic.twitter.com/bglI35DM6E — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) December 17, 2020

Charlotte Hornets

The Hornets unveiled new Association and Icon Edition uniforms, which feature double pinstripes on the jersey, reminiscent of the second iteration of uniforms donned by the original Charlotte Hornets from 1997-2002.

The Hornets’ City Edition design celebrates Charlotte’s history as home of the first U.S. Branch Mint and the Carolina Gold Rush of the early 1800s, is mint with gold and granite accents. Granite is the state rock of North Carolina.

In addition to the jerseys, the Hornets unveiled their City Edition court for the upcoming season.

Chicago Bulls

The Chicago Bulls unveiled their new City Edition uniforms, with the design honoring Chicago in many different ways. The jersey pays homage to Daniel Burnham, the city planner who designed the city after the great Chicago fire.

It’s all in the details 🔥 pic.twitter.com/nULf1sEDEe — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) November 13, 2020

Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cavaliers will honor their city’s rock ‘n’ roll roots with their City Edition design for the 2020-21 season.

Check out Cavs.com for more details on the design.

Dallas Mavericks

The Mavericks’ new City Edition design features a white base with dark characters and gold trim, a departure from the team’s traditional blue, silver or green.

The overall coloring and wings on the shorts are, per the Mavs’ press release, “a nod to one of the most iconic and powerful symbols of the City of Dallas, the legend of the Pegasus.”

A departure from our traditional blue and a signal that a bright future is on the horizon ✨ @chime | #MFFL pic.twitter.com/Y3dfRK8Vvw — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) November 24, 2020

Denver Nuggets

The Nuggets revealed their latest City Edition uniforms, and it brings a different flavor.

Instead of black, which was worn last season, the jersey features a “flatirons red” color.

Detroit Pistons

Detroit has a long history with the automotive industry and the Pistons’ new City Edition uniforms reflect that bond.

Per the team, the uniform draws from symbols of the region, with a circular read of “Motor City Detroit, Michigan” across the chest that is “reminiscent of vintage auto emblems, bold highway-like striping with a carbon fiber texture, gears surrounding the Pistons logo and an M1 icon representing Woodward Avenue.”

Golden State Warriors

The Warriors revealed their City Edition design, which honors the city of Oakland, where the Warriors played for 47 seasons.

Oakland is and will always be a part of our team’s identity. “Oakland Forever," presented by @Rakuten, is a nod to the We Believe era and its turning point in Oakland’s basketball history. To honor the Town, we partnered with Nike to put a spin on these classic uniforms. pic.twitter.com/d7nUAJLbzM — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) November 2, 2020

In addition, the Warriors will have a new court design to go with the uniform.

We called Oakland home for 47 seasons, and it will forever be part of our DNA. Introducing the Oakland Forever court. ⚡️ || @Rakuten pic.twitter.com/qJyCfYsnXt — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) December 3, 2020

Houston Rockets

The Rockets unveiled their “H-Town” City Edition uniform, which features a striking blue primary color.

H-Town, this one's for you 🤘 pic.twitter.com/yfWTwWtxWL — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) December 3, 2020

Indiana Pacers

The Indiana Pacers have a refreshed City Edition uniform look for the 2020-21 season that pays tribute to a significant part of the team’s history.

The design features pinstripes on a Pacers uniform for the first time since 2013. Indiana originally debuted a pinstriped uniform in the 1997-98 season which came in blue, white and gold. The team wore the uniforms in the 2000 NBA Finals and through the 2005-06 season. The Pacers wore a pinstriped alternate jersey during the 2012-13 season, as well.

These are more than pinstripes. They are a symbol of who we are and what we represent. There is #PowerINPinstripes.https://t.co/c1uqbVoVd9 pic.twitter.com/eGMLEPXjTd — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) December 1, 2020

LA Clippers

The Clippers will have a City Edition uniform that looks much like their versions from 2019-20, but with some subtle changes.

Just like last season, the Clippers have partnered with globally renowned artist, Mister Cartoon, on their look. New to the mix this season is LA-based graffiti artist Royyal Dog, who has been tapped to “celebrate the authentic spirit of L.A. street culture” with Mister Cartoon for the team’s City Edition uniform and merchandise line.

Running it back in black. pic.twitter.com/tFDhLH82i1 — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) December 1, 2020

Los Angeles Lakers

The defending champion Lakers have unveiled their City Edition look, which honors the history of the franchise.

City & Classic: 60 Years in the Making Narrated by Elgin Baylor pic.twitter.com/nhFKDjqEZB — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) December 4, 2020

Memphis Grizzlies

The Grizzlies’ City Edition uniforms will honor the rich history of music in the city.

The new look pays homage to both Stax Records — one of soul music’s great record labels — as well as Memphis singer/songwriter Issac Hayes.

In addition, the team unveiled their throwback design, which honors the uniforms worn by the franchise during the 2001-02 season. The black uniforms feature a combination of red, turquoise and white around the jersey and shorts, with “Memphis” displayed across the chest.

Miami Heat

The defending Eastern Conference champions will return to their Miami Vice look, but with a twist this season.

Milwaukee Bucks

The Bucks will pay tribute to their region with this season’s City Edition design.

The team revealed all-blue uniforms, a first for the franchise, to pay homage to the meaning of Milwaukee: the gathering place by the water. Per the team, this is the first Bucks uniform to feature Great Lakes Blue, which was incorporated into the team’s color palette in 2015. The uniform features three shades of blue that represent the three rivers that run through Milwaukee as well as the “depths of Lake Michigan.”

Blue(s). Inspired by Milwaukee’s meaning as “the gathering place by the water,” introducing the 2020-21 City Edition uniform.https://t.co/j5BaEDFYp0 pic.twitter.com/lJ27gYuYQI — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) December 1, 2020

New Orleans Pelicans

The Pelicans unveiled their latest City Edition uniforms, and the design is inspired by the city’s municipal flags.

It's all in the details 🔍 pic.twitter.com/AS3C4yzqCU — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) November 13, 2020

Oklahoma City Thunder

For the first time in Oklahoma City Thunder history, one of the team’s uniforms will pay tribute to the state itself.

The Thunder’s new City Edition uniforms were unveiled and they feature the word “OKLAHOMA” embroidered across the chest of the jersey in a uniform that has design ideals that “lean into innovation, unity and state pride.”

Pride and passion for our state. On Statehood Day, 2020 we introduce this season’s City Edition. https://t.co/MTnhmwCROq pic.twitter.com/kYPlP3ku5q — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) November 16, 2020

Orlando Magic

The Magic are tapping into their pinstripe roots in the release of their City Edition uniforms for the 2020-21 season, the team announced.

The new City Edition uniforms are white as a primary color but feature both orange pinstripes and the word “ORL” in orange along with the teams star logo.

Phoenix Suns

The Phoenix Suns will wear “The Valley” across their chests during the 2020-21 season. The team unveiled their Nike City Edition uniform, which celebrates the Arizona region.

We support The Valley. We play for The Valley. Now, we are reppin’ 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗩𝗮𝗹𝗹𝗲𝘆. City Edition 2020-21: https://t.co/t1l2nEvmiF#WeAreTheValley pic.twitter.com/2BeZ720Dag — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) November 12, 2020

Philadelphia 76ers

The Sixers’ connection with the city’s rich history continues with its new City Edition uniform for the 2020-21 season.

The new uniforms will feature a black primary color, which is the first such colored uniform for the team since the 2008-09 season.

2020-21 City Edition 𝘽𝙪𝙞𝙡𝙩 𝙩𝙤 𝙧𝙚𝙛𝙡𝙚𝙘𝙩 𝙜𝙧𝙚𝙖𝙩𝙣𝙚𝙨𝙨. Presented by @StubHub pic.twitter.com/nyE3gIuyZc — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) November 10, 2020

Portland Trail Blazers

The Blazers unveiled their Nike City Edition design, which pays homage to the team’s home state of Oregon.

Our 2020-21 uniform celebrates the unique beauty of Oregon’s landscape as well as acknowledging & honoring the tribal nations throughout what is now considered Oregon who have called this land their home from the beginning. Take a closer look: https://t.co/rDbfOWf2In pic.twitter.com/j7fKjOGA3w — Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) October 29, 2020

Sacramento Kings

The Kings‘ refreshed uniform features design elements from four previous Kings uniforms — the 1985 Baby Blue Road Uniform, 1994 Checker Alternate Uniform, 2000 Black Road Uniform and the recent 2019 Red Sactown City Edition Uniform.

New Sacramento Kings Uniforms Created with History Behind Every Stitch » https://t.co/Lzf5EpIRUz pic.twitter.com/sQFZoycEIA — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) November 9, 2020

San Antonio Spurs

The Spurs’ new look features a Fiesta-themed design reminiscent of the team’s warmup gear from the 1990s.

Toronto Raptors

The Raptors started the offseason by unveiling three new looks, all of which take some elements from the history of the franchise in their design.

In addition, the team later unveiled their City Edition design.

Utah Jazz

The Jazz unveiled an updated City Edition look, which takes the team’s iconic colorway and flips it to have black as the primary color. The Jazz call it #DarkMode.

Washington Wizards

The Wizards’ City Edition design is a throwback look to honor the city of Washington D.C.